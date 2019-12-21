Roberto Firmino's extra time strike sinks Flamengo and seals Liverpool's first Club World Cup

For the first time in their history, Liverpool are Club World Cup champions - Getty Images Europe

Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0 (AET)

Jordan Henderson is becoming so accustomed to trophy lifts he will need a full-time masseur for those overworked arms. His third in six months ended 37 years of hurt for Liverpool, the club finally claiming the title of world champions.

Now the silverware that eluded Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Rafa Benitez sits comfortably in Jurgen Klopp’s arms. They always said the first would yield more when Klopp’s side became European Champions in June. No-one expects this to be the last. They are becoming accustomed to leaving cup final arenas showered in ticker tape.

As so often in the club’s history, they had to fight like it was their last game to start the party, Flamengo playing for a nation and continent and pushing Liverpool to their limits. It was one of their compatriots, Roberto Firmino, who left the Brazilians crestfallen, his winner coming in the first half of extra-time in Qatar’s Khalifa International Stadium.

After a rapid counter-attack led by Sadio Mane, the Liverpool striker dropped his shoulder to send keeper Diego Alves back to Rio, finding the net and lifting his jersey to signify the title of the world’s best is now Liverpool’s.

As much as avenging Liverpool’s 1981 defeat to the Zico-inspired Flamengo, Firmino’s contribution ensured the final avoided the indignity of being contaminated by another VAR controversy. Liverpool thought they were going to win it in normal time - the 91st minute to be precise - when Rafinha was adjudged to have tripped Mane. Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim decided it was a professional foul and a penalty.

Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring the winning goal

Mohamed Salah carried the burden of the Arab nation of his shoulders as he stepped forward. Then the comedy TV crew and earpiece double act intervened. Al Jassim not only cancelled the penalty, he far more contentiously claimed there was no foul at all and play continued.

“Foul outside the box,” said the giant screen. Not so insisted the referee. A shambles, certain to dominate the conversation had Liverpool not won Thankfully for Klopp, that and other more curious refereeing did not matter as his side ended strongly, Flamengo visibly wilting once Firmino had struck.

It ensured we can instead focus on the heroic performances such as that of Liverpool’s captain, who without his usual chief lieutenants Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum, stepped up to give the finest example of on-field leadership in that red jersey since Steven Gerrard.

In the second half especially Henderson dictated the tempo of the game, playing with a maturity that put one in mind of peak time Xabi Alonso. It was essential as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita were playing a more advanced role. Chamberlain’s night ended with an ankle injury, the luckless midfielder now sweating on the results of a scan.

“Mentality again shone through,” said Henderson. “The lads kept going until the end. It's nice to win a trophy, that’s what we want. Keep going and win as many trophies as possible. We’ve found a way for a long time now.”

The opponents were left in tears. Flamengo’s fanaticism was more akin to a nation’s World Cup bid, the pressure on the Brazilian players to deliver comparable only to those on Liverpool in those recent Champions League finals. Even accounting for the home support for Salah, it felt like an away tie. “Make history,” was the order to Jorge Jesus’ side.

Klopp’s pre-match declaration made his intentions clear and his line-up confirmed it, as strong as it could be. Virgil Van Dijk recovered from illness and the famed front three was reunited. The Flamengo players watched the Liverpool semi-final in their hotel, concluding they are not as impressive as they imagined. They would have been reconsidering that opinion had Klopp’s side taken early chances. Liverpool could have been three-up within six minutes.

Flamengo pressed high, seeking to force a mistake, but playing into Liverpool’s hands. A few one-touch passes were all that were required to bypass the Brazilian forwards and midfield. Alexander-Arnold picked out Firmino in 41 seconds, the striker fluffing his first line with a wayward attempt over the crossbar.

Keita did likewise when Henderson sent Salah clear, the Egyptian picking out the advancing midfielder who lacked the composure of recent weeks. Then Alexander-Arnold was an inch wide from distance. It seemed like Liverpool would dominate. Instead, they almost paid for failing to take advantage of their opponent’s early nerves.

