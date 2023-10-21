Is Liverpool vs Everton on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday in a bid to bounce back following two successive matches without a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a last-gasp defeat at Tottenham following a VAR-fueled controversy and also drew 2-2 with Brighton in the last game before the international break.

Liverpool have had problems in midfield and at the back this season and have conceded nine goals in the opening eight matches. However, they have had no problems at the other end of the field, having netted 18 times.

Everton have been floundering towards the foot of the table so far this season, having only just escaped relegation last time, with just two wins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture, plus all the latest betting tips here.

When is the match?

Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday 20 October with a kick off time of 12:30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The Merseyside derby will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports with live coverage starting at 11am BST. It will also be available to watch online on the TNT Sports player.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Liverpool could be boosted by Cody Gakpo, who returned to training ahead of the clash having missed the last two matches with a knee problem sustained in the Spurs defeat, while Diogo Jota is available again.

Despite playing recent World Cup qualifying matches, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Alisson Becker are all expected to feature. Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson who sustained a shoulder injury on international duty with Scotland, and Kostas Tsimikas is expected to take his place.

Everton could welcome back Idrissa Gueye, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to lead the line for the visitors.

Predicted line ups:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsmikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Odds

Liverpool 1/3

Draw 9/2

Everton 15/2

Prediction

It will be a typical derby with high-intensity tackles and lots of energy, but Liverpool will win. Liverpool to win 2-1.