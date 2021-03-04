Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bella Butler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Tuchel embraces N&#x002019;Golo Kante (Getty)
Thomas Tuchel embraces N’Golo Kante (Getty)

Liverpool host Chelsea on Thursday night, with both teams trying to push themselves into the top four in the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Sheffield United 2-0, but they remain in sixth place in the table, one point and place behind Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel’s outfit have yet to lose in any competition since he took over as head coach, though goals have been hard to come by - 10 scored in his nine games.

FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Chelsea – Latest updates

That difficulty in turning possession into scoring chances was exemplified in the weekend’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United, which leaves the Stamford Bridge side a point behind West Ham.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday 4 March.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, and Sky Sports subscribers can live stream the game online via the SkyGo app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Liverpool is expected to have both Alisson Becker and Fabinho back for this match – the former having been absent following the sudden death of his father, and the latter returning fit after injury, which will be a major boost for Klopp.

Diego Jota was also supposed to return last week following his long-term knee injury but was sidelined with an illness and could be used off the bench to give one of the front three a much-needed rest.

Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Caoimhin Kelleher all remain out for the hosts.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi will be assessed ahead of this match after being taken off against Manchester United with a knee concern, while the match may come just too soon for Thiago Silva’s return.

Olivier Giroud has scored seven Premier League goals against Liverpool, four of which were at Anfield, and is likely to keep his place up front.

Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz and Jorginho were all on the bench against Manchester United at the weekend and will hope to benefit from any rotation to keep the squad fresh.

Predicted line ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Giroud, Werner.

Prediction

Fabinho’s return would be a major boost for Liverpool and Klopp knows they cannot afford another defeat if they are to make it into the top four. For Chelsea, a draw would be a decent result. Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea.

Odds

Liverpool – 6/5

Draw – 13/5

Chelsea – 21/10

Read More

Thomas Tuchel lauds ‘outstanding’ Jurgen Klopp ahead of ‘big challenge’ at Liverpool

Alisson: Liverpool goalkeeper to return against Chelsea

Ian St John death: Jimmy Greaves leads tributes to ‘lovely man’ and Liverpool legend

Recommended Stories

  • The main talking points ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League game with Chelsea

    The fixture could have implications for both teams’ top-four aspirations.

  • Jurgen Klopp: No additional pressure from Liverpool owners to finish in top four

    The Reds have slipped down the table in recent weeks.

  • £700m spent and 21 points off the top - Thomas Tuchel faces up to his inheritance at Chelsea

    The end of this season will mark only the second time in the Roman Abramovich era that Chelsea will have gone four seasons without winning the Premier League title and the club’s latest head coach Thomas Tuchel conceded the numbers do not look good. There was even an uncertain tone to Tuchel’s promise that from next season “we will challenge for all titles”, which was understandable given there is every chance that this will also be the fourth successive campaign, since last lifting the Premier League trophy in 2017, that Chelsea will finish more than 20 points behind the champions. Why Tuchel and Klopp are not as similar as reputations suggest Thursday night’s trip to Liverpool is all about the top four for both clubs, but Tuchel admitted that last season’s champions, along with this year’s runaway leaders Manchester City, are the benchmark for his Chelsea team and it is clear that Abramovich’s ambition beyond this season extends past Champions League qualification. It is striking that since winning the title under Antonio Conte four years ago, despite serving a one-window transfer ban in the summer of 2019, Chelsea have spent more than City and Liverpool on first-team players, and yet have fallen a long way behind their so-called rivals. Almost £700 million has been spent on finishing 30, 26 and 33 points behind the champions in each of the last three seasons, while Chelsea travel to Anfield 21 points behind first-placed City, who still have 11 league games left to play. Tuchel pursed his lips and puffed out his cheeks when faced with the figures, before saying: “If you read these numbers out loud, like you did now, then it seems not [realistic to overtake Liverpool and City next season]. But we should also not limit our thoughts. We should at least try and not prepare for excuses. “The amount of points shows how big the gap was and still is, and maybe it is sometimes good to look at the reality and to speak it loud. But still it has to be the ambition to close it as fast as possible. “The point is, will we close the gap to Man City this season? No, we will not. It’s impossible. But from next season on, we will start with zero points, all of us. Now we are challenging for the top four, which was a big, big task when we first stepped in, and from next year we will challenge for all titles, all competitions, sure.” It may well be that Chelsea outspend Liverpool once again in this summer’s transfer market, but the last four seasons have taught us that, while the Erling Haalands of this world might have a price, cultures cannot be bought and, instead, must be cultivated. Football cultures are about shared ideas, customs and behaviour, and both the Liverpool and City teams have become an image of their managers over recent years, which is in stark contrast to Chelsea, where some players could be forgiven for becoming conditioned to believe they can outlast whoever is supposedly in charge. After finishing 18 points behind Liverpool at the end of last season, City have responded in exactly the way Guardiola would have demanded, despite a slow start to the season, and it is probably no coincidence that his team have lost just one game since the Spaniard extended his contract on November 19. City were 10th when Guardiola committed himself for another two years on top of this season and yet there had not been even the remotest possibility that his job could be in danger. The only fear surrounding Klopp after four successive League defeats was that the German may decide to walk away, a rumour he denied. Just as City shared in Guardiola’s belief over how his squad would respond this season, Liverpool will no doubt allow Klopp to lead from the front over how his side will look to bounce back. Tuchel is Chelsea’s fourth head coach since the club’s last title success and it has been obvious that, just as Guardiola and Klopp have done at City and Liverpool, he has gone about trying to build a tight union with his players, even though time is not on his side. The 47-year-old has been in charge at Chelsea for just one month and yet at the end of this season he will only have 12 months remaining on his contract, less than both Klopp, whose deal runs to 2024 and Guardiola, whose extension expires in 2023. “I have to earn it, so that I can have the same time as Jurgen and Pep,” said Tuchel. “This was no gift to them. I think everybody in their clubs saw what they are doing, what impact they can have on teams and on clubs and this is what I have to prove. “This is my target and from there on, it’s my job I have to live every day and every week to make my impact here and to show that I deserve the same amount of time to build teams. I have to earn it, I cannot say more, but I don’t have the feeling right now that it’s an obstacle that holds me back from building and showing that I’m capable of doing it.”

