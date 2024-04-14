Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest goals and updates after Eberechi Eze scores early

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League for Sunday’s earlier kick off with the possibilty of moving back into first place should they triumph at Anfield.

The Reds, who have suffered a couple of disappointing results after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United and a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League, will hope to get back to winning ways as some of their key players make returns from injury. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature today but Jurgen Klopp would prefer dominate the Eagles and not risk them if possible.

Palace meanwhile have not won any of their previous five league games and were easily beaten by Manchester City last time out despite goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard. Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League, live on Sky Sports

28’ WOODWORK! Endo hits the bar from close range after a goalmouth scramble (LIV 0-1 CRY)

17’ OFF THE LINE! Robertson clears after Van Dijk slip (LIV 0-1 CRY)

14’ GOAL! Palace take deserved lead as Eze stuns Kop (LIV 0-1 CRY)

LFC: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

PAL: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Mateta, Eze

Liverpool FC 0 - 1 Crystal Palace FC

HT - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

15:02 , Karl Matchett

Second half incoming at Anfield. The hosts need a significant response.

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace - HT



Another error-strewn 45 minutes from Liverpool sees them go in behind at the break, with Eberechi Eze's goal the difference so far.#LIVCRY pic.twitter.com/wx6bpUpqYG — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) April 14, 2024

HT - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:58 , Karl Matchett

Here’s that goal by Eze - another day, another game where the Reds cannot keep the opposition out.

However, they do also have the bets record in the league this term when it comes to earning points from behind in matches - they’ll need that resilience to be on show in the second half.

After Eberechi Eze's opening goal, Liverpool have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 9⃣ Premier League games at Anfield 😬 pic.twitter.com/BT8w0TBXUN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 14, 2024

Eze puts Crystal Palace ahead at Anfield! 😲🔥 pic.twitter.com/amud5O4Hy0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

HT - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:52 , Karl Matchett

A dismal first-half showing from Liverpool - on this evidence you wouldn’t think there’s a Premier League title on the line.

Technically very disapointing with misplaced passes and lots of slow play; Endo hit the bar and Salah saw a shot palmed away in their biggest moments.

For the visitors, Eze’s early finish was a well-worked goal and they’ve gone close since then with Mateta’s shot being cleared off the line.

45’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:49 , Karl Matchett

Two minutes added on.

44’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:48 , Karl Matchett

Final minute of the half. Konate loses the ball when running through midfield and the ball is played right to Olise - Jones tracks him all the way and just about does enough to hold him at bay. Liverpool fortunate.

Eze then crosses and Mateta heads over the bar at the near post - Klopp has a lot of work to do at the break to sort Liverpool out.

41’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:47 , Karl Matchett

Somehow the equaliser will not come. A pass from deep sees Nunez freed and he squares across the six-yard box with Henderson left stranded - neither Salah nor Diaz can get the touch to finish off the move and then a slightly debatable offside flag goes up to end he move.

Liverpool fans are frustrated again moments later as the referee gives them a free-kick, but halts an attacking move by failing to give advantage.

38’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:43 , Karl Matchett

Palace not quite able to break out of shape with as much regularity over the last 15 minutes. They still look a threat when breaking with Eze though and Liverpool are certainly going to leave spaces the longer the game goes on.

Salah hasn’t been in the game too much yet though and Nunez has missed a few touches - the Reds need the attack firing.

34’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:38 , Karl Matchett

Lerma fouls Mac Allister right on the edge of the box. It’s central and just a foot or so from the penalty box line; the No10 takes the set piece himself but it’s blocked by the wall.

Salah curls a shot on target which Henderson palms away; no equaliser yet but Liverpool have significantly raised their tempo and the chances are certainly coming now.

30’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:34 , Karl Matchett

How has that stayed out! Robertson produces a magnificent run and cross from the left and Diaz is flying in at the far post - his mid-air volley is bouncing down and up and heading in, but Henderson somehow produces a brilliant reflex hand to paw it away! Konate heads the corner over the bar.

It was Endo, meanwhile, who hit the bar a minute beforehand.

