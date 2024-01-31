Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Nunez misses penalty after Bradley goal

Liverpool host Chelsea this evening in a Premier League clash that could have ramifications on the title race. Jurgen Klopp, having announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, will hope to collect another three points in order to keep his team top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Reds have won their last three league games, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice – both in a match against Newcastle. They start this encounter with Chelsea two points ahead of Arsenal and five in front of City, though Pep Guardiola’s men have played a game fewer. Should Liverpool hope to give Klopp a triumphant farewell these are the matches they need to win as the chasing pack, City in particular, tend to finish the season strongly.

Chelsea will not be the easiest of opponents. They are starting to finally gel under Mauricio Pochettino having triumphed in their last three league games as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final, where they will coincidentally face Liverpool. This fixture could be a preview for how the League Cup showpiece goes at Wembley and Pochettino will be quietly confident his team can perform well tonight.

Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League, live on TNT Sports 1

The Reds are top of the league and will want to increase their lead over Arsenal and Man City

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Jota

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Palmer

39’ GOAL! - Bradley doubles Liverpool’s lead with beautiful finish (LIV 2-0 CHE)

23’ GOAL! - Jota powers his way into the box and shoots (LIV 1-0 CHE)

18’ SAVE! - Petrovic palms Nunez’s strike onto the post (LIV 0-0 CHE)

9’ CROSSBAR! - Nunez’s strike finds the woodwork (LIV 0-0 CHE)

Liverpool FC 2 - 0 Chelsea FC

Half-time! Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

21:07 , Mike Jones

45+4 mins: The whistle goes to end an enthralling first half. Liverpool have dominated throughout and should be three, or more, goals ahead.

Darwin Nunez’s missed penalty has given Chelsea a slight chance of a comeback in the second half but they’ll need to score the next goal.

Missed! Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

21:02 , Mike Jones

45+2 mins: Darwin Nunez steps up to take the penalty for Liverpool. He sends the goalkeeper the wrong way as he sidefoots his effort towards the right side.

The ball lands smack in the middle of the post and bounces away!

Penalty to Liverpool!

21:01 , Mike Jones

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

45 mins: A switch of play flicks the ball into the box where Virgil van Dijk chests the ball down to Diogo Jota. As he’s collecting the ball, Benoit Badisahile steps on his foot and Jota hits the deck.

The referee points straight at the spot.

Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

20:57 , Mike Jones

42 mins: Another VAR check was needed to see whether a tangle between Jota and Chilwell played a part in the goal but the video referee says that the goal stands.

Axel Disasi earns himself a yellow card. It’s the third one Chelsea have collected. Things aren’t going well at all for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea (Bradley, 39’)⚽️

20:55 , Mike Jones

39 mins: What a finish!

It’s the youngster for Liverpool who adds a second. Luis Diaz receives the ball in the middle of the park, shrugs off a tackle and feeds it over to Bradley on the right side of the pitch.

He’s made advancing runs all night and this time goes it alone, carrying the ball into the box before sliding a wonderful finish into the far bottom corner.

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

20:50 , Mike Jones

36 mins: Dominik Szoboszlai takes a free kick about 25-yards out from goal and drills his shot straight into the wall. Liverpool look to recycle the ball and maintain the attack but Chelsea get out quickly and force them to retreat.

When Chelsea do regain possession they work it over to Ben Chilwell. He weaves and bobs his way into the box and goes to ground. Ibrahima Konate stuck out a leg but didn’t make contact with the Chelsea left back and Chilwell goes in the book for diving.

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

20:48 , Mike Jones

33 mins: Gallagher is Chelsea’s driving force. He’s throwin himself around, making runs with the ball and trying to halt Liverpool’s momentum.

Curtis Jones is then hacked down by Enzo Fernandez who gets himself a yellow card.

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

20:46 , Mike Jones

30 mins: There’s a confidence and a zip to Liverpool’s play. They’re working the ball from side to side and are taking shots whenever they get close to the box.

Curtis Jones curls a low effort towards goal and forces another sharp save out of Petrovic. The Chelsea goalkeeper is earning his spot tonight.

Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea

20:40 , Mike Jones

26 mins: Liverpool deserved to take the lead. They’ve been the more proactive side so far in this match with the forward line linking up beautifully.

