Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Liverpool are back at Anfield as Marco Silva brings his Fulham side to one of the most daunting places around this season. The Reds have won all ten of their games at their Merseyside home this season as Jurgen Klopp builds what looks like another Premier League title challenge.

After such a difficult campaign last time out, Liverpool look back to their best. In fearsome form at home, the firepower Klopp has to call on is more than capable of blowing teams away. Fulham, then, face a hugely difficult task.

Silva’s side claimed a dramatic win over Wolves on Monday but have not won any of their last six away games. Though they have proven competitive opponents in the Premier League since Silva brought them back up, Fulham have not won any of their last six away games. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

The referee blows time after a first half that lasted 56-and-a-half minutes and brought breathless action. Alexander-Arnold and Mac Allister with stunners, but Wilson and Tete have twice pulled Fulham back level, and the visitors have parity at the break. Another half like that and this could be the best Premier League game of the season.

HT: Liverpool 2-2 Fulham

14:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a half!

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Kenny Tete marking his return from injury with an equaliser for Fulham. And then Ream is rightly adjudged offside as Fulham score a disallowed third. What a game this is, and what a fight they’re putting in, the away side.

Liverpool vs Fulham: ANOTHER GOAL RULED OUT!

14:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

51 mins: Tim Ream taps in after Kelleher spills a header but, this time, it's ruled out.

Liverpool vs Fulham: GOAL! Kenny Tete '47

14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

47 mins: The goal stands!

Liverpool vs Fulham: GOAL DISALLOWED!

14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

47 mins: Tete thinks he's bundled the ball into the back of the net after Jimenez's flick-on from a corner but its ruled out.

VAR are checking...

Liverpool vs Fulham: Still a lot of time left

14:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Leno's injury means nine added minutes in the first-half.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mac Allister with a goal-of-the-month contender on December 3. The outward spin on that volley was incredible. Audacious to take it on, outrageous to pull it off.

Liverpool vs Fulham: GOAL! Alexis Mac Allister '38

14:41 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: WHAT A GOAL!

Mac Allister has just outdone Alexander-Arnold with a STUNNING hit.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

14:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Alexander-Arnold looks like a man possessed. He’s popped up in left-back, midfield, centre-back and in his nominal right-back position already. And he’s scored a belter. Fulham playing well at Anfield but the England international the best player on the park thus far.

Liverpool vs Fulham: CHANCE FOR THE REDS

14:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

33 mins: Ream blocks a fierce shot from Alexander-Arnold for a corner. Fulham don't deal with it and the ball falls to Van Dijk, who sees his shot blocked by Wilson.

They eventually clear.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

14:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

In an instant, Fulham have levelled things up at Anfield and it’s a goal that shows the threat they can pose Liverpool here on the counter-attack. Joel Matip doesn’t get close enough to Antonee Robinson, who feeds into Wilson to strike against his former club. Great goal.

Liverpool vs Fulham: GOAL! Harry Wilson '24

14:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: Well, shows what I know.

Seconds after predicting it would be tough for Fulham, they've just scored a brilliant team goal.

Iwobi plays in Robinson, who fires a cross along the ground to Wilson, who pokes one in.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Toughest test going for Cottagers

14:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

23 mins: So good at home, Liverpool have their tails up now.

Could be a long afternoon for Fulham.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

14:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

What a thunderous strike from Alexander-Arnold. A free-kick of peerless quality which crashes in off the crossbar. Against any goalkeeper in the world, a strike of that power and accuracy is always destined for the net. Stunner. 1-0.

Liverpool vs Fulham: GOAL! Trent Alexander-Arnold '19

14:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

19 mins: WHAT A GOAL!

Alexander-Arnold curls a free-kick from around 25 yards out into the top corner.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Back underway

14:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

14 mins: Leno has a bandage on and looks to have a shiner but is okay to continue.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

14:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

The goal is rightly disallowed for offside, but it has been disconcerting for Marco Silva’s side quite how much space Luis Diaz has found in the opening exchanges here. Fulham need to be a little tighter in the centre of defence.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Leno needs treatment

14:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

10 mins: Leno appeared to take a blow around the head when Diaz went for the challenge.

He's still getting treatment.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Goal ruled out!

14:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

07 mins: Salah taps in from close range after Diaz picks up on a spilled ball from Leno before teeing the forward up.

The Colombian, however, was offside and Salah will have to wait for his 200th goal.

Liverpool vs Fulham: CHANCE FOR THE REDS!

14:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: Diaz swivels and shoots from just outside the box but Leno meets it.

Kelleher has also been forced into a top from Jimenez in an entertaining start.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Kick-off!

14:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go at Anfield!

