Liverpool vs Leicester player ratings: James Milner scores injury-time penalty to win game

Liverpool scored a stoppage time penalty to beat Leicester City and maintain their perfect start to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren made his first Premier League start of the season as manager Jurgen Klopp made two changes for former boss Brendan Rodgers' first return to Anfield with the visit of Leicester.

And the Reds started well, eventually breaking the deadlock when Sadio Mane got behind Jonny Evans while chasing James Milner’s wonderful long ball forward.

But Leicester didn’t give up. They fought back in the second-half and eventually levelled when James Maddison’s low shot squirmed under the body of Adrian.

However, there was to be one final twist in the tail when Mane won a penalty in injury time. Milner stepped up and won the game for the Reds.