The intent has been there but now Chelsea need to respond.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea (Jota, 23’)⚽️

20:40 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Sheer determination from Diogo Jota!

Liverpool weave their way down the right side before slipping a pass into the middle for Jota.

He decides to drive straight at the two centre-backs, shrugs off Thiago Silva, watches the ball bobble up and hit Benoit Badiashile, before taking back control and slicing it past Dorde Petrovic for the opener!

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:36 , Mike Jones

21 mins: Liverpool are getting closer and closer to this first goal and Chelsea are barely hanging in there at present. After Nunez’s cross is nodded away the ball drops to Mac Allister who shoots and sees his strike deflected behind for a corner.

Dominik Szoboszlai swings in the set piece but Petrovic gets off his line and punches the ball away.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:34 , Mike Jones

18 mins: Save! Konate floats an aerial ball over the top and perfectly picks out Nunez once again. He brings the ball under control the hits one with his left foot.

Petrovic leaps to the left and gets a good chunk of the ball with his hand. The ball deflects, looks to be sneaking in but hits the post and bounces safe!

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:29 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Darwin Nunez shoots again from just inside the penalty area. The angle is tight to score as he blazes the ball across goal but he doesn’t have the accuracy and the ball flies well wide of the far post.

Liverpool have had four attempts already and Nunez has taken three of them.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:28 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Axel Disasi and Cole Palmer attempt to link up for Chelsea but Joe Gomez comes easily across to recover possession for the Reds.

Liverpool are bossing this game at present.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:24 , Mike Jones

9 mins: Crossbar!

Alexis Mac Allister sends forward a cutting pass this time and slips Darwin Nunez in behind. He rolls the ball into the box with his left foot then drills a shot at goal.

Dorde Petrovic gets a hand to the ball and tips it onto the crossbar before the ball rebounds out for a corner.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:23 , Mike Jones

8 mins: In what is probably Chelsea first real foray into the Liverpool half, Conor Gallagher drives the ball into the penalty area. He’s clipped on his way through and falls to ground searching for a penalty.

The referee waves for play to go on and VAR doesn’t overturn the decision.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:22 , Mike Jones

6 mins: Close. Conor Bradley, playing at right-back for Liverpool tonight, chips a lovely pass over the top and feeds Darwin Nunez in behind the Chelsea back line.

Nunez gets to the ball and attempts to lob the goalkeeper but doesn’t get the best connection and Dorde Petrovic clings onto the ball.

Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:18 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Liverpool have controlled the opening minutes and maintained possession brilliantly. The feed the ball across to Luis Diaz who sneaks into the box from the left.

He tries to cross with the outside of his right foot but gets it all wrong and sends the ball out of play.

Kick off! Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea

20:16 , Mike Jones

Liverpool kick off the match and send the ball to Ibrahima Konate. He fizzes a diagonal ball over to the left where Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are providing options for the ball.

The Reds sweep it over to the opposite side of the pitch but Chelsea hold firm and make a clearance as the ball comes into the box.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

20:14 , Mike Jones

Here come the players.

This should be a cracking match up at Anfield tonight. The Liverpool fans are in full voice and the atmosphere is booming around the ground.

Kick off is up next...

Liverpool vs Chelsea

20:10 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp is vying for a 200th Premier League win in his 318th match in charge. He would be the seventh manager to reach the milestone, with only Pep Guardiola doing so in fewer games.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

20:05 , Mike Jones

Mauricio Pochettino’s only win in 12 league and cup matches as a manager against Jurgen Klopp was Tottenham’s 4-1 victory versus Liverpool at Wembley on 22 October 2017.

The secret to replacing Jurgen Klopp? It’s all about the analytics...

20:00 , Mike Jones

There was a moment when Billy Hogan contemplated the impossible task of replacing the man sat to his right and offered a reminder that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, were football’s original Moneyballers. They were so fixed on the idea that John W Henry had tried to hire Billy Beane, the poster boy for baseball’s statistical approach to recruitment, to take charge of the Boston Red Sox. Some two decades later and on the other side of the Atlantic, Hogan reflected on the search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

“The way we operate as a football club is to make sure we look at all the information and all the data, we’ve done our proper due diligence, and then make a decision,” said Liverpool’s CEO. The charisma Hogan referenced can feel like Klopp’s most obvious quality now: the outgoing manager is very much a people person. Yet he is also a data darling: he famously steered Borussia Dortmund to the 2013 Champions League final on a wage bill less than that of Queens Park Rangers, who were relegated from the Premier League that season.