It was the same at the start of the second half. Liverpool’s last world club cup final was a story of missed opportunities against Sao Paulo so when Firmino’s trickery straight immediately after the interval ended with his bouncing shot rebounding off the post and across the goalline to safety, veteran spectators of that fixture feared a replay of 2005.

In between those chances, Flamengo were more confident and comfortable, Liverpool retreating and becoming more careless in possession. Qatari referee Al Jassim’s penalising every challenge did not help the flow - a body check on Keita on the edge of the penalty area which went unpunished was as poor as the Mane decision.

But this Liverpool team is no longer interested in hard luck stories. “We’re never going to stop,” Klopp’s players sang. Few will argue.

As the stadium emptied, the Liverpool players by now jigging to a Rolling Stones soundtrack, Klopp summoned his backroom team for a poignant group photograph.

He has won a more meaningful trophy for Liverpool than this. With respect to the Fifa Club World Club, he is likely to do so in the future. But there is no doubt he and his players feel the status of this competition more than imagined when that first invite landed at Melwood.

The team which Adam Lallana says is addicted to winning shows no sign of being cured of that most desirable affliction.

Celebrate good times

Liverpool celebrate winning the Fifa CWC

Klopp pretty happy with another trophy as Liverpool manager

Jurgen Klopp celebrates

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson

"It was an interesting game. I am sure it was interesting to watch but we kept going, good performance and mentality shined through. We could have scored a couple more. Overall delighted with the result and performance in difficult conditions. "We have found a way for a long time now. Some late goals, we just want to keep going, keep improving. Keep working hard and putting in performances like that."

This is quite the image

LIVERPOOL ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS

At the fourth time of asking, Liverpool have finally won the Club World Cup, thanks to Roberto Firmino's extra-time goal. Only the second English side to win it after Manchester United.

8:06PM

(ET) 120 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

The Liverpool fans are whistling in the crowd, they think time is off.

Bruno Enrieque sends it in, Liverpool clear. That's it! Liverpool have won!

8:05PM

(ET) 120 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Liverpool running down the clock, with Salah coming off to a standing ovation and Shaqiri trotting on.

Two minutes of added time signalled.

8:04PM

CHANCE! (ET) 120 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

That was the chance for Flamengo! They break down the right, van Dijk cannot clear fully and the ball falls to substitute Lincoln.

Fortunately for Liverpool, he's leaning back when making contact and the ball flies over. Let off.

8:03PM

(ET) 119 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

The ball goes long from Flamengo. Alexander-Arnold heads clear.

The Brazilian team gathers the ball again and looks to launch another attack.

8:01PM

(ET) 117 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Liverpool have the ball in the Flamengo half. Salah wins a corner. The ball is right where Liverpool need it to be.

8:00PM

(ET) 115 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Liverpool freekick in a tasty position outside the box. Alexander-Arnold goes for the bending effort low to the far post but it is a comfortable save.

Five minutes left.

Firmino kicks off the celebrations

The shirt is off

Job done

(ET) 113 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Milner lets out a yelp after a late flying challenge from Diego. The referee goes back and books the Flamengo player. All time eaten into the clock.

7:55PM

(ET) 112 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Five more minutes gone. Ten minutes left to hold on for their first Club World Cup final triumph.

Flamengo then on the attack but Robertson guides them out wide and away from the danger zone. Salah is back on defensive duties. The cross deflects off Gomez but Alisson clutches the ball tightly to his chest.

7:52PM

(ET) 107 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Liverpool cannot afford to switch off and think the trophy is theirs already. Gomez gets the message and throws himself towards Gabriel Barbosa as he goes to pull the trigger. It's wide of the goal.

7:50PM

(ET) 106 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Goal-scorer Firmino's work is done for the night (and what a night of work for him) as he comes off to be replaced by Divock Origi.

We're back underway. Liverpool fans hoping this is the quickest 15 mins ever.

(ET) 105 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Mini half-time break in stoppage time. Klopp is offering up some final words to his players, they have 15 minutes to hold on for the trophy.