Liverpool vs Fulham: Standard Sport's Dom Smith

13:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham fans will be pleased to see the return of Kenny Tete at right-back, but it is perhaps a little unfortunate from the perspective of Timothy Castagne. The Belgian has been excellent in Tete’s absence yet drops to the bench as the Dutchman returns. Marco Silva has also continued to place faith in Raul Jimenez, who starts again despite disappointing in the 3-2 win over his former club Wolves on Monday and only scoring once since signing for Fulham in the summer.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Jurgen Klopp 'did not like' aspects of Europa League win over LASK

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was not best pleased with the manner of Liverpool’s finishing during their 4-0 win over LASK on Thursday night.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring at Anfield in the 11th minute of action before Cody Gakpo scored the first of his brace and Mohamed Salah bagged a penalty to reach 199 goals for the club.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Reds fearsome home record

13:40 , Alex Young

Fulham won at Anfield back in March 2021 but face a far taller order to do the same today.

Since that home defeat, Liverpool have lost just once in front of their own fans in the league - a run of 48 games.

Another victory today will be Liverpool's 11th in a row across all competitions this season.

Mo gunning for no200

13:33 , Alex Young

Mo Salah is aiming to score his 200th Liverpool goal this weekend.

He scored his 199th against LASK earlier in the week and faces another pourous defence today. He has scored in 17 of the last 19 home games, after all.

Only four other players have hit that milestone for the Reds: Ian Rush, Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp on Kelleher

13:20 , Alex Young

It's a rare Premier League start for Kelleher today, and his manager has no doubts over his talents to step up in place of the injury Alisson.

"We see him every day in training, he is an exceptional talent," Klopp told reporters.

"Maybe we don't mention the name often enough but [goalkeeping coach] John Achterberg said to me from day one when I was in that this will be our homegrown boy who will make it.

"We had discussions in the summer obviously about (moving on), but as long as we don't have a solution we cannot loan players.

"He is homegrown and the first responsibility is to do the best for Liverpool, then we have to see how we can sort it.

"Now obviously for him it is a situation he did not want to have, but obviously because you want opportunities, you want to play, now he will get a few games, definitely. I trust him."

Three changes apiece

13:12 , Alex Young

Liverpool make three changes from the draw with Manchester City as injured pair Alisson and Jota are replaced by Caoimhin Kelleher and Luis Diaz.

In midfield, Gravenberch comes in for Jones.

It's also three changes for Fulham as Willian, rather surprisingly, drops to the bench despite scoring twice against Wolves.

Cairney and Castagne also drop out, with Palhinha, Tete and Wilson preferred at Anfield.

Teams in full

13:04 , Alex Young

Liverpool: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Gomez, Endo, Konate, Adrian, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Doak, Quansah

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Bassey, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Adarabioyo, Cairney, Ballo-Toure, De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Castagne, Lukic, Vinicius

Fulham XI

13:01 , Alex Young

...and the visitors.

Liverpool XI

13:01 , Alex Young

Here's how the hosts look.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 3, 2023

12:45 , Alex Young

Team news is imminent. Will Diaz start today?

Liverpool vs Fulham: Wataru Endo explains difficult start to life in Premier League

12:21 , Jonathan Gorrie

Liverpool summer signing Wataru Endo has found the Premier League more difficult than he expected but is confident he can improve and contribute more.

The 30-year-old Japan international, a £12million arrival from Stuttgart, was viewed as something of a stop-gap solution to the club's lack of defensive midfielders following Fabinho's unexpected departure to Saudi Arabia.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Liverpool vs Fulham: Why isn't game on TV today?

11:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fans in the UK will not be able to watch the game. The fixture was originally scheduled for a 3pm Saturday slot but was pushed back due to the Reds being involved in the Europa League.

As such, it cannot be shown on TV in the UK, with West Ham’s clash with Crystal Palace instead taking the 2pm GMT slot on Sunday, shown live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

The last four meetings have been evenly split with two draws and a win apiece.

Liverpool wins: 42

Fulham wins: 13

Draws: 18

Liverpool vs Fulham: Score prediction

11:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Fulham's struggles in front of goal will make it very difficult against a Liverpool team with a perfect record at Anfield this season.

Liverpool to win 2-0.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Fulham team news vs Liverpool

11:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Cottagers should welcome back Joao Palhinha from suspension while Harrison Reed could keep his place in the midfield ahead of Tom Cairney.

The fit-again Tosin Adarabioyo could also earn a recall. Adama Traore will undergo a late fitness test as he, Issa Diop and Rodrigo Muniz near a return to action.

(PA)

Liverpool team news vs Fulham

11:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai were among the only players to get a rest as Klopp put out a strong team for the Thursday night win over LASK.

Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota miss this game once again along with long-term absentees Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson and Stefan Bajcetic.

(PA)

Liverpool vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be televised live having not been selected for TV coverage before the game was moved back from its initial Saturday 3pm slot.

Highlights: Sky Sports' YouTube channel will carry free highlights shortly after full time and BBC One's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for broadcast at 10.30pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Fulham today.

Kick-off inside Anfield is at 2pm GMT.