28’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:32 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool almost force an equaliser! A scramble off a corner sees Van Dijk and Salah both trying to toepoke in and eventually there’s both a shot and a ricochet which bounces up and off the crossbar - somehow it stays out and Palace clear.

26’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:29 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has been a picture of frustration for most of this first half. A bit better from the Reds now as Salah frees Nunez into the box and Jones eventually wins a corner - good defending from Munoz twice there.

Diaz then bursts between both Munoz and Andersen but the former just about does enough to lean into the winger and allow Henderson to collect.

22’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:25 , Karl Matchett

A quarter of the game gone and just the one shot from Liverpool so far. Palace well on top in terms of what they are doing with the ball and creating far more openings with their movement and speed of play.

Lerma is down for Palace now and needing a bit of attention.

18’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:22 , Karl Matchett

Very, very, very nearly 2-0. Virgil van Dijk slips over as he looks to clear a simple ball and Mateta races through on goal. He clips his shot over Alisson Becker and it’s bouncing in - until Andy Robertson sprints back and just, just manages to clear the ball off the line.

Must have been centimetres in it.

GOAL! 14’ - Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

14:18 , Karl Matchett

Eze has Palace ahead and it’s such a soft goal to concede - really well worked from the visitors!

Palace’s back three is super tight and narrow, making it tough for Liverpool to get passes into feet in the final third. Another attempt is cut out and Palace break down the left, Mitchell’s cut-back eventually arriving at a totally unmarked Ebe Eze who sidefoots home past Alisson!

10’ - Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:14 , Karl Matchett

Robertson and Diaz break at pace down the left and some one-touch passing feeds Darwin Nunez. He opens his body for a first-time shot, but he’s slightly too far out to really trouble Henderson and it’s comfortably saved.

Jugen Klopp has 13 wins against Palace, meanwhile - more than against any other opponent.

6’ - Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:10 , Karl Matchett

Salah tries to link with Mac Allister and get forward for the first time but Lerma, left of a back three these days with Palace’s injuries, comes across and slides into a good challenge.

Early possession for the hosts but Palace in a very fixed shape, 5-4-1 out of possession and then quick to push on Olise, Eze and the wingbacks when the counter.

2’ - Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:05 , Karl Matchett

No margin for error for Liverpool, then. Eze and Olise back in tandem will be a real poser for them though - and Alisson is immediately called into action to clear a cross from the left. Eze then rolls infield and strikes on target, but it’s soft and saved.

1’ - Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

14:02 , Karl Matchett

Anfield observes an impeccable minute’s silence for the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

After the referee’s whistle, we’re underway.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE

13:55 , Karl Matchett

The visitors are currently on a run of one win in nine games, which isn’t ideal. Away from home it’s precisely zero victories since 4 November - with the vast bulk of that of course coming under Roy Hodgson rather than Oliver Glasner.

Still, it gives the new boss and idea of what he’s up against today and where he needs to make huge improvements for next term.

Liverpool were unbeaten at Anfield in all competitions until Thursday, when Atalanta shocked them 3-0.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE

13:52 , Karl Matchett

As it stands:

The Reds kick this game off in third place in the Premier League table, following on from Man City’s win yesterday against Luton.

Three points on home soil, however, will put Jurgen Klopp’s side top ahead of City and Arsenal - who themselves play later on.

Much further down the table, Palace are 15th at kick-off, with a win here today enabling them to jump one spot higher.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE

13:43 , Karl Matchett

Alisson Becker returns today for the Reds - his first Premier League game since 4 February when Liverpool lost at Arsenal.

Caoimhin Kelleher has filled in admirably for the Brazilian but his comeback will boost a team who badly need a clean sheet and return to form - the 3-0 thrashing by Atalanta in midweek could have been far worse.

Liverpool’s last clean sheet was on 2 March and their last home league clean sheet was, improbably, well before Christmas - 17 December in a goalless draw with Man United.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE

13:38 , Karl Matchett

Under half an hour to kick-off at Anfield where, as this is the closest home match for Liverpool to the anniversary of the Hillsbrough disaster, tributes will be held prior to the start of the game.

Here’s a historical piece on the memory of those affected, penned by Tony Evans from 2022.

