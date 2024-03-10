Liverpool vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, starting lineups, team news, TV today

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE!

One of the biggest games of the season takes place at Anfield today as Premier League title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City face off. It will be the last meeting between Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola on Merseyside as the German looks to cap his farewell with a second league crown.

Many still see City as the favourites to lift the title for a fourth consecutive year however and they enter this afternoon’s primetime kick-off a point behind Liverpool. Arsenal took top spot by beating Brentford yesterday but a win for either side at Anfield will reclaim the summit. Jeremy Doku is fit for the bench for Guardiola as they look for a sixth victory in a row, having last tasted defeat in early December.

Liverpool can top that streak as they enter this match on a seven-game winning run while going unbeaten on home soil since February of last year. Ibrahima Konate is out injured and Mohamed Salah only on the bench. Follow all the action from Liverpool vs Man City LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

15:20 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are underway at Anfield, with Kevin De Bruyne trotting over to embrace Jurgen Klopp before joining his teammates.

Kick-off in 25 minutes’ time!

Managers having none of the mind games

15:16 , Marc Mayo

While fans raged online over precisely which set of supporters would achieve precisely what level of delirium by winning the Premier League title, neither Jurgen Klopp nor Pep Guardiola seemed to fussed for the debate.

When asked about the comments, the Man City boss delivered this message to Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I wish him a speedy recovery and come back to the pitch as soon as possible.”

He added, when pressed: “I would answer but, why? Honestly. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, Klopp stated in his pre-match press conference: “I am not sure how often in this club we have to say that you know how much we respect the opponent - in this case City - and mean it.

“Pep is the best manager in the world. I have no problem, I have a really good life with not being even close to that, it’s absolutely fine, believe me.”

Pre-match wind-up of trophy ambitions

15:12

Erling Haaland hit back at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s assertion that Liverpool’s trophies mean more than Manchester City’s, saying: “I’ve been here one year and won the Treble — he doesn’t know this feeling.”

In an interview with FourFourTwo this week, Alexander-Arnold said of City: “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially.

“How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which we’ve done it probably means more to our fans.”

But Haaland, City’s leading marksman this season, unsurprisingly pushed back against the Englishman’s assessment.

Haaland said: “If he wants to say that, okay. I’ve been here one year and I won the Treble. It was quite a nice feeling and I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling.

“He can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.

“It’s going to be a great game. Liverpool are top of the league, so they’ve been the best this season so far. City–Liverpool is a really special game.”

Jurgen Klopp explains Mohamed Salah decision

15:07

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool boss has just been asked whether Mohamed Salah might have started today’s game.

It’s a firm no from Jurgen Klopp, who explains that the Egyptian was only ever in contention to come off the bench and “it was not a big decision”.

Full-time at Villa Park

15:04 , Marc Mayo

A huge 4-0 win for Tottenham at Aston Villa in the early kick-off.

John McGinn was sent off for Villa as they collapsed in the second half.

In the 2pm kick-offs, Burnley are two up at West Ham and Brighton lead Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Six changes for Man City

14:58 , Marc Mayo

Pep Guardiola rested a few of his regulars for the win over Copenhagen and they all return here.

Manuel Akanji beats Ruben Dias to partner John Stones in central defence, with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake back in the full-back positions.

Kevin De Bruyne slots in alongside Rodri in midfield where Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva also return.

Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes overcome injury worries to make the bench.

Mohamed Salah on the bench

14:55 , Marc Mayo

Having come on during the Europa League win at Sparta Prague in the week, Mohamed Salah is still only fit for the bench.

Jurgen Klopp has picked Harvey Elliott over Cody Gakpo to complete his attack while Joe Gomez shuffles over to left-back, where he’s favoured ahead of both Kostas Tsimikas and Andrew Robertson.

Jarell Quansah covers for the injured Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds to take on Manchester City 👊🔴

Manchester City's starting line-up

14:48 , Marc Mayo

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Dias, Kovacic, Doku, Gomez, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool's starting line-up

14:45 , Marc Mayo

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Nallo, Tsimikas, Robertson, McConnell, Clark, Gakpo, Koumas, Salah

Team news coming up!

