Is Liverpool vs Everton on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool will hope to mount a season kick-start when they face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, having returned to winning ways in midweek. The Reds are sixth, one place and three points ahead of their local rivals, after three straight losses in league play.

Their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, however, showed hints of the Reds getting back to something like their best - even if the eventual clean sheet, Alisson’s 50th for the club, owed a little to poor finishing from the German side. The Reds’ defence of the title has been all-but ended by injuries in defence, with new loan signing Ozan Kabak likely to play his third game in quick succession here.

A top-four finish is now a must, with West Ham and Chelsea both two points ahead of the Reds heading into the weekend.

Everton, meanwhile, will be hoping to end their own bad form - one win in six in the league, with two recent defeats coming against relegation-threatened Fulham and comfortable league leaders Man City. They have not won at Anfield in more than 22 years, with their last Merseyside derby victory of any kind coming over a decade ago.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday, 20 February.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

The Reds remain without all three centre-backs to long-term injuries, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Diogo Jota is also out, along with James Milner. Fabinho is also a near-certainty to miss the game through injury, but Naby Keita could be in the squad after returning to full team training recently.

Everton will be missing Yerry Mina, as well Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but both Allan and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are available to start after injury.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

EVE - Pickford; Holgate, Godfrey, Keane, Digne; Allan, Doucoure, Davies; Rodriguez; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Odds

Liverpool - 8/15

Draw - 15/4

Everton - 32/5

Prediction

Everton haven’t won at Anfield this millennium. Manager Carlo Ancelotti might feel this is a good time for the match but his side have a habit of creaking when it matters most - same again this time out. Liverpool 3-1 Everton.