Firmino celebrates his goal (not so much the yellow card for taking off his shirt)

(ET) 105 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Henderson is incensed. He believes Robertson's corner struck the hand of a Flamengo player in the box. The referee is unmoved.

Milner does the dirty work, breaking up a Flamengo attack and receiving a yellow for his efforts.

7:44PM

(ET) 104 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Liverpool have a corner. Unsurprisingly they are in no hurry to take it.

7:42PM

(ET) 102 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Liverpool immediately made a change after the goal, bringing on the reliable James Milner for Keita.

At the other end, Vitinho tries his luck from distance with a free-kick but Alisson is able to casually watch it sail over the bar.

7:40PM

(ET) 101 mins Liverpool 1 Flamengo 0

Jordan Henderson unpicks the Flamengo defence to find Mane up top. He holds the ball up perfectly before laying off for Firmino. The Brazilian opts not to shoot straight away, holds off again as defenders fly across and then shoots into the empty net. Liverpool fans in dreamland.

Then Salah tries to get in on the action with a saved effort.

7:38PM

GOAL! Liverpool 1 (Firmino 99 mins) Flamengo 0

Roberto Firmino breaks the deadlock!!!!!

7:36PM

(ET) 96 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Magnificent near post defending by van Dijk to head clear the danger for a corner. It comes to nothing for Flamengo.

Quite understandably, the game has not quite reignited yet after that late drama to normal time.

7:32PM

(ET) 92 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Into extra-time we go then. What have Liverpool got in reserve? What can Klopp inspire?

The Flamengo players are dropping like flies with cramp here, there and everywhere. Fatigue appears to be setting in. Barbosa is down, Klopp gives a rueful smile.

7:30PM

VAR at centre of things again

Amid all that VAR consultation, the referee deemed it was not even a foul. It's sure to be a talking point whatever happens in the remainder of the game. According to the replays, the contact did look outside the box to me.

Rafinha's tackle on Mane

7:27PM

ET Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

With stoppage time, the teams ended up playing nearly 100 minutes there and still could not be separated. Firmino has enjoyed arguably the best chances for Liverpool at the start of either half but Flamengo have had their openings too.

I actually predicted all this at the start of the day as my shift was originally meant to finish at 7.30pm...

On we all go.

7:25PM

EXTRA TIME Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Such contrasting emotions. Looking at the faces in the crowd, it's like the Liverpool fans have lost the final, not simply gone to extra-time, after that penalty decision. Flamengo fans, meanwhile, are delighted.

What impact will that have on the rest of the game?

7:22PM

90+5 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

The yellow card is rescinded for Rafinha as the Flamengo fans cheer loudly and their team is handed the freekick.

There will be a bit more added time here after that stoppage.

7:21PM

NO PENALTY!

Referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim has reversed his decision after consulting the pitchside monitor.

7:20PM

Waiting....

Then again Mane's foot is on the line.

Salah is ready to take this penalty if given.

7:19PM

It looks outside to me...

VAR checking...

7:18PM

90 + 2 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

The check is apparently for whether the challenge was inside or outside of the penalty area...

7:18PM

VAR CHECKING FOR PENALTY! 90 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Penalty Liverpool. Mane brought down in the box by Rafinha. VAR is checking this...

7:17PM

90 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Even under pressure, Liverpool pass it casually across their own box and out of their defence. That's what happens when you are full of confidence I guess.

Extra-time is looming. Liverpool on the attack. Ah, not like that. Henderson's cross loops out.

Five minutes of stoppage time/Kloppage time.

7:15PM

88 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Liverpool are, of course, masters of the late goal this season. They're looking the more likely to score of the two sides but the cutting edge finish has so far been missing.

7:13PM

CHANCE! 86 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Jordan Henderson is denied a headline-grabbing goal. After Liverpool break courtesy of Mane's persistence, the ball eventually breaks back outside to the edge of the box where Henderson is lurking. He looks to have found the top corner but somehow Diego Alves manages to palm it away for a corner. Not bad for someone seemingly struggling with cramp.

