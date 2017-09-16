Liverpool vs Burnley, Premier League: live score updates

4:57PM

That's a tough one to take. Well done Nick Pope on his full Burnley debut in goal - a fine performance. And not Liverpool's day.

4:54PM

How, how, how, how, how, how, how did Liverpool not win that?

How?

How?

How?

4:54PM

Possession: Liverpool vs Burnley

4:54PM

Average touch positions (full time)

4:53PM

Yet another Liverpool corner (the stats from this game will be ridiculous) is fired in, but the resulting shot is blocked on the way through to goal. Dyche points at his watch. Is that it?

4:52PM

Can tries a curler from a long way out and Pope - unsure as to whether it is going wide (it was) - turns it behind for a corner. But it comes to nothing.

4:51PM

The crowd are roaring the Liverpool players forward and the troops are responding. All Burnley man behind the ball. Is there time? Is there?

4:49PM

Klopp is arguing furiously with the fourth official. I'm not sure whether it's penalty-related or just general frustration. It looks like this is one that will get away...

4:49PM

The hosts have fired in 32 shots with nine of them on target

Liverpool vs Burnley shots on goal

4:48PM

That Mee challenge on Salah should have been a penalty. He dived in from behind and it didn't look like he got the ball, although I haven't seen a close-up replay so don't hold me to that.

4:47PM

4:46PM

CROSSBAR! Oh this is ridiculous. The crowd are convinced Liverpool should have a penalty as Mee takes out Salah (and they have a very strong argument). The ball still manages to work towards Solanke three yards out and his effort whacks against the crossbar.

4:44PM

Is this the moment? No! A wonderful save from Pope denies Alexander-Arnold, whose volley at the far post is well struck and takes a deflection on its way towards goal. The Burnley keeper gets down smartly to his left though and still the score remains 1-1.

4:42PM

Back come Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold goes early with the cross from right-back, but Solanke can't quite get enough on his header to force Pope into making the save.

4:41PM

Oh wow! So close to another Burnley goal! Brady loops a deep corner to the far post, Mee rises highest and Mignolet is beaten, only for Matip to nod it off the line and over the bar.

A second corner comes in and Mee meets it well again, but this time Mignolet saves well with his thigh.

4:39PM

Coutinhooooooooooooooooooooooo? No. Nowhere near. He's been wonderful at beating men and spreading play today, but the Brazilian's shooting has been abysmal and this one would have flown over three goals piled on top of each other.

That will be all for him today. Here come reinforcements: Solanke and Oxlade-Chamberlain on for Coutinho and Firmino.

4:36PM

Burnley just had a shot! Brady cuts inside from the right and fires from range, but straight into Mignolet's hands. Imagine if they scored a second...

4:35PM

Coutinho plays out wide to Alexander-Arnold, whose cross is deflected for yet another Liverpool corner. Milner knocks back to Coutinho, who delivers long in the direction of Firmino... and he runs the ball out for a goal kick. I'm getting exasperated here and I'm not even a Liverpool fan. This is genuinely frustrating to watch.

4:35PM

Possession: Liverpool vs Burnley

4:32PM

Here come the jeers from the Liverpool fans...

4:30PM

Forward they come again as Sturridge plays in Coutinho down the left. The Brazilian side-steps Lowton with ease, but another Burnley defender flies in to cover and put the ball behind.

4:29PM

Anfield is growing in impatience. Is this going to be "One Of Those Days" for Liverpool?

4:26PM

When will Klopp blink and use his subs? You can understand why he hasn't so far because Liverpool are flying. They. Just. Cannot. Score.

4:24PM

I'm struggling to keep on top of all the Liverpool chances. A sumptuous dink Sturridge dink plays in Milner, whose swivelled volley from about eight yards out is blocked on its way to goal.

4:23PM

Wrong option from Sturridge, who has the ball inside the Burnley penalty area. He could have slid in Alexander-Arnold down the left, but instead attempted to cut inside on the right and was dispossessed. I just cannot see how the visitors will hold on under this pressure for another half-hour.

4:21PM

Let me at them, gaffer

4:20PM

60 min

Blimey. This is relentless.

Coutinho's shot is deflected wide

Firmino has the ball whipped away from him in front of goal

Sturridge's drive is palmed behind by Pope

All in the space of about 90 seconds. Gudmundsson is replaced by Barnes.

4:19PM

Time on ball (45 - 60 min)

Possession: Liverpool vs Burnley

4:17PM

57 min

I wonder how many shots Liverpool are going to rack up in this match. This time it is Milner who drags his effort well wide of the Pope with the home side's 20th shot of the match. Most of them have been from outside the box.

4:14PM

55 min

A first yellow card of the match is greeted with cheers all around Anfield as Pope is shown a yellow card for time-wasting. Burnley are just desperate for any breather they can get their hands on at the moment.