14:41 , Marc Mayo

We are moments away from learning the two line-ups for today’s game...

Liverpool vs Man City | Head-to-head record

14:38 , Marc Mayo

City are unbeaten in their last three meetings with the Reds.

However, those matches all took place at the Etihad Stadium and the three previous games, two of which were at Anfield, were all won by Liverpool.

Liverpool wins: 108

Draws: 57

Man City wins: 60

Meanwhile, at Villa Park...

14:31 , Marc Mayo

The wheels aren’t so much falling off Aston Villa right now as being kicked into the stratosphere.

Rather like John McGinn just tried to do to Destiny Udogie to earn a red card. Some debate on whether it was deserved but just look at how far he flies after the tackle - 110 per cent effort purely into crunching the player!

Straight RED card for John McGinn 🟥

Gary Neville 'ambushes' Liverpool social media

14:26 , Marc Mayo

The Manchester United legend has popped up on Liverpool’s official social channels, of all places!

Asked for a score prediction, he says he’s “ambushing” the Reds media to say he wants Arsenal to win the title.

“I certainly don’t want Liverpool or City to win it,” he adds before predicting a City victory this afternoon - as it’s “one step too far” for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He goes 2-1 City and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher reckons 2-1 to Liverpool. Quelle surprise all round.

Elsewhere in the Premier League

14:14 , Marc Mayo

Three early kick-offs in the top flight today.

Tottenham have just launched into a two-goal lead at Villa Park, courtesy of James Maddison and Brennan Johnson. That kicked off at 1pm GMT.

Aston Villa can still go to within four points of Man City if they manage to pull off a big comeback.

In the 2pm starts, Burnley are leading West Ham 1-0 in east London with Brighton and Nottingham Forest goalless.

Big Liverpool blow

14:05 , Marc Mayo

Ibrahima Konate has arrived at Anfield... but not with the rest of the team.

The defender has come in with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones - who are both injured today - suggesting he is NOT available to play.

"That's a massive blow for Liverpool" ❌



Ibrahima Konaté arrives early to Anfield NOT on the team bus...

Ibrahima Konate to miss out?

14:00 , Marc Mayo

A Liverpool fan video of the team’s pre-match stroll appears to show Ibrahima Konate not with the squad.

Far from definitive, of course, but we will be keeping an eye on the French defender when the team news is confirmed due to his injury worry.

Liverpool vs Man City | Score prediction

13:53

If there’s one team to beat Liverpool at Anfield this season, it is surely City.

Still, they do not boast a good record there and the return of Mohamed Salah is a huge boost for the hosts.

Draw, 1-1.

How the visitors' line-up might look

13:45

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Early Man City team news

13:37

Jack Grealish will miss the game for City and is not expected back until after the international break later this month.

Jeremy Doku (muscle) and Matheus Nunes (finger) will both be assessed before the game.

A painful-looking finger injury led to Nunes being substituted versus Copenhagen on Wednesday night, the extent of which is yet to be confirmed.

Doku was absent from the City squad for the win and Guardiola revealed post-match that “muscular problems” led to him not being risked.

How we reckon Liverpool could line up

13:32

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Early Liverpool team news

13:25 , Marc Mayo

While Liverpool welcomed back Mohamed Salah having been boosted by the return of Darwin Nunez last weekend, the midweek win at Sparta Prague served up a blow.

Ibrahima Konate was forced off in the Czech capital and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the defender’s fitness remains uncertain.

Klopp said: “He was rather positive last night, thought he made the right decision at the moment but it doesn't mean a lot unfortunately. He will have a scan definitely and I don't have the results yet. Others are fine."

Joe Gomez also came off in the Czech capital but Klopp revealed that had been a pre-planned move.

"Joey is fine,” he said. “We took him off, he played a lot of games so that was more rotation, precaution.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Joel Matip are all injured.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Man City

13:16 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage starts after Aston Villa’s game with Tottenham.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Liverpool vs Man City LIVE!

13:05 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Liverpool vs Manchester City!

With Arsenal’s win yesterday, both teams enter this highly anticipated title showdown knowing that the victor will go top of the table.

Kick-off from Anfield is at the slightly earlier 3.45pm GMT today.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!