Liverpool have prospered at the numbers game under Klopp, perhaps winning less than they might have but punching above their financial weight. Following the numbers now could take them back to Germany: the most obvious candidate to take over, Xabi Alonso, could become the first manager since Klopp to win the Bundesliga with any club other than Bayern Munich and is found at Leverkusen, a mere 40 miles from Dortmund.

The secret to replacing Jurgen Klopp? It’s all about the analytics...

Liverpool vs Chelsea

19:55 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer has netted nine Premier League goals since opening his account on 7th October - only Mohamed Salah has scored more in that period (prior to Tuesday’s games).

Five of Palmer’s goals have been penalties.

(PA)

Liverpool vs Chelsea

19:50 , Mike Jones

Each of the Liverpool’s last nine Premier League goals have been scored in the second half of matches. They’ll be hoping to buck that trend tonight though picking up three points is more crucial.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

19:45 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are in danger of conceding multiple goals in six consecutive Premier League away fixtures, which would equal a club record set in 2015.

Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja futures could dominate transfer deadline day

19:40 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s potential outgoings could dominate transfer deadline day with speculation over Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja’s futures at the club yet to subside.

West London rivals Fulham have been linked to Broja over the last few days of the January window, while England midfielder Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham throughout the month.

Spurs have been one of the busier clubs in a seemingly quieter January transfer window so far, with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner arriving in north London, but head coach Ange Postecoglou suggested on Tuesday it would be “unlikely” to see any more signings

Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja futures could dominate transfer deadline day

Liverpool vs Chelsea

19:35 , Mike Jones

Chelsea are vying to win four consecutive league fixtures for the first time since a similar run in September and October 2022.

They have won 18 Premier League games against teams starting the day top of the table, more than any other side in the competition’s history.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

19:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have won a league-high 19 points from losing positions this season, three shy of their highest such figure in a Premier League campaign, set in 2008/09.

They are unbeaten in 14 top-flight games, with September’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham their only loss in 32 league matches.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

19:25 , Mike Jones

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games against Chelsea (four wins, six draws) but are also winless in six top-flight matches against the Blues (five draws, one defeat).

Liverpool vs Chelsea team changes

19:20 , Mike Jones

Alexis Mac Allister returns to the Liverpool starting XI after being left out of the 5-2 FA Cup win against Norwich because of injury. He is one of four changes with Virgil van Dijk, Luis Díaz and Dominik Szoboszlai also starting.

Chelsea, meanwhile, make just one change from the side that drew 0-0 with Aston Villa in the FA Cup last-time out. Ben Chilwell comes in with Alfie Gilchrist dropping to the bench.

Liverpool vs Chelsea line-ups

19:16 , Mike Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Jota

🔴 #LIVCHE TEAM NEWS 🔵



Our line-up to face Chelsea tonight: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2024

Chelsea XI: Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sterling; Palmer

Liverpool focuses on winning trophies despite Klopp leaving

19:10 , Mike Jones

Virgil van Dijk has stressed that Liverpool’s priority this season remains on the here and now following the announcement that Jurgen Klopp is stepping down as manager.

The Reds are still competing to win a possible four trophies in the coming months and Van Dijk wants to bring more silverware to Anfield.

“It’s all about small margins,” the Liverpool captain told Sky Germany. “We have to focus on the things we can control.

“I think the main things that we can control are to stay fit and try to keep the consistent level we have been doing throughout the whole season so far because that has been bringing us success, [and] hopefully winning games.

“Other than those things, we have to make sure we do it all together. The players, the staff [and] the fans have a big, big role to play as well. I think that’s also a big part of why we are where we are: because we have aligned and we are together.

“We have to keep that going until the end of the season and like I said before, there’s no guarantee that we are winning trophies, but we are in a good way. So, let’s go.”

