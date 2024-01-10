Liverpool vs Fulham: Carabao Cup prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Liverpool host Fulham at Anfield tonight in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Reds are strong favourites to make it through to Wembley after such a strong season this time around following a difficult campaign last time out.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top of the Premier League and are through to the FA Cup fourth round after beating Arsenal. So strong at home all season, Fulham are up against it.

Marco Silva, however, saw his side run the Reds close last month in a thrilling seven-goal thriller at Anfield, one they lost only in the dying embers.

Through to the FA Cup fourth round themselves, they have reasons to feel confident.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Fulham is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Wednesday 10 January, 2024.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Fulham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Liverpool vs Fulham team news

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Alisson, Nunez, Gakpo, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Beck, Quansah, Nyoni

Fulham XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Willian, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Lukic, Francois, Cairney, Wilson, Muniz, Vinicius

Van Dijk missed the win over Arsenal due to illness (AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Fulham prediction

Though Fulham have previous in pushing Liverpool all the way at Anfield this season, it would be a major shock to see the Reds lose at home.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 43

Draws: 18

Fulham wins: 13

