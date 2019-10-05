Liverpool vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20: live score and latest updates

Leicester sit third in the Premier League - Leicester City FC

Scroll to continue with content Ad

2:41PM

Warm-ups

Credit: Reuters

2:36PM

Klopp full of praise for Rodgers before the game

"If one day the club has to make a decision that would not say anything about me at that moment. Brendan reached the level he reached - Chelsea assistant, Swansea manager, Liverpool manager - very young, then going to Celtic and being very successful. Going to Leicester just proves what I thought. I am not a bit surprised.”

2:22PM

Team news analysed

Klopp likes to keep things fresh by rotating his No 8s, so James Milner comes in for Jordan Henderson to try and maintain the intensity levels. More surprising is his decision to favour Dejan Lovren over Joe Gomez after a public show of support for the young defender. The classic tactic of protection in public and something sterner behind closed doors, perhaps.

Rodgers looks to be approaching this one positively with Youri Tielemans starting in a deeper midfield role with ball-winner Hamza Choudhury on the bench. He might sit next to Ndidi, or it might be Tielemans and Maddison in front of the Nigerian in more of a 4-1-4-1. Barnes and Praet start on the flanks.

2:02PM

Leicester team news: An attacking midfield with Hamza Choudhury on the bench

#LivLei team news brought to you by @eToro �� — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 5, 2019

2:01PM

Liverpool team news: Lovren replaces Joe Gomez

Story continues

1:57PM

The fortress...

12:58PM

The game of the weekend...

Is this the biggest test Liverpool have faced this season? Certainly the bookmakers are assessing Leicester City as a genuine top six team, making them the same price as Arsenal when they visited Anfield in August.

Its also Brendan Rodgers back at Liverpool, and he returns a wiser, more self-aware and generally well-respected manager who is building a very solid and balanced side.

Leicester are buoyant after vanquishing Spurs and hammering Newcastle 5-0, but perhaps their attack is not as potent as many assume. They sit 15th in the division for shots on target and eight for Expected Goals mustered so the doubt over them today is whether they can sufficiently trouble Liverpool's defence.

Jurgen Klopp's team might just be a touch more circumspect after conceding three at home to Red Bull Salzburg, although first-choice centre-back Joel Matip is out through injury. Joe Gomez has looked suspect so far this season, relying too much on his athleticism at the expense of a sound starting position which might be something Jamie Vardy looks to prey on.

Leicester do look a sounder defensive unit than Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs currently with a back four of Ricardo Perreira, Jonny Evans, Çağlar Söyüncü and Ben Chilwell well protected by Wilfred Ndidi. Liverpool's effervescent front three will stretch them though.

Speaking of Rodgers' return, Klopp said: "I hope the fans will be OK with [Rodgers].

"It is brilliant living there [in Rodgers' house]. I am not sure he has to work. He is doing really well. I am not surprised about that. An incredible job at Celtic, rebuilding at Leicester. Good signings and brilliant team."

Rodgers added: "I am the type of person who is happy for the club and especially happy for players like Jordan [Henderson] and James Milner - players I worked with and had a strong relationship with.

"I was so happy for Jordan when he lifted the Champions League trophy because I know how much he has developed and worked for it."

Team news on the way shortly.