  • Fulham vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

    All you need to know ahead of the game

  • a Goal from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

    (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/03/2021

  • Gary Neville criticises ‘boring’ Manchester United for ‘sleepwalking in games’ after third goalless outing

    United’s last goal was a penalty, scored four games ago

  • Colorado's Mya Hollingshed after falling to No. 11 Washington in the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament: 'We gave them extra opportunities'

    Colorado senior Mya Hollingshed follows-up with media after No. 6 Colorado was eliminated from the 2021 Pac-12 Women's Basketball Tournament, falling to No. 11 Washington 68-54 in round one on Wednesday, Mar. 3. Hollingshed finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, which marks her 17th straight game scoring 10-plus points.

  • Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

    All you need to know as the Reds and Blues battle for a top-four spot

  • Clark: Walk-ons put finishing touches on another great home season for FSU

    The final moments of FSU's blowout win over Boston College exemplify just what Hamilton has built.

  • Mark Stone with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild

    Mark Stone (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 03/03/2021

  • Uros Medic speaks with MMA Junkie’s Nolan King

    MMA Junkie's Nolan King spoke with UFC 259's Uros Medic.

  • Dean Henderson handed extended chance to impress as David de Gea takes time out

    Dean Henderson has been given the chance to boost his prospects of becoming Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper in the absence of David de Gea with an extended run in the team over the next few weeks. Henderson, 23, kept his eighth clean sheet of the season for United in Wednesday’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace and he is due to stay in goal for the club’s next five matches with De Gea having returned to Spain for personal reasons. It is understood that De Gea’s partner, the pop star Edurne, is expecting their first child and, while the goalkeeper was prepared to continue playing for United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has resolved that it would be better for the 30-year-old to be with his family in the circumstances. Henderson has had to wait patiently for chances and has made no secret of his desire to usurp De Gea as United’s No 1 but Sunday’s trip to runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City will be the first time the England goalkeeper has started in successive league matches for the club, providing nothing compromises his involvement between now and then. Thereafter, United have matches home and away to AC Milan in the Europa League Round of 16 with a league match against West Ham at Old Trafford sandwiched in between and then Leicester in the FA Cup fifth round on March 21 in the club’s final game before the international break. De Gea could potentially remain in Spain and meet up with his national team during the international break but the protocols around quarantines mean he would have been unable to fly out to attend the birth of his child and then immediately rejoin United’s squad. Solskjaer has a big decision to make in the goalkeeping position in the summer with Henderson reluctant to spend another season as De Gea’s understudy following his return to Old Trafford this term after two years on loan at Sheffield United. De Gea, equally, is unlikely to be happy at the prospect of any demotion and, if Solskjaer did opt to promote Henderson and was unable to sell the Spaniard, United would risk having the top-flight’s highest paid player on £375,000 a week stuck on the substitutes’s bench. The situation certainly complicates Henderson’s efforts to become United’s long-term No 1 but De Gea’s absence has provided him with an unexpected opportunity to have a clear run in the team and stake his claim for the position on a permanent basis. It is also timely in relation to his England’s prospects ahead of the planned March internationals and could improve his chances of trying to dislodge Everton’s Jordan Pickford as Gareth Southgate’s first choice goalkeeper. Henderson made a vital save to prevent Patrick van Aanholt from scoring a potential winner for Palace in the last minute at Selhurst Park on Wednesday but now faces a tough challenge against City, who are 14 points clear of their derby rivals at the top of the table.

  • Should Jurgen Klopp start compromising on his Liverpool principles?

    Klopp has stuck with what has made his team so good this season, despite significant obstacles. His opponent on Thursday night has already shown he won’t be that way at Chelsea

  • Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

    All you need to know as the Reds and Blues battle for a top-four spot

  • Premier League fixtures and table — all matches by date and kick-off time

    Every Premier League fixture for the 2020/21 season plus confirmed dates and kick-off times

  • Report: Joakim Noah 'effectively retiring' from NBA, wants to do it as Bull

    Joakim Noah spent 13 seasons in the NBA.

  • Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger to new contract

    Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season. The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year. There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t [more]

  • Giants should only consider these defensive 2021 NFL Draft prospects at No. 11

    The Giants need to bolster their offensive firepower and the NFL Draft should help them do that. But what if Dave Gettleman ends up thinking defense with that pick?

  • Report: DE Stephen Weatherly signing with Vikings

    Guess who's reportedly back? Former Minnesota Vikings DE Stephen Weatherly.

  • Joe Montana admits Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play

    Joe Montana can't argue against Tom Brady's status in NFL history anymore.