Liverpool vs Man City LIVE: Latest team news and line-ups with Mohamed Salah sub as Julian Alvarez starts

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a clash that marks the end of an era in the Premier League - and could yet decide this season’s title race.

Although Arsenal now lead the standings after their late victory over Brentford on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are set to fight for the title once again after a pair of epic battles that went to the final day in both 2019 and 2022. With Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds out are to win their second title under the German, while Guardiola and City are aiming to win an unprecedented fourth in a row.

Anfield is ready for a classic, but who will come out on top in the final meeting between Klopp and Guardiola in the Premier League? Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Manchester City in today’s live match blog below and get the latest match odds here.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez. Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.

Is Liverpool vs Man City on TV?

15:22

Just a reminder of how you can watch today’s game, which kicks off at the unusual time of 3.45pm.

The two sides face each other in a potential Premier League title decider at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp takes on Pep Guardiola for what could be the final time in England.

Klopp and Guardiola’s rivalry has been one of the defining aspects of the Premier League in recent seasons with both clubs battling for the title until the final day of the season in 2019 and 2022.

The Reds are once again challenging Guardiola’s side in the title race and lead the champions by one point in the table. The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 3pm.

Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of the match

15:18

Here is that interview with Klopp:

No Salah for Liverpool vs Manchester City ❌



15:15

Liverpool’s players have made their way onto the field to warm up, but they will need to be on form to get anything out of the game against the high-flying Man City.

Jurgen Klopp reveals why Salah is on the bench

15:10

Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports about the decision to start Salah on the bench: “I wouldn’t have even thought about him starting the game. I think you have to learn from things in life. Not that last time it was too early. It was just unlucky that he got a little setback.

“We talked about that with Mo as well. It was not his idea or my idea to start him today. It will be an intense game and we can bring him on, which is super cool. But it was not a big decision.”

Jamie Carragher speaks on Michael Edwards’ return

15:00

Jamie Carragher spoke to Sky Sports about the return of Michael Edwards to Anfield: “He knows the club and is a top operator. Whether there was a falling out when he left with Jurgen Klopp, who wanted more of a say on things - but you’d expect that.

“That happens when managers become successful. They become powerful. I think the manager is the most important person at this club. It always will be. The success here has been down to Klopp, yes, he’s had help, and Michael Edwards has been a part of that.”

Man City team

14:49

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Haaland, Alvarez.

Substitutes: Ortega, Dias, Kovacic, Doku, Gomez, Gvardiol, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Man City team news

14:49

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola made two changes from his side’s 3-1 win in the derby last weekend.

Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez come into the side with Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku making way.

Liverpool team

14:48

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez. Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott.

Substitutes: Adrian, Robertson, Tsimikas, Salah, Gakpo, McConnell, Clark, Nallo, Koumas.

Liverpool team news

14:47

Jurgen Klopp has made four changes from Liverpool’s last-gasp win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Mohamed Salah was not considered fit enough to start and was named on the bench, but Darwin Nunez was named in the XI.

As expected, Ibrahima Konate misses out with an injury sustained during Liverpool’s Europa League away match against Sparta Praha.

Liverpool injury news

14:40

The reports are in suggesting that Ibrahima Konate has not travelled with the Liverpool team and is not likely to be in the squad for the upcoming match.

“It’s massive,” said Micah Richards on Sky Sports when asked about what the absence of the central defender could mean.

“I’m not going to dress it up any other way. With his pace, his physicality and his partnership with Van Dijk as well.

“With the runs Haaland likes to make in behind, I think that’s a massive blow for Liverpool, I really do.”

14:30

Early team news

Mohamed Salah is back for Liverpol after he returned from a hamstring injury in midweek, but he may have to start from the bench. Ibrahima Konate came off injured in the 5-1 winover Sparta Prague and will be assessed, as will Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson all remain out, which means Caoimhin Kelleher will remain in goal.

Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, while Jeremy Doku picked up a fresh problem in midweek and could miss out.

Can Man City end their woeful Anfield record?

14:15

Manchester City’s Anfield record is notoriously poor. City have won just once at Anfield in front of a crowd since 1981, when Nicolas Anelka scored a double 21 years ago. They did triumph there 4-1 behind closed doors in 2021 but the atmosphere will be completely different this weekend.