7:11PM

84 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Nearly! Alexander-Arnold plays in Keita in the box who cuts it back for Salah to shoot. It's blocked.

Now Flamengo have two players down in succession, keeper Diego Alves is one of them with what looks like cramp.

7:08PM

80 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Ten minutes to go of normal time, will someone make themselves a hero and grab a winner?

Salah won't like that. He joins Mane in the referee's book after catching sub Vitinho with his studs. Replays show that looked quite harsh actually.

7:03PM

76 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Liverpool have the ball in the net, courtesy of Mo Salah. Unfortunately the Egyptian was a couple of yards offside when he struck low into the bottom corner.

7:02PM

75 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

The English attacker is trying to stand up, rather than leave on a stretcher. It looks like perhaps his ankle as he hobbles off.

Lallana comes on to replace him. Fingers crossed it is not too serious.

7:00PM

73 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Oh no, this doesn't look good. Oxlade-Chamberlain is down and in obvious pain. The medical team rushes on.

At the moment it doesn't look like the knee he injured so badly but the stretcher is on.

6:58PM

72 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Flamengo racking up the corner count here, five to Liverpool's zero. Will they play it short again? No is the answer. But Firmino is there to head clear and Liverpool's defence moves quickly out.

6:56PM

68 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

With just over 20 minutes to go, the game feels like it has hit a bit of a lull after the lively start to the half. With so much on the line, the tension is starting to understandably creep in with neither side wanting to make a mistake.

Saying that, Gabriel Barbosa goes for the headline-grabbing acrobatic attempt. It's on target but easily saved.

6:54PM

67 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Yet again they play it short and try and draw the Liverpool defence out. It results in a throw in on the near touchline but Alexander-Arnold eventually sweeps away the danger.

6:53PM

66 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

He's okay to continue. The Flamengo fans are still in fine form in the crowd, even more so now their team has a corner after a deflection off van Dijk.

6:50PM

63 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Short break in play as Filipe Luis lands heavily and needs a bit of treatment.

6:47PM

59 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Salah is set free by Robertson over the top. He fails to control first time but races onto the loose ball, all the while checking for the offside flag. It doesn't come initially...and then does go up once Salah shoots over. It's a very odd new rule when it comes to flagging offside, still not sure it quite works.

6:45PM

58 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

The rate this game is going it won't be staying goalless for long.

Salah twists into space and opens the play up on the left. Robertson charges in with a first-time shot, which is actually off target but instead falls straight at the feet of Firmino. The Liverpool attacker is taken by surprise and the ball mainly ricochets towards goal into the keeper's arms. He looked offside there.

End to end stuff from Liverpool and Flamengo

6:40PM

54 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Flamengo keeper Diego Alves charges out to stop Mane nipping in. At the other end Gabriel Barbosa shoots over and then quickly follows it up with an effort on target which requires Alisson to save low to his right. This is end to end.

6:37PM

50 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

This time it is Robertson down the left channel to Firmino. He shows lightness of feet again to turn his marker but there is no one in Red to apply the finish to his chipped cross.

6:36PM

49 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

This is a re-run of the first half with numerous Liverpool chances.

This time Trent AA cuts the ball back across low from the right for the onrushing Salah who fires wide.

6:35PM

46 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

CHANCE! How did that not go in?

Firmino picks up Henderson's pass over the top, turns in the box and then shoots goalwards. It bounces into the ground first and then looks like it's going in before striking the left post and bouncing back out.

6:31PM

The players are back out

At least another 45 minutes to come. Will Liverpool be lifting yet another trophy? Let's find out.

6:20PM

Plenty to ponder for Liverpool

Klopp will regroup the troops at half-time

6:18PM

HT Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Sweeper keeper Alisson cleans up for Liverpool at the back as half-time approaches. After the Reds' bright start, a tactical switch has really brought the Brazilians back into this.

