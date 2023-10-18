Liverpool vs Everton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool restart the Premier League campaign at home to Everton in a Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp is not usually much of a fan of this particular kick-off time but did at least end something of a hoodoo by beating Wolves last month.

The Reds have started the season strongly and could use their earlier assignment compared to the rest of their Premier League title rivals to move top of the table.

Everton, meanwhile, look to have turned of late under Sean Dyche but a trip across Stanley Park to Anfield remains a daunting prospect.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Everton is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 21 October, 2023.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Everton

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: TNT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via the TNT Sports App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Liverpool vs Everton team news

A decision will need to be made on Andy Robertson after the Scotland international suffered a shoulder injury representing his country against Spain. Cody Gakpo, however, may return after a recent knee injury.

Liverpool are sweating on Andy Robertson's fitness after a shoulder injury (REUTERS)

For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit again and Seamus Coleman is making good progress on his return from injury.

Liverpool vs Everton prediction

Everton are making progress under Dyche but beating an in-form Liverpool at Anfield Is quite a daunting task for any team.

Liverpool to win 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 124

Draws: 86

Everton wins: 83

Liverpool vs Everton latest odds

Liverpool to win: 3/10

Draw: 9/2

Everton to win: 7/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.