Nottingham Forest and Liverpool and the forgotten victims of Hillsborough

Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

13:26 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool know what they need to do as they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s men started the weekend second place in the table, trailing Arsenal on goal difference following their 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A heavy midweek defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League suddenly means that the English top-flight title is the most attainable trophy for Klopp as he looks to end his tenure as head coach in style. The Reds cannot afford to drop any more points in the league and must also work on reducing the goal difference gap on Arsenal meaning they should come out with an attacking mindset against Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner’s side have not won any of their previous five league games and were easily beaten by Manchester City last time out despite goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard. Currently 14th in the table and five points from safety Palace will want to bring points away from Anfield to avoid getting sucked into a relegation battle.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sport Main Event with coverage beginning at 1pm on the former channel. Subscribers can stream via the SkyGo app and website.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match

Is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Harvey Elliott backs Liverpool to come through ‘tough finish’ and win title

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Harvey Elliott still believes Liverpool can end Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign with the Premier League crown despite ceding control of the title race by slipping up at rivals Manchester United.

The Reds had control of a mammoth three-way title tussle after Manchester City and Arsenal fought out a forgettable goalless draw last weekend, but the dynamics changed at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Liverpool salvaged a 2-2 draw through Mohamed Salah’s spot-kick having failed to capitalise on their early dominance, with Luis Diaz’s effort all they had to show before Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo stunners.

“Jurgen’s cracking up” echoed around Old Trafford after a result that put Arsenal in the driving seat with seven matches remaining.

Liverpool are level with them on 71 points but have a substantially worse goal difference, yet Elliott remains confident that they can end Klopp’s reign with his second Premier League title.

Harvey Elliott backs Liverpool to come through ‘tough finish’ and win title

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

13:14 , Simon Sinclair

Liverpool were completely off the boil in a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta at Anfield in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, putting their treble hopes in huge jeopardy heading into the second leg.

Despite losing to City last time out, there could be hope for Palace, who have a history of damaging Liverpool’s title hopes.

But, football betting sites are not so optimistic about the Eagles’ hopes with odds of 13/1 available for them to win on the road, while Liverpool are 2/9 to rack up an important victory that could take them back to the top.

Check Simon Sinclair’s tips, predictions and latest odds on the match here:

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace tips: Premier League predictions, football odds and free bets

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

13:08 , The Independent

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE

13:03 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups are in and Alisson returning in goal for the hosts is the big team news of the day.

LFC: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

PAL: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Mateta, Eze

Team news confirmed for #LIVCRY ✊🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2024

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures – Liverpool, Man City or Arsenal?

12:56 , Karl Matchett

The Premier League is heading for a classic title race, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal set for a three-way battle as the season enters the run-in.

Manchester City, the defending champions, are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row under Pep Guardiola – a feat that has never been achieved in the history of English football. City blew Arsenal away in last year’s run-in, but the Gunners are back in the fight this campaign.

The Premier League is now in Arsenal’s hands after Liverpool, who stood eight games away from the title, dropped points against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Jurgen Klopp has turned to mind games to put the pressure on Mikel Arteta’s challengers, who are attempting to win their first league title in 20 years.

But City are lurking, and now have a favourable run ahead of them. So, with seven games to go, which team has the best fixtures and who has the hardest run of games to end the season? Here’s where the title could be won and lost...

Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures in the run-in?

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

12:50 , Karl Matchett

We’re around ten minutes from team news - Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were back on the bench for the Reds in their 3-0 midweek defeat, but it remains to be seen if they are close enough to full fitness to actually start a must-win league game just yet. Only Jota came off the bench in that fixture, playing around 15 minutes.

For Palace, Michael Olise has been on the comeback trail off the bench too of late - he may make a return to the XI today for the visitors.

Confirmed lineups soon!

Why this unprecedented Premier League title race is needed more than ever

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Mikel Arteta, on this occasion at least, wasn’t going to play any mind games. When asked after Arsenal’s win over Luton Town whether he would be watching the matches of Manchester City and Liverpool, he nodded happily. There was no sense of just concentrating on his own team. Arteta said he simply enjoyed watching good football, but his interest was obviously far more invested than that.

