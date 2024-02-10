Liverpool wake up at half, super sub Harvey Elliott leads win over Burnley

Liverpool reclaimed its place at the top of the Premier League table in short order, beating Burnley 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds has slipped below Man City after the defending champs won the morning game of Matchweek 24, but Harvey Elliott had two assists as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez scored in a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Liverpool were substandard in the first half, as it was 1-1 when Dara O'Shea headed the Clarets level just before the break. But the Reds were dominant in the second half, even if they can count themselves lucky the second goal stood after an apparent foul from Alexis Mac Allister in the buildup went unpunished by VAR.

A win was needed to get back on track after their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal last weekend, and Liverpool's first-place advantage is a single point. Man City's played one fewer game.

Vincent Kompany and Burnley need to catch a break and O'Shea's goal indicated this could be a day for that, as Alisson Becker was missing for Liverpool with a late illness.

Instead the Clarets see themselves in 19th place with 13 points, seven points back of safety and making up no ground on losing Luton and Everton. Burnley is only ahead of Sheffield United on goal differential.

Liverpool wake up at the break and catch a few, too

Dara O'Shea's header gave Burnley a well-earned halftime deadlock, but Liverpool did plenty of helping in that opening frame.

Jurgen Klopp made the right call to fix things, as Harvey Elliott entered for Trent Alexander-Arnold and cued up both of the Reds second half goals.

The Reds were good enough that you can't say the questionable VAR call to not take Diaz's goal off the board after Alexis Mac Allister's clumsy kick caught Aaron Ramsey on the shin would've been enough to keep a point on the board for Burnley.

What if Ramsey hit the deck after the kick instead of playing on? Liverpool still seemed prepared to find more goals, and both Wilson Odobert and loan hero David Datro Fofana missed big chances to score for the visitors. Don't give Liverpool breaks. It's an awful idea.

What’s next?

Liverpool will head to Brentford for a 7:30am ET match on Saturday, while Burnley host Arsenal at 10am the same day.

Goal: Jota (31'), O'Shea (45'), Diaz (52'), Nunez (79')

Darwin Nunez goal

Another Harvey Elliott assist, as the midfielder crosses into the box.

Darwin Nunez cranes his neck at the back post and turns it past Trafford. That's probably it. 3-1.

Luis Diaz goal (video): VAR sides with Reds

A little surprising that this stands.

Luis Diaz doesn't celebrate a grimy goal, maybe thinking there was an offside before Harvey Elliott's driven cross.

But the question seems to be earlier, as Jacob Ramsey's clearing attempt was defied by Alexis Mac Allister's full-blooded attempt to get the ball.

It got 10% of the ball and 90% of Ramsey's shin. But the goal stands.

Dara O’Shea goal (video)

Ah, the dreaded or celebrated goal before the break.

Dara O'Shea gets on the end of a corner and uses his whole body to arc a header inside the far post.

You can't say it's not a deserved deadlock.

Diogo Jota goal (video): Trent Alexander-Arnold tees up opener

Trent Alexander-Arnold whipping in service and Diogo Jota comfortable in the dangerous areas.

This is a recipe cooked up by Liverpool more than a few times, and the Reds go in-front.

Liverpool lineup

Burnley lineup

Focus on Liverpool, team news

Mohamed Salah remains out injured but is working his way back to a return and it could be in just over a week. Endo is back available after the Asian Cup, while it will be intriguing to see how Klopp lines up in midfield with Szoboszlai out for the next month with a thigh injury. Jones, Mac Allister and Elliott could be a more attacking trio to blow Burnley away.

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh), Ibrahima Konate (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Bradley (personal)

Focus on Burnley, team news

January signings David Datro Fofana, Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon all made an immediate impact with Fofana's double rescuing Burnley a point last time out. That trio should start and will give Burnley a different dimension as Fofana will be dangerous on the break and has proved he can finish the type of chances they've created all season long. Can they stay in this game long enough to make Liverpool nervous?

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Hannes Delcroix (illness), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Charlie Taylor (shoulder)