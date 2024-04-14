Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - LIVE!
Liverpool are looking to bounce back at Anfield later today as they hunt a Premier League title before Jurgen Klopp's departure. Clearly, it remains to be seen if last weekend's draw with Manchester United is costly in the title race but Klopp will be keen to ensure his side offer at least some sort of reaction to Thursday night's loss to Atalanta.
The Reds are starting to welcome back key players, too. Diogo Jota has returned, while Trent Alexander-Arnold looks set to follow as Klopp prepares for his final few games in charge as Liverpool boss.
Palace, meanwhile, have previous when it comes to Liverpool and title races but are without a win since February. Still, they gave Manchester City problems last time out and there have been promising signs from the Oliver Glasner era thus far. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport's dedicated match blog!
Kick-off time and venue: 2pm BST; Anfield Stadium
TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports
Liverpool need to bounce back after two disappointing results in a row. Klopp’s men can’t afford to drop points if they hope to stay in the title charge, and they should be too strong for Palace.
Liverpool to win, 3-1.
The Eagles have a lengthy injury list. Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus França are missing. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi is also a doubt, though Michael Olise could start.
Diogo Jota made his long-awaited return to the Liverpool team on Thursday, and is likely to be involved against Palace.
Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold could also make their returns to the Premier League.
“Obviously we didn’t rush it with the boys,” Klopp said on Wednesday. “You can but we didn’t, that means they did a lot of training by themselves, especially Diogo and Trent, [they] worked as a group for two or three weeks really properly training. So, [they] looked very good yesterday, to be honest.”
Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, and Ben Doak are all out.
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 1.00pm.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app or website.
Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.
Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the game with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Kick-off from Anfield is at 2pm BST.