As the gatecrasher to English football’s main title rivalry, Arsenal have the most to learn. Their very presence at the top of the table, however, also gives both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola something to learn. Neither managerial great has ever been involved in a three-team title race, across 38 combined seasons.

Both have admitted to feeling a new excitement about it, as well as a different tension. There’s a crackle, that sense of event in almost every match. You can feel that gripping tension before each game, and it’s now in three dressing rooms. As evenings stretch out and nerves tighten, there’s nothing like it.

There’s certainly been little like this in English football, let alone in the Premier League era. A storied 124 seasons since the league’s formation in 1888 have only witnessed 11 campaigns where there were three teams which could have considered themselves involved in a proper title run-in. Only seven of those involved at least three sides finishing within a win of each other on the final day.

Miguel Delaney on the big title fight:

Why this unprecedented Premier League title race is needed more than ever

Ruben Amorim rejects talk of Liverpool interview to replace Jurgen Klopp

12:30 , Karl Matchett

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has insisted he has not been interviewed by Liverpool, let alone reached a verbal agreement to take over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The 39-year-old Portuguese has emerged as a candidate to move to Anfield, especially when Xabi Alonso, who had been seen as the favourite, decided he was going to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another season.

Liverpool are doing their due diligence into a number of options and have yet to identify their preferred choice while Amorim rebuffed reports in his home country and in Germany that he has accepted a deal by saying he is yet to speak to the Merseyside club.

Ruben Amorim rejects talk of Liverpool interview to replace Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool ‘lost the plot’ and now Jurgen Klopp’s perfect farewell is in danger

12:20 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool lost their unbeaten record at Anfield, perhaps any realistic chance of European glory, probably the farewell so many envisaged. But that wasn’t all. “We lost the plot a little bit,” said Jurgen Klopp. The German can seem to write his own story. He had supplied the twist in the plot with the sudden announcement of his resignation. Now the final chapter is starting to look very different. The treble may become the single, the Carabao Cup Klopp’s last trophy. Three days after what may now be his last match, Atalanta could win the Europa League. This was not the script Liverpool wanted.

Instead of building to a climax, the danger is that Klopp’s reign peters out. They have lost a first leg in Europe 3-0 before and staged a stirring, stunning comeback, but Barcelona may forever remain a one-off. Anfield has been the scene of some wonderful European nights under Klopp, but an evisceration by Atalanta was probably his worst on home soil and definitely Liverpool’s joint heaviest in continental competition on Merseyside. After going unbeaten for 33 games at Anfield, the fortress was stormed by a side 32 points behind the leaders in Serie A.

“This was probably a low point for us performance-wise, I would say, for a long time,” said Klopp. “We can make this the shortest press conference.” He didn’t, though, instead delivering a damning analysis. “It was a really bad game: oh my God. A lot of performances tonight were really ‘oops, wow, I didn’t know they could play like that’. A lot of the players looked really alone in a lot of moments. It was really bad.”

Liverpool ‘lost the plot’ and now Jurgen Klopp’s perfect farewell is in danger

Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool will be ‘angry’ for visit of Crystal Palace

12:10 , Karl Matchett

Jurgen Klopp has promised his Liverpool players will show a reaction to their shock 3-0 Europa League home defeat to Atalanta when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool’s hopes of ending Klopp’s reign with a showpiece European final in Dublin are in real jeopardy after Atalanta punished a lacklustre display to inflict the Reds’ first home defeat in 14 months.

The second leg of the quarter-final tie will be played in Bergamo next week, but before then Liverpool’s attention returns to the intense three-way fight at the top of the Premier League, and a match against Oliver Glasner’s Palace side.

Jurgen Klopp promises Liverpool will be ‘angry’ for visit of Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE

12:02 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool against Crystal Palace. Kick-off is about two hours away, with the Reds looking to rediscover form and give their title ambitions a push following a dismal midweek showing in Europe.

For Palace, another win or two are still required for certain safety, but for Oliver Glasner it’s really about shaping his team and assessing the squad ahead of a full campaign in charge next year.