Sadio Mane, meanwhile, goes into the book after tangling with Rafinha. It's clever from the Brazilian who looks to have been caught on his heels by the Liverpool attacker but made sure he didn't get away.

It's the last action of the half too as Liverpool's players head off for the changing room deep in discussion. While back in England, Man City have turned things around to lead Leicester...

Liverpool found the going tough as the half progressed

6:12PM

41 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

In the end, Robertson steps up to take. There's a cluster of bodies in the box and the referee judges that Henderson has pulled down Pablo Mari. Replays suggest it was the other way round, an arm around the neck that would really suggest a Liverpool penalty...

6:11PM

41 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

How is that not a free-kick on the edge of the box? Keita exchanges passes with Salah but as he looks to pick the ball back up, he is blocked unceremoniously by Filipe Luis.

The Reds do have a dead-ball situation though, this time on the left-hand side. Trent AA to take...

6:09PM

39 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Another promising move breaks down. Liverpool have numbers in attack again but Keita takes a second too long to think about his pass and the ball is nicked away.

6:07PM

36 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Corner Flamengo, after defensive duties from Oxlade-Chamberlain. Captain Everton Ribeiro takes it short and Liverpool intercept!

They break forward, the red tide of shirts gobbling up the pitch so quickly. Oh. Salah, on the left, fluffs his lines on the wing and as quickly as the move started, it's dead in the water.

6:04PM

34 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

The Flamengo fans (including the individual banging his drum constantly) are liking what they are seeing from their team. 61% possession for the Brazilian team. That Firmino chance suddenly seems a long time ago.

6:03PM

33 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Klopp is pacing his technical area, the cap is on, then it is off, then it is on again.

Gabriel Barbosa is slaloming his way through the Liverpool defence, exchanging one-two's at pace. Alas he runs out of steam on the edge of the box but that was far too easy. And once again came from Liverpool coughing up possession.

5:59PM

29 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Liverpool struggling to sniff out this good spell by Flamengo who are currently enjoying more possession and glimpses of goal.

Van Dijk then uncharacteristically slices the ball out for a Flamengo throw in.

5:57PM

26 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Meanwhile back in England, Leicester City (Jamie Vardy, who else?) have taken the lead against Man City.... Obviously Liverpool are fully focused on matters here in Doha.

Chance! It's Bruno Henrique again, getting the better of Trent AA, running onto a high ball. Out of nowhere there's Joe Gomez back to block the shot for a corner.

Flamengo play it short before eventually the ball comes in. Gabriel Barbosa is somehow free at the back post but fortunately for Liverpool, the ball doesn't reach him.

5:54PM

23 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Bruno Henrique, this time on the opposite side, pounces on a looks ball and races into the box. He beats one man but then cannot find his teammates. A couple of signs of danger for Liverpool.

5:51PM

21 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Bruno Henrique gets the better of Gomez on the near side and breaks free down the channel after a quick one-two but his low cross into the box fails to pick anyone out.

Klopp hands out the instructions

5:48PM

19 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Keita proving to be his usual energetic self in midfield. He's a little too forceful though and gets a ticking off from referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim. It's just a verbal warning though and not a card yet.

5:45PM

13 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

It's calmed down a touch after the frantic start. Van Dijk once again does his job in sniffing out any danger from the opposing attack.

Liverpool then pull out their full-back trick with Keita pinging the ball over to the right side for the onrushing Alexander-Arnold. There's a touch too much on it though as not even the nippy Trent AA can quite keep the ball in play.

5:40PM

9 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

After blogging the tedious game (last five minutes aside) between Newcastle and Crystal Palace, I can't stress how much more enjoyable this match is after almost ten minutes than the entire 90 of that was. I know the quality is naturally going to be better but it is like this game is stuck on fast forward compared to that one.

Meanwhile, Firmino is his usual busy self up top as Flamengo are pinned inside their own half.

5:36PM

5 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

I should copy and paste 'Liverpool chance'.

This time it is Oxlade-Chamberlain who lets fly from distance. Klopp claps his appreciation on the touchline.

