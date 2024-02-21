Liverpool vs Luton LIVE: Premier League goals, latest score and updates as Ogbene gives Hatters shock lead

(AP)

Liverpool host Luton Town on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having seen Manchester City close to within a point of them one night previous. The Reds will remain focused on their own progress though, having won their last two following a poor defeat at Arsenal.

Luton themselves are back in the Premier League relegation zone without having kicked a ball since the weekend, after Everton’s Monday night draw forced the Hatters down one place on goal difference. A win or draw for the visitors to Anfield tonight, however, will see them jump back out again. These two sides drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.

Follow all the latest updates in our live blog below

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

Kick-off at 7:30pm GMT - not on UK TV

LIV: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

LUT: Kaminski, Ogbene, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkley, Chong, Woodrow, Morris

Goal - Ogbene heads in from close range against run of play (1-0, 14’)

Liverpool FC 0 - 1 Luton Town FC

20’ - Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:51 , Karl Matchett

The home fans urging their team on and Elliott is almost in on goal - can’t quite protect the ball well enough though as it bounces his way off Gakpo’s flick and Mengi gets back in to make the interception.

Ogbene runs at Gomez again and curls in a shot, but Van Dijk makes the block.

16’ - Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:49 , Karl Matchett

Onslaught at the other end since the goal but no immediate route back for the Reds. Doughty goes into the book for a kick and then a grab back on Gravenberch, who escaped him twice. Diaz has been heavily involved but not able to get a clean shot away yet - he should have scored at least one before Luton’s opener.

12’ - Liverpool 0-1 Luton

19:44 , Karl Matchett

GOAL! Out of nothing, Luton’s first real attack gets them in front at Anfield!

Down the left they move and it ends in Chong running into the box, his fierce shot is saved by Kelleher but there’s Ogbene at the far post to nod home from two yards out!

Luton ahead, Liverpool trail.

8’ - Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:40 , Karl Matchett

Lots of early Liverpool pressure and it’s another corner now. Elliott delivers, it’s headed out but the second delivery causes even more issues - Gakpo eventually flicks an effort wide off the defender.

Diaz and MacAllister combine neatly and Elliott’s next cross is met by Gakpo’s overhead kick - straight at Kaminski this time though.

4’ - Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:35 , Karl Matchett

A huge opening for Luis Diaz but he somehow can’t sort his feet out - it’s just a long ball which sees him in, but his first touch is short and he never gets a shot away. An early let-off for the Hatters.

Seconds later Diaz is in again after Elliott plays him in down the right this time - a left-footed curler is just off-target!

1’ - Liverpool 0-0 Luton

19:31 , Karl Matchett

We are underway at Anfield! The Reds attacking the Anfield Road end in the first half, as they prefer to do.

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

19:25 , Karl Matchett

Five minutes to go-time at Anfield. The Reds are understrength, particularly in attack, but Jurgen Klopp has demanded a performance from those in the side all the same.

Luton know this is one of the toughest games they’ll have all season, but surely must sense that a big showing from them tonight might sneak an unexpected point.

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

19:19 , Karl Matchett

The sides are out and warming up with just about ten minutes to go to kick-off.

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

19:08 , Karl Matchett

On a very youthful Liverpool bench, here’s what Jurgen Klopp had to say about a few of the names visible today:

“Trey and Dannsy are special as well from the U18s, Koumas. There are a lot of really good players coming up still. The academy is in a good moment, I would say, production-wise. It’s wonderful.

“We still have options there, definitely, players who showed already what they can do like James [McConnell] or Bobby [Clark].

“Others even who didn’t feature yet but are in or around that, Koumas, Dannsy, Trey, they are all massive talents.”

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

18:58 , Karl Matchett

Recent form:

LIV - W W W L W W

LUT - L D W D L L

Premier League

LIV - 1st, P25 W17 GD+35 PTS57

LUT - 18th, P24 W5 GD-13 PTS20

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

18:48 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as the Reds host Luton tonight.

Manchester City battled to a 1-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday evening in their game in hand as Erling Haaland scored a 71st-minute winner to close the gap to the Reds at the top of the table to just a single point. Klopp’s men are also two points clear of Arsenal.

Liverpool’s match won’t be shown on TV in the UK, however. This is why:

Why isn't Liverpool v Luton on TV?

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

18:40 , Karl Matchett

That lineup - and subs bench of course - means the league leaders are tonight without Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

An opportunity for Luton to pick up points against an under-strength lineup?

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

18:34 , Karl Matchett

Luton lineup also confirmed: Kaminski, Ogbene, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Doughty, Lokonga, Barkley, Chong, Woodrow, Morris

Your Hatters at Anfield 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hSt3b9i8Y9 — Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) February 21, 2024

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

18:32 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed Liverpool lineup: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Endo, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Our line-up to face Luton Town tonight 📋🔴#LIVLUT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2024

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

18:28 , Karl Matchett

Just a few minutes until team news - both sets of fans are waiting on who will be in action up front.

Mohamed Salah has had fatigue soreness after returning last time out and Darwin Nunez went off at half time, while Elijah Adebayo has already been ruled out by Luton.