4:13PM

54 min

Liverpool's players are lining up for a crack at goal. Eventually it is Can who tries his luck from just outside the 18-yard box and Pope is forced to beat it away and behind for a corner... which fails to beat the first man.

4:11PM

52 min

Alexander-Arnold continues to enjoy plenty of time up the field, but Brady is watching him like a hawk and dispossesses the young man as he bursts into the Burnley penalty area. The ball finds Coutinho - for the umpteenth time - though and he tries another long-range shot that flies well over the bar. Burnley cannot get close enough to Coutinho at the moment.

4:09PM

50 min

Every Burnley player is behind the ball with Coutinho in possession in opposition territory, but Klopp's side cannot break the opposition down. The Brazilian comes again with a second wave, showing some stunning close control and balance to put a couple of Burnley players on their backsides, but he then decides to shoot from range and his effort is wayward.

4:06PM

47 min

Liverpool are knocking the ball around at will, but they have to be incisive about it. Sturridge picks the ball up just inside the Burnley half and drives towards goal. On he goes until, 20 yards out, he attempts a little dink over Pope, but overcooks it slightly and the ball sails over the crossbar.

4:05PM

46 min

Burnley begin the second period. And promptly give the ball away. Surely Liverpool are going to win this. Surely...

3:56PM

There's been a lot of this...

... for Burnley fans

3:50PM

Half-time

It's been one-way traffic for almost the entire half. Coutinho has been pulling the strings for Liverpool, who have been utterly dominant. And yet they only have a point to their name as things stand thanks to Arfield's surprise opener. Can Liverpool make their possession count in the second half?

3:50PM

One-way traffic at Anfield

It's been all Liverpool, with the hosts racking up 15 shots so far - Burnley have managed just two in reply.

Liverpool vs Burnley shots on goal

3:49PM

Time on ball (first half)

Possession: Liverpool vs Burnley

3:49PM

Average touch positions (half time)

Average touch positions (half time)

3:49PM

45+2 min

One final chance of the half falls to Sturridge, who aims for the near post as he takes a position inside the right side of the penalty area, but Pope gets down well to hold on. It looks as though Liverpool will have to wait to take any lead today.

3:48PM

The hosts looking dangerous in this first half

Liverpool have been peppering the Burnley goal with 14 shots, with five of them on target

Liverpool vs Burnley shots on goal

3:46PM

45 min

Another Burnley free-kick (the only way they are currently getting anywhere near Mignolet's goal) sees Brady deliver a dangerous cross behind the Liverpool defence, but Mee's header is well wide of the mark. Three minutes of added time to be played.

3:45PM

44 min

Coutinho is running the show as the driving force through central midfield. His run ends with the ball worked out to Salah, whose curled shot from the right flank is held by Pope.

3:44PM

42 min

Frustration is just starting to creep in among the home fans at Anfield as Liverpool delay their build-up play. They shouldn't worry though because Coutinho threads Sturridge through with an inch-perfect threaded pass. The England man controls the ball perfectly and drives it towards goal in one motion, but it hits the side-netting, the wrong side of Pope's near post.

3:41PM

39 min

A rare foray forward sees Brady with the opportunity to deliver a free-kick from the right side and into the Liverpool penalty area. Can he sow the seeds for another shock goal? The cross is deep, but Mignolet comes off his line to punch clear and away from danger.

3:38PM

36 min

The chances are coming. This time Sturridge dinks towards Salah at the far post, whose nod down is right into the danger area in front of Pope's goal about six yards out but there is no one there to put it in. Burnley had nine men in their own 18-yard box just then. Serious pressure.

3:37PM

Liverpool well on top so far

The home side are starting to cause problems in and around the Burnley penalty area.

Liverpool vs Burnley

3:37PM

35 min

Liverpool on the charge again. Milner delivers a stunning cross from the right and Tarkowski makes a complete hash of his attempted clearance at the front post. That allows it to find its way to Sturridge, but the Liverpool front man doesn't anticipate Tarkowski's error and fails to connect. Good chance that.

3:34PM

33 min

And breathe. Just three minutes between those two goals and Liverpool will be mighty relieved to have clawed one back after that shock Burnley opener. As has been the case throughout this half, the team in red continue to enjoy the overwhelming majority of possession.

3:31PM

Time on ball (15 - 30 min)

Possession: Liverpool vs Burnley

3:30PM

GOAL!

1-1: Mohamed Salah scores the leveller for Liverpool.

Liverpool 1 - 1 Burnley (Mohamed Salah, 30 min)

We have parity! Well that lead didn't last long did it? Can picks the ball up just inside the Liverpool half and knows exactly where Salah is going to be. The Egyptian cushions Can's long ball delightfully on his thigh, takes a touch and then finishes low past Pope. That's Salah's fourth goal in five games.

3:27PM

GOAL!