5:35PM

4 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Another Liverpool chance, this time for Keita.

Henderson plays a lovely ball over the top and Salah runs on. He can't quite get control of the ball to get a shot off but shows composure to lay the ball back for the onrushing Keita who sends his first-time effort over the ball.

5:34PM

2 mins Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

Will Liverpool live to regret that missed chance?

It's been a frantic start but the Keita can't keep the ball in and the Brazilian side get possession. The ball breaks to de Arrascaeta who tries his luck from distance but it's wildly off target.

5:31PM

CHANCE! Liverpool 0 Flamengo 0

The 2019 Club World Cup final is underway.

And after 40 seconds, Liverpool could be ahead! Firmino beats the offside trap and runs into the box but lifts the ball over the bar. Huge chance.

5:29PM

Players are out, almost time

Liverpool in their traditional all red strip.

The DJ is banging out the tunes as the players go through their final warm-up jumps and stretches.

5:22PM

Klopp's quick take

If it's history, other people can decide that. But it's a great opportunity for us. We tried everything to get the boys ready, we are completely focused. We are ready for a tough game, hopefully we can win it.

5:10PM

Reds fans in good attendance and spirits, it seems

Liverpool fans at the stadium

4:56PM

If you want to know how Liverpool's opponents, Flamengo, will line up

Then you have to watch this video. I suspect that you might not sit through all of it.

4:53PM

Divock Origi: 'My most talked about goal - the Everton one, definitely. It's the one they speak about most in the city'

Origi sat down with Chris Bascombe to talk through his time at Liverpool so far.

Most footballers are content with one career-defining moment in a lifetime. Divock Origi is trying to work out where to place at least four from the past 12 months in the right order. There are a couple of historic goals against Barcelona to consider, those which triggered and completed the mother of all European comebacks. Then there is the late strike in the Champions League final which confirmed Liverpool’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Read all of that here.

4:44PM

It's not the first time Liverpool have been in a CWC final

Most recently, after winning the Champions League back in 2005, they featured. Jamie Carragher recalls that night in Yokohama.

For those who never get the chance to play in a World Club Cup, the competition may mean little. For those who have qualified and make it, there is nothing more important when you are in the bubble trying to win and make club history. It matters. It matters a lot. We had everything in place to win and took it more seriously than the Liverpool teams who competed in 1981 and 1984.

Read his thoughts on losing that match in Japan and the real story of what happened with Dietmar Hamann's arrest in Japan here.

4:33PM

Looks fairly lively out there

4:31PM

Liverpool team just in

�� #ClubWC final team news ��



How we line-up this evening ��



3:47PM

Liverpool 90 minutes from being on top of the world

The prospect of a first league title since 1990 is Liverpool fans' obsession, but it not every day you get to watch your team with the chance to become world champions.

Jurgen Klopp's team face Brazilian side Flamengo in Doha this evening, after Roberto Firmino's stoppage time winner against Mexican outfit Monterrey booked their place in the Club World Cup final.

While title rivals Leicester and Manchester City meet at the Etihad, Liverpool will be trying to better their efforts in 2005 when they lost to Sao Paulo under Rafa Benitez.

Liverpool were forced to field an academy team in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, who were well beaten 5-0 at Aston Villa.

"The situation is different for us as it is for Flamengo," said Klopp.

"They came here with a clear order to win it and come back home as heroes. We got told to stay at home and play in the Carabao Cup.

"That is a massive difference. We cannot change that but we are here and my team wants to win the competition, even though we know it is very difficult because the other team is really good."

Flamengo are here thanks to a dramatic victory over River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final, when they scored two goals in the last five minutes.

On-loan Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa - known as Gabigol - is their star man and will pose the biggest threat to Alisson's goal.

"They have different ways of playing and they have real quality in the centre of the park, they are cheeky on the wings and they can shoot from distance - just like a successful team should be," Klopp said.

"This is the first time that I have faced a Brazilian team but this is also the first time Flamengo have played a team like Liverpool."

Full team news shortly.