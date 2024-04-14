Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Liverpool must shrug off recent results when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League later today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to domestic action after a shock three-goal defeat to Atalanta in Thursday night’s Europa League tie, ending their 14-month unbeaten streak at Anfield.

The defeat followed a disappointing draw away at Manchester United last week, with the Reds surrendering top spot to Arsenal in the process. They now trail the Gunners on goal difference in the Premier League.

Manchester City won on Saturday to leave the Reds third before they play Palace.

Palace are yet to win away from home under Oliver Glasner and have only picked up two points in their last five league games. They remain in 14th position, but are only five points clear of the relegation zone, and could be dragged into a survival scrap.

In their last meeting, Harvey Elliot scored an injury-time winner as Liverpool came from behind at Selhurst Park.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off later today on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 1.00pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the game with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace team news

Diogo Jota made his long-awaited return to the Liverpool team on Thursday, and is likely to be involved against Palace.

Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold could also make their returns to the Premier League.

“Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” Klopp said on Wednesday. “You can but we didn’t, that means they did a lot of training by themselves, especially Diogo and Trent, [they] worked as a group for two or three weeks really properly training. So, [they] looked very good yesterday, to be honest.”

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak are all out.

The Eagles have a lengthy injury list. Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus França are missing. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is also a doubt, though Michael Olise could start.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

Liverpool need to bounce back after two disappointing results in a row. Klopp’s men can’t afford to drop points if they hope to stay in the title charge, and they should be too strong for Palace.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 36

Draws: 13

Crystal Palace wins: 14