18:24 , Karl Matchett

Fantasy Premier League managers now have some real decisions to make as the season heads towards the final stretch, with several teams missing this gameweek who typically contain players in many FPL teams: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Factoring in that and the upcoming few fixtures, we’ve picked out five players for GW26 to consider signing - but remember that the current gameweek doesn’t end until after Wednesday night’s fixtures are played out!

18:18 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table as the Reds host Luton tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side surged to an impressive 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday as Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, the returning Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were on target.

Injuries were a concern, however, with Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Nunez all going off to give Klopp a headache ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Manchester City battled to a 1-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday evening in their game in hand as Erling Haaland scored a 71st-minute winner to close the gap to the Reds at the top of the table to just a single point. Klopp’s men are also two points clear of Arsenal.

Liverpool’s match won’t be shown on TV in the UK, however, and here’s everything you need to know.

18:12 , Karl Matchett

Sir Jim Ratcliffe accepts Manchester United have a lot to learn from their “noisy neighbours” Manchester City and Liverpool but is determined to “knock both of them off their perch” within three years as he set out his vision to rebuild the Red Devils.

Ratcliffe, 71, is now co-owner of the club he has supported since the age of six after completing the purchase of a 27.7 per cent stake which delegates control of football operations to his company Ineos.

18:05 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp said he would be surprised if all the major clubs in Europe tried to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer – because most of them cannot afford to.

The France captain has told Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave at the end of the season, when his contract expires.

Mbappe, the scorer of a hat-trick in the 2022 World Cup final and a club record 243 goals for PSG, may be available on a free transfer, though PSG could trigger a one-year extension so any deal could involve a transfer fee.

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal have to be “in that conversation” to sign players of Mbappe’s calibre, though the forward is expected to join Real Madrid.

But while Klopp is leaving Liverpool and is not playing a part in their recruitment plans, adding that he had “no clue” if it is certain the forward will sign for Real, the German believes Mbappe is too expensive for some of the biggest clubs.

17:59 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp had branded himself one of the managerial dinosaurs when he identified who he believes is the outstanding coach of the next generation. It is a choice many a Liverpool fan may hope their board will echo. Because while Klopp was not anointing Xabi Alonso his successor at Anfield, a glowing tribute was an endorsement of the work the Spaniard is doing with Bayer Leverkusen.

Klopp would, he said, have been effusive in his praise a couple of months back. If one fundamental change since then is the German’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool, another came on Saturday. Leverkusen’s 3-0 win over Bayern Munich put them five points clear at the Bundesliga summit, making Alonso on course to become the first manager to make any club other than the Bavarian superpower the champions of Germany since Klopp himself. Time will tell if the Spaniard replaces Klopp in another respect.

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

17:52 , Karl Matchett

At the start of this season, Liverpool’s back-up stopper still had more years to his name than senior appearances for the club. While that’s not too much of an issue for youngsters making their way in the game, Caoimhin Kelleher isn’t really a youth candidate any longer: even in goalkeeper terms, 25 years old is pushing towards mid-career territory and with Alisson Becker ahead of him at Anfield, regular minutes have always been hard to come by.

But this season has been slightly different. A start at Brentford on short notice, after the Brazilian suffered an apparent hamstring injury on the eve of the game, brought Kelleher up to 14 appearances for the campaign, 35 for the club overall.

It’s easily his best season in terms of game time, but also for consistency of performances, with Jurgen Klopp describing his showing in the 4-1 win at the Gtech Community Stadium as “exceptional”.

He’ll be in goal again tonight - read Karl Matchett’s analysis of Kelleher’s situation at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

17:46 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will be out for months, joining a trio of Liverpool players on the sidelines to miss vital games against Luton and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final this week.

The Reds have been contending with a number of injuries in recent weeks, though Mohamed Salah starred in the 4-1 victory over Brentford to complete his return from a hamstring problem sustained on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

But Jota and Curtis Jones will join Alisson in missing both games in what promises to be a crucial week for the Premier League leaders.

Klopp had already promised to pick Caoimhin Kelleher in goal anyway – but Liverpool will be without at least seven players at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

17:39 , The Independent

Liverpool have the opportunity to strengthen their position in the Premier League title race when Luton Town visit Anfield on Wednesday night.

Manchester City’s win over Brentford on Tuesday evening reduced the Reds’ advantage to one point but the Premier League odds suggest they will go four points clear with a sixth win in the last seven Premier League fixtures.

The Hatters’ fighting spirit has made them tricky opponents for several sides this season, including Liverpool, who drew 1-1 at Kenilworth Road in November, but they are without a win in their last three games.

Football betting sites have priced Liverpool as heavy favourites to get the job done on Wednesday, but the visitors have enough about them to make an impact at Anfield.

See the latest odds and tips for Liverpool vs Luton here:

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

17:32 , The Independent

Liverpool vs Luton - LIVE

17:22 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to the Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Luton in the Premier League from Anfield, where it’s league leaders against relegation battlers on a rescheduled Wednesday night game.

Stay right here for all the team news and match build-up ahead of the 7:30pm kick-off.