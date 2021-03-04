Liverpool vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Liverpool host Chelsea on Thursday night, with both teams trying to push themselves into the top four in the Premier League table.
Jurgen Klopp’s side returned to winning ways last time out when they beat Sheffield United 2-0, but they remain in sixth place in the table, one point and place behind Chelsea.
Thomas Tuchel’s outfit have yet to lose in any competition since he took over as head coach, though goals have been hard to come by - 10 scored in his nine games.
That difficulty in turning possession into scoring chances was exemplified in the weekend’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United, which leaves the Stamford Bridge side a point behind West Ham.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 8:15pm on Thursday 4 March.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, and Sky Sports subscribers can live stream the game online via the SkyGo app.
What is the team news?
Liverpool is expected to have both Alisson Becker and Fabinho back for this match – the former having been absent following the sudden death of his father, and the latter returning fit after injury, which will be a major boost for Klopp.
Diego Jota was also supposed to return last week following his long-term knee injury but was sidelined with an illness and could be used off the bench to give one of the front three a much-needed rest.
Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Caoimhin Kelleher all remain out for the hosts.
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi will be assessed ahead of this match after being taken off against Manchester United with a knee concern, while the match may come just too soon for Thiago Silva’s return.
Olivier Giroud has scored seven Premier League goals against Liverpool, four of which were at Anfield, and is likely to keep his place up front.
Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Marcos Alonso, Kurt Zouma, Kai Havertz and Jorginho were all on the bench against Manchester United at the weekend and will hope to benefit from any rotation to keep the squad fresh.
Predicted line ups
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.
Chelsea: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Giroud, Werner.
Prediction
Fabinho’s return would be a major boost for Liverpool and Klopp knows they cannot afford another defeat if they are to make it into the top four. For Chelsea, a draw would be a decent result. Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea.