City defender Akanji said: “It definitely will be massive. The winner will go to the top of the league. I don’t want to talk about the title race but it would be a big win for us.

Manuel Akanji feels it is about time City put an end to their Anfield hoodoo. “We haven’t done the best there in the past – but why not change it this weekend?” he said.

“We know how hard it is but we’ll go there and try to get the three points like we always do. I’ve only played there once – we lost there 1-0 – but it’s a really good stadium, the atmosphere is great and the team is one of the best and that’s what makes it difficult.

“But in the end we just focus on us, even if the crowd is pushing them. If we put on the type of performance we want then I think we can win the game.”

Phil Foden scored the last time Man City beat Liverpool at Anfield - but it was behind closed doors (Getty Images)

Could Jarrell Quansah feature against Manchester City?

14:00

Liverpool had planned to have Ibrahima Konate alongside Van Dijk to help manage the free-scoring Norwegian, but saw their plans dented when the former was injured in Thursday’s Europa League thrashing of Sparta Prague.

While awaiting the result of scans Klopp did not appear optimistic about Konate’s chances, but made it clear he would have no qualms throwing rookie Jarrell Quansah into the biggest game of his career if required.

A year ago the 21-year-old was lining up against Forest Green during a loan spell at Bristol Rovers but circumstances have allowed him to progress further and faster than anyone expected. Injuries across the backline thrust him up the pecking order and his response has earned the manager’s trust.

“Massive, massive development. He just stepped up,” said Klopp. “He came back (from Rovers) and it wasn’t that everybody in the club was saying, ‘yeah, he will be the next one’. We knew he is a real talent, we knew he has massive strength, especially on the ball, stuff like this. But how will he deal with the next-quality Premier League strikers? How is that physicality?

“We thought the situation in the squad is right to do so. If you want (he was) centre-half number five in that moment. But he showed immediately that he wants to be in the team in each session and it’s a joy, a pure joy, to have him.”

(Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk has plenty of Man City ‘options’ to worry about

13:45

Jurgen Klopp has stressed Liverpool vs Man City is more than Virgil van Dijk vs Erling Haaland - the best defender in the Premier League against its best striker.

“Football doesn’t work like that any more. If Haaland is not scoring that is good but they have other options to do that,” he said.

“If Virgil van Dijk would be able to nullify Haaland then (Phil) Foden fires the ball in from 30 yards into the far corner, or Kevin De Bruyne does exactly the same, or Rodri is arriving, or Bernardo Silva is doing it.

“I don’t think for a second like that, that they are playing against each other. Yes, there are moments it definitely will happen, 100 per cent, and hopefully we will be at the better end that, but this football game is about so many aspects.

“When you watch the movement of Erling Haaland he is incredibly smart putting himself in positions. He’s smart enough not to all of the time be around the one he might consider the best one.”

(PA Wire)

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures?

13:30

Arsenal

Points: 64

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.63

Difficulty: â â â â

Or is it Arsenal? It depends on whether Mikel Arteta’s side learnt their lesson from last season. The Gunners won just three of their final nine Premier League games last year, including a four-game winless run, as they fell away in the title race.

They cannot afford a repeat of that and it will start, you would think, with their return to the Etihad on 31 March. Arsenal have lost eight in a row away to Manchester City and their last win came in January 2015, so even a draw there would be a huge boost ahead of April and May.

There, Arsenal will also have to face tricky games against Aston Villa and Tottenham - their trip across North London in late April should be an epic. Visits to Roberto de Zerbi’s Brighton and Gary O’Neil’s Wolves could be difficult, too, while Old Trafford looms large on the penultimate weekend of the season.

Arsenal lost the title away from home last season - with defeat at the Etihad and costly dropped points from winning positions at Anfield and the London Stadium. Their fate this season will be determined on the road again, while participation in the latter stages of the Champions League will also make this season’s title race a different challenge.

A result of Arsenal’s stunning recent attacking form - with eight wins in a row in the Premier League - is the Gunners now possess the best goal difference in the Premier League.