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s record £111m Moises Caicedo bid ahead of Chelsea reunion

19:05 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp has explained Liverpool’s record £111m bid for Moises Caicedo last summer by saying it was a consequence of missing out on Jude Bellingham and came as prices for defensive midfielders skyrocketed.

The Ecuadorian will face Liverpool on Wednesday for the first time since rejecting a transfer from Brighton to Liverpool in August and instead joining Chelsea for £115m, the biggest fee ever paid by a British club, with Klopp believing he already had an “emotional agreement” with Mauricio Pochettino.

Klopp moved to clarify his comments last month when he said Liverpool “got lucky” by missing out on Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, who also joined Chelsea, by saying that he was reflecting how pleased he was with the midfielders he did sign – in Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch – and not criticising those he did not.

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s record Moises Caicedo bid ahead of Chelsea reunion

Caicedo faces Liverpool after choosing Chelsea

19:00 , Mike Jones

Tonight’s match at Anfield will probably see Moises Caicedo playing against the team he turned down to join Chelsea in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino believes the fact two big clubs were interested in the Ecuador international shows the huge potential he has, even if he has been hampered in his efforts to show his full ability so far this season.

“It’s not only Chelsea but Liverpool also believed that he can be one of the best midfielders in the future,” said Pochettino, “But after that it’s about adaptation. He didn’t do a pre-season, he had some problems when he was travelling for international duty, there are so many things which delayed the adaptation to the team and to the club.

“The circumstances maybe delayed it a little bit for him to perform, but I think there’s no doubt he has the profile to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. He was already showing what he’s capable of doing at Brighton.

“If you ask me or any of the coaches here, always we are talking about improving. Always we demand more and more, not only from him but from all the players in the whole squad. He still can improve a lot.

“The last few performances we feel like we are doing well as a team. We are happy in the way that we are working but I think still we are far away from the expectations that we created at the beginning of the season.”

Liverpool vs Chelsea

18:55 , Mike Jones

Each of the last seven meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea in all competitions has finished in a draw.

That’s including two domestic cup finals in 2022, both subsequently won by the Reds on penalties. It is the longest run of consecutive draws between two top-flight clubs in English football history.

Why Jurgen Klopp is preaching ‘calm’ amid looming threat of Liverpool exodus

18:50 , Mike Jones

There will be an Anfield exodus in the summer. But, Jurgen Klopp insists, it will be confined to the coaching staff. No sooner had the German confirmed he will stand down, along with his assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, elite development coach Vitor Matos and sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, then attention turned to his other key allies: to captain Virgil van Dijk, to vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold and top scorer Mohamed Salah, who are all out of contract in 2025.

The concern was that Liverpool 2.0 would be a one-season affair; it was not one Klopp shared, nor, he argued, the more intelligent among their fanbase do. Yet the sense the future is suddenly uncertain was amplified when Van Dijk said he was unsure if he had a part to play after Klopp goes.

The £75m centre-back turns 33 this summer, 34 a week after his contract expires. Klopp is confident he will be at Anfield for a long time. “Just to shut the story down, I will say… yes,” he said. “It’s just because somebody asked Virgil and we have made it a case. Virg is a grown man with a family, four kids. He will decide about his future, nothing to do with me or whatever, he loves this club and is so happy to be here. But when the contract is ending, you start thinking. That’s all.”

Why Jurgen Klopp is preaching ‘calm’ amid looming threat of Liverpool exodus

Will Liverpool’s team break up after Klopp’s departure?

18:45 , Mike Jones

That was a question asked to the Liverpool manager in his press conference and Klopp replied that the club is in a good place and he doesn’t expect an exodus in players when he leaves.

“No. I don’t think [so]. It’s completely normal,” Klopp said, “That was always clear when we spoke about [him leaving] I said what I had to say. Then it was always clear that the outside world will not give you a second to process it [or] to think about it.

“It’s just the next thing, ‘What are you doing?’ So, a week ago, or whenever, nobody knew about my decision it was [the case that] he [Virgil van Dijk] had 18 months on the contract [and] nobody asked. So, give us a break... of course it’s about if I’m here we need to create a perspective and all these kinds of things and what’s happening next and stuff like this. That’s completely normal. Nobody has to worry.

