Liverpool vs Chelsea: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Liverpool host Chelsea in a heavyweight Premier League contest tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino must find a way to beat not only one of Europe's most in-form teams, but also overcome a dour record he possesses against Jurgen Klopp.

In 12 meetings, including Klopp's very first in English football, Pochettino has won only once to make Liverpool one of his biggest bogey teams as a manager.

Chelsea have also struggled on the road of late, losing five of their last six in contrast to their exceptional home form, as they look to push back into European contention.

The picture is far rosier for Liverpool, who are unbeaten on Merseyside this season and look set to give their manager a memorable final few months in charge.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Chelsea is scheduled for an 8:15pm GMT kick-off tonight on Wednesday January 31, 2024.

The match will take place at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's long Liverpool farewell tour continues this week (REUTERS)

Where to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Diaz, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah

Chelsea XI: Petrovic, Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Gallagher, Sterling, Palmer

Subs: Casadei, Mudryk, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku, Broja, Gusto, Washington, Gilchrist, Bergstrom

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

It has been a bit all-or-nothing for the Blues on the road this season, although this is a fixture known for its draws. Still, Liverpool's rocking home record should see them over the line.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Five of the last seven meetings have ended all square.

Liverpool wins: 84

Chelsea wins: 65

Draws: 46

Liverpool vs Chelsea match odds

Liverpool to win: 8/15

Chelsea to win: 9/2

Draw: 15/4

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).