(Independent)

13:15

Manchester City

Points: 62

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.62

Difficulty: â â â â

After a difficult first-half of the campaign, have the champions once again found their title-winning form when it counts? Pep Guardiola’s side have won nine of their last 10 in the Premier League, but until beating Manchester United on Sunday, all of those wins were against teams who were eighth or lower in the table.

That all changes as City head to Anfield, kicking off a run where the champions take on four of the Premier League’s top-five in their next six fixtures. That includes the back-to-back with title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, either side of the international break, followed by a trip to Tottenham, where City have never won in the Premier League under Guardiola.

If City come through that run on top, they will surely end up as champions for a fourth straight year. A trip to Brighton is yet to be rearranged, while City have Luton and Wolves at home in between potential Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals in April and early May. City’s run-in is tricky, but the difficulty is front-loaded.

(Independent)

13:00

Liverpool

Points: 63

Avg. opponents PpG: 1.44

Difficulty: â â â 1/2

After near misses in 2019 and 2022, Liverpool know they must be close to perfect to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the title race. This Sunday’s clash at Anfield could go a long way - with Guardiola yet to beat Liverpool at Anfield in front of a crowd.

From there, the Reds have a favourable run, although a second trip to Old Trafford in a matter of weeks (following the FA Cup quarter-final on 17 March) stands out for obvious reasons, as does a Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park, in a fixture could be rearranged for late in the season. Jurgen Klopp does not have the best away records at Liverpool’s two biggest rivals.

Apart from that, the key clashes to look out for could be against sides chasing Champions League football, with fixtures against Tottenham at Anfield and a trip to Aston Villa giving Liverpool a tricky final three when Wolves at home on the final day is also considered.

Having already won the Carabao Cup, Klopp’s side are also still in the FA Cup and Europa League. In 2022, they took their pursuit of the quadruple all the way - even if they fell short in the Champions League final and in the title race. The Reds are once again heading for a dramatic final few weeks - but could Klopp lift the Premier League in his final season?

Guardiola gives short response to Alexander-Arnold’s Man City comments

12:45

And Pep Guardiola refused to comment on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s claim that trophies “mean more” at Liverpool after the Reds vice-captain stoked up the rivalry between the teams ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash.

The City manager said: “I wish him a speedy recovery and come back to the pitch as soon as possible.”

Alexander-Arnold scored a late equaliser when Liverpool drew 1-1 at the Etihad earlier this season but will miss Sunday’s fixture at Anfield due to a knee injury.

When Guardiola was pushed further later in his press conference, he replied: “I would answer but, why? Honestly. It is what it is.”

(Getty Images)

Haaland gives cheeky response to Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool trophy claim

12:30

But Manchester City striker Erling Haaland quickly reminded Trent Alexander-Arnold that he has won the treble and Liverpool have not after the Reds vice-captain claimed trophies “mean more” at Anfield.

When Alexander-Arnold’s comments were put to Haaland by Sky Sports News, the Norwegian responded: “If he wants to say that, ok.

“I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and that was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling. That’s what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.”

(Getty Images)

Klopp defends Alexander-Arnold after sparking Liverpool-Man City debate

12:15

Jurgen Klopp has said there is “nothing wrong” with Trent Alexander-Arnold saying trophies “mean more” to Liverpool than they do at Manchester City and believes the vice-captain should be allowed to say how he feels about his boyhood club ahead of this weekend’s title clash.

Alexander-Arnold called Manchester City a “machine that is built to win” during an interview to FourFourTwo this week as he reflected on a rivalry that has defined the Premier League in the era of Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have won five Premier League titles to Liverpool’s one during that spell, with the Reds falling just short after taking the title race to the final day in both 2019 and 2022.

Despite that, Alexander-Arnold said: “Looking back on this era, although they’ve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs financially.”

(Getty Images)

12:00

Liverpool and Manchester City meet once again in the Premier League, but Sunday’s clash has been given a unique kick-off time as Pep Guardiola’s side arrive at Anfield for a potential title decider.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds hold an excellent home record against Manchester City and Guardiola’s only victory at Anfield came in the season when matches were played without fans due to the pandemic.