“And, by the way, that’s why I say this team, the majority of everything, is exactly like it is. But if you want to find somebody who is not safe now and has a contract [until] 2025 you will find it. I knew that will happen because you can’t wait with these kind of questions.

“Virgil didn’t go out and say, ‘By the way what I want to say...’ so it’s always about the questions. We always need to answer and these kind of things.

“Write what you want, this club is stable 100 per cent. Everything will be fine, I’m 100 per cent sure. The rest, we have to get through this, we have to get through your questions. We have to give some answers and that’s how it is. Our people, I would recommend to stay calm in this department, massively.”

Klopp on Chelsea’s improvement

18:40 , Mike Jones

Jurgen Klopp spoke in his pre-match press conference about what he is expecting from tonight’s match and how he believes that Chelsea have improved since the start of the season.

“Of course, they play really good stuff. It’s a really good team,” said the Liverpool boss, “[They have] an outstanding manager obviously and nobody was ever [in] doubt about that.

“So, I’m not 100 per cent sure, but I think it’s a team in form points-wise [and] won the majority of their games recently. We played them on the first matchday, obviously there we were not great that day and they were pretty good and we got a draw, which was fine for us that day.

“We were not over the moon with our performance but the point was alright. So, we have to do better but we are different as well since then and that’s the good news.”

Pochettino on Sterling’s impact at Chelsea

18:35 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling returns to Liverpool this evening and will be hoping to pull one over his old club as the Blues look to improve their position in the the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino was full of praise for the forward and claims that Sterling is performing really well this season.

“It’s always difficult to be at the top, as one of the best offensive players in the Premier League,” said Pochettino. “He deserves full credit, he’s really professional and I think this season he’s doing really well for us.

“Now he’s improving in his physical condition. When we arrived he struggled a little bit in some points but now he’s improving a lot and he’s doing really well. We are so happy with him in the way that he’s performing. He’s helping the team to perform and to win games.

“Maybe he’s one of the most consistent players, but I don’t want to jinx it. He’s consistent and he’s always available which is a very good thing for us.”

It’s impossible to replace Jurgen Klopp – so here’s what Liverpool must do

18:30 , Mike Jones

As Jurgen Klopp’s long goodbye begins, many of Liverpool’s rivals have wasted no time in trying to take advantage. Overtures have been made to representatives of key players. Some prospective employers have even tried to sound out Klopp himself.

It all fosters an uncertainty as the German tries to get this new team to focus on one big last push under him - but it’s nothing like what’s to come. Liverpool are about to go through as uncertain a period as a club can possibly have, other than having their financial future threatened.

Wednesday’s opponents, Chelsea, would be able to tell them about that but there could well be other lessons from the London club’s recent history. Much of it, admittedly, might be about what not to do with prospective coaches.

It’s impossible to replace Jurgen Klopp – so here’s what Liverpool must do

Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction

18:25 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have seemingly turned a positive corner under Mauricio Pochettino who is starting to implant his methodology on the team. They’re positive, quick and unafraid to take the attack to the opposition.

That said, the Blues haven’t beaten a top side since, arguably, Tottenham in November so it will a difficult test against a high flying Liverpool away from home.

The Reds will want to perform for departing manager Jurgen Klopp and, in front of their home support, should have enough quality to sweep Chelsea aside.

Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups

18:20 , Mike Jones

Liverpool were boosted by the return to action of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in their FA Cup win against Nortwich, and the pair could contend to start here. Alexis Mac Allister should also be fit to feature after being rested in that game, but Mohamed Salah remains absent even after Egypt’s Afcon exit due to a hamstring injury.

Levi Colwill is a doubt for Chelsea after missing training on Monday having reported tightness in his hamstring ahead of the FA Cup game against Aston Villa. Ben Chilwell may well make a first Premier League start since September at left-back, while Christopher Nkunku and Trevoh Chalobah could make the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.

Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Broja, Sterling.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea

18:15 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January at Anfield.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Liverpool vs Chelsea

17:00 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Liverpool host Chelsea.

Tonight’s encounter is the first league match at Anfield since Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving his position as manager at the end of the season and the atmosphere will certainly be one of celebration for the German.

Liverpool are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table while Chelsea look to continue their recent form and secure a victory against the league leaders.

We’ll have all the action, team news and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.