Liverpool defeated City 1-0 at Anfield last season, in an ill-tempered clash packed full of incident, and now Klopp’s side lead Guardiola’s team by a point in the Premier League title race.

Tensions will be high as the champions return to Anfield and Klopp faces Guardiola on the touchline for potentially the final time in England.

The match will be kicking off at the unusual time of 3:45pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.

While televised matches on Sunday usually start at either 2pm or 4:30pm, with the later slot typically used for broadcasting the weekend’s standout fixture, it is believed the kick-off time was brought forward following a recommendation from local safety groups.

5 memorable Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester City

11:45

April 2022: Man City 2 Liverpool 2

As another tight title race between the pair remained in the balance, the rivals were forced to settle for a draw at the Etihad Stadium. City created the most chances and twice led through De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus but Liverpool hit back each time with Diogo Jota and Mane on target. City were frustrated as Raheem Sterling had a goal ruled out in a tight VAR call and Riyad Mahrez hit the post but Guardiola’s men ultimately had the last laugh, again taking the title by a point.

(Getty Images)

5 memorable Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester City

11:30

November 2019: Liverpool 3 Man City 1

Liverpool finally ended their long wait for a Premier League title in 2019-20 and it became clear that momentum was in their favour as they edged out City on a tense afternoon at Anfield. A Fabinho piledriver gave the hosts an early lead as City raged about a penalty not given at the other end, seconds previously. Salah compounded City’s frustrations by heading a second soon after and Mane grabbed a third but Silva kept City in the contest and Guardiola was furious when another penalty appeal was dismissed.

(Getty Images)

5 memorable Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester City

11:15

January 2018: Liverpool 4 Man City 3

The second half of the 2017-18 campaign was when Liverpool really began to show their teeth under Klopp and proved they were an improving force that could maybe one day compete with City. They did not derail City’s title charge at Anfield, with Guardiola’s men going on to break the 100-point barrier, but gave them a bloody nose by inflicting their first defeat of the season. Sane cancelled out Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early strike but three goals in nine minutes early in the second half from Roberto Firmino, Mane and Salah won it for Liverpool – despite late replies from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

(Getty Images)

5 memorable Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester City

11:00

October 2021: Liverpool 2 Man City 2

A pulsating early-season encounter that justified the hype the fixture has come to attract under the era-defining stewardships of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool and Guardiola at City. All the key action came in the second half as Sadio Mane swept Liverpool ahead before Phil Foden levelled with a fine strike. Mohamed Salah produced a moment of magic to weave through the box and restore the hosts’ lead but Kevin De Bruyne earned a draw with a long-range effort.

(Getty Images)

5 memorable Premier League matches between Liverpool and Manchester City

10:45

January 2019: Man City 2 Liverpool 1

City and Liverpool were engaged in a ferocious title battle in 2018-19 in which the standards set by both reached new heights. After a thrilling run-in, it was Pep Guardiola’s side who eventually came out on top by a just single point – an outcome which emphasised the importance of their win over the Reds in January. Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane either side of a Roberto Firmino brace were the telling statistics, but the most critical moment proved to be a goal-line clearance by John Stones as the City defender swept the ball away with just 1.12cm to spare.

(Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp makes bold Pep Guardiola claim before Liverpool showdown with Man City

10:30

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Pep Guardiola as the outstanding manager of his lifetime and said he has “no idea” why he has a winning record against his Manchester City counterpart.

They will meet for potentially the last time on Sunday when Klopp, who has 12 victories and 11 defeats against the Catalan in a duel that dates back to their day at Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, takes charge of Liverpool against City.

But Klopp insists it is not a rivalry and said he is not frustrated that he would have won far more but for Guardiola, who has secured five Premier League titles to his one from their time together in England.

The Liverpool manager said: “I don’t feel it is a rivalry, I understand you call it that. We are both pretty competitive and we both want to win games and we both are blessed with having really good players in our teams but it is not a rivalry.”

(PA Archive)

Pep Guardiola: Man City must ‘overcome absolutely everything’ at Liverpool

10:15

Pep Guardiola has appeared to put pressure on referee Michael Oliver by suggesting Manchester City have to “overcome absolutely everything” as they head to Liverpool for a crunch title showdown.

“We cannot control what happens in these stadiums with the referees,” he said. “We have to do better. It’s the only thing we can do. It’s not the first time, it will not be the last.

“We have to overcome these situations and to do the peak achievement, of trying to fight for the fourth Premier League in a row, that no team have done, never ever, this is the type of challenge we have to face – overcome absolutely everything.

“Otherwise will be difficult, in this case, to win on Sunday. But, whatever happens, I’m pretty sure we’ll perform well.

“And, whatever happens, still we’ll have many, many games to play. This is a really important game for the title challenge, but I still have the feeling that many things are going to happen.”

(Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola embraces the challenge of ending Man City’s poor record at Anfield

10:00

Pep Guardiola is ready for the challenge as he takes champions Manchester City to Liverpool for a crucial Premier League title showdown on Sunday.

City head to Merseyside trailing Jurgen Klopp’s side by a point for a match of huge significance at the top of the table.

Guardiola’s side go into the game as favourites to win the title for what would be a fourth successive season, and a sixth time in seven years, but their record at Anfield is poor.

City have won just once there in front of a crowd since 1981, and that was as long ago as 2003.

Pep Guardiola embraces the challenge of ending Man City’s poor record at Anfield

Liverpool v Man City: A season, a title race and a legacy come down to these 90 minutes

09:45

So a title race, a rivalry and a legacy comes down to this? Here’s Miguel Delaney’s preview ahead of today’s huge clash:

“Jurgen Klopp is typically insisting on ultra focus from his squad but those around him are inevitably wondering whether the Liverpool manager is considering the greater scale of everything right now. It might only become apparent in the little details. These few days, for example, could be the last time Klopp figures out how to restrict space around Kevin De Bruyne. It might even be the last time he faces Pep Guardiola.

“Yes, Sunday’s battle for first place is also the start of a series of “finals”, as the end is near. It is perhaps fitting that Liverpool vs Manchester City should initially get everyone thinking like this because you could forgive Klopp wanting to consign this fixture to the past as quickly as possible.

“This is the pairing that has most defined his time in England, and most frustrated him.”

Liverpool vs Manchester City: Latest Premier League updates

09:30

09:25

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Elliott, Nunez, Diaz

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Alvarez; Haaland

09:20

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, while Jeremy Doku picked up a fresh problem in midweek and could miss out.

09:15 , Jamie Braidwood

09:15

Mohamed Salah is back for Liverpol after he returned from a hamstring injury in midweek, but he may have to start from the bench. Ibrahima Konate came off injured in the 5-1 winover Sparta Prague and will be assessed, as will Joe Gomez. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson all remain out, which means Caoimhin Kelleher will remain in goal.

09:10

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 3pm - or after Aston Villa vs Tottenham. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

09:05

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City?

The match will be kicking off at the unusual time of 3:45pm GMT on Sunday 10 March.

While televised matches on Sunday usually start at either 2pm or 4:30pm, with the later slot typically used for broadcasting the weekend’s standout fixture, it is believed the kick-off time was brought forward following a recommendation from local safety groups. You can read more on why the kick-off time has changed, here.

Good morning

09:00

So it all comes down to this? Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield in a clash that marks the end of an era in the Premier League - and could yet decide this season’s title race.

Although Arsenal now lead the standings after their late victory over Brentford on Saturday night, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola are set to fight for the title once again after a pair of epic battles that went to the final day in both 2019 and 2022. With Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the Reds out are to win their second title under the German, while Guardiola and City are aiming to win an unprecedented fourth in a row.

The rivalry between the managers has continued to be respectful, but Trent Alexnader-Arnold’s comments in the build-up to this afternoon’s blockbuster meeting could inflame tensions between the teams after a series of red-hot meetings in recent years. Under Guardiola, City have never beaten Liverpool in front of a crowd at Anfield, and Klopp will want Liverpool to produce a typically ferocious performance in order to return to the top of the table.

Anfield is ready for a classic, but who will come out on top in the final meeting between Klopp and Guardiola in the Premier League? Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Manchester City in today’s live match blog