0-1! The opening goal goes the way of Burnley and it's Scott Arfield who scores it.

Liverpool 0 - 1 Burnley (Scott Arfield, 27 min)

Where on earth has this come from? Burnley have barely ventured into Liverpool's penalty area all match and yet they have taken the lead!!! A massive hoof upfield is superbly won by Brady down the left and the ball finds its way to Arfield. The central midfielder keeps his cool, hitting his strike first time from 15 yards and drilling it past Mignolet, who has no chance.

3:27PM

Burnley finally respond

The visitors finally have a shot - Liverpool had already fired in seven without reply.

Liverpool vs Burnley shots on goal

3:25PM

24 min

If anything, Liverpool's possession count is only increasing. Coutinho tries his luck from range, only to have the shot charged down. You suspect it's a matter of time until the home side take the lead, but it has to be said that Pope hasn't really been tested at all yet.

3:23PM

22 min

Liverpool are starting to crank things up a gear here. First Firmino narrowly misses out on collecting the ball after finding space inside the Burnley penalty area. Moments later Sturridge lofts a lovely ball towards Salah at the far post, but he cannot quite angle his header and instead nods it over the bar.

3:21PM

19 min

Just seen a replay of that penalty appeal and Salah goes down far too easily over Tarkowski's leg. The Burnley centre-back didn't move and Salah rather launched himself over him.

3:19PM

18 min

Brady is essentially playing as an auxiliary full-back down the left to protect Ward behind him with Alexander-Arnold enjoying lots of time high up the field.

The Kop are screaming for a penalty here as Salah goes down under pressure inside the Burnley box, but the referee is unmoved. Correct decision, I suspect.

3:18PM

Time on ball (0 - 15 min)

Possession: Liverpool vs Burnley

3:15PM

How many runs?

Six.

3:14PM

Liverpool are dominating the ball so far

Liverpool are letting the ball do the work - they've had 141 touches compared to just 51 for Burnley.

Liverpool vs Burnley

3:14PM

13 min

Burnley cannot keep hold of the ball at all. It's just a case of soaking up pressure and booting the ball clear. Repeat. Repeat. Repeat.

3:13PM

11 min

The huge bulk of possession has gone the way of the home team so far, but Pope is yet to be properly tested in the Burnley goal. Coutinho stands over a free-kick about 40 yards out now though. Surely he won't shoot. Nope, he spreads wide to Alexander-Arnold and Burnley snub the move out.

3:09PM

8 min

Coutinho is picking the ball up frequently in advanced central positions and revelling as the source of Liverpool's attacks. Alexander-Arnold is encouraged to have a crack from range but his shot dribbles well wide.

3:08PM

5 min

The returning Coutinho is busy already. Here he ducks one way before working the ball the other as he looks to pierce the Burnley defence. The ball is cleared, but not for long and the Burnley back four are quickly in panic mode again as a low, fizzing cross flies across goal, only to be thankfully lumped away again.

3:06PM

4 min

Ouch. Burnley lump a free-kick into the Liverpool box and the ball is cleared, but only after Klavan and Wood have smashed heads. Both men are down and receiving treatment. Wood is up fairly quickly but there is a little more concern about Klavan... who is eventually hauled to his feet by the doctor and there should be no lasting damage. Cue a delightful uncontested drop ball, followed by the requisite polite applause.

3:03PM

2 min

A first chance of the match sees Sturridge receive the ball just inside the edge of the Burnley penalty area. He fails to connect well with his snatched shot and Pope scoops up the bobbling ball.

3:02PM

1 min

Liverpool get things underway, knocking the ball around contentedly at the back as Burnley sit off. I suspect that might be the story of this game.

3:00PM

YNWA

The singing has just finished. Let's begin.

2:58PM

Nearly time

The players are in the tunnel preparing to come out. A full Premier League debut for Burnley keeper Nick Pope today after coming off the bench the other week.

For what it's worth I'm going for Liverpool 4 Burnley 1. And Coutinho will score precisely one goal.

2:53PM

He's here

It's Burnley fan Alastair Campbell of course... with laptop. Because everyone brings their laptop to watch Premier League football.

2:45PM

Form book

What position are these chaps in? Well, Burnley go into this game ahead of Liverpool on goal difference alone, with both sides on seven points after four matches, and sitting eighth and ninth in the Premier League table.

Liverpool recent results: WIN 4-0 v Arsenal, LOSE 5-0 v Man City, DRAW 2-2 v Sevilla

Burnley recent results: WIN 2-0 v Blackburn, DRAW 1-1 v Tottenham, WIN 1-0 v Crystal Palace

2:32PM

Unease in the ranks

Plenty of confused emotions among Liverpool supporters on't social media.

Coutinho back = Wahoo.

Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench = If you say so.

Milner starting in midfield = Erm... ok.





2:22PM

Team analysis

Right, let's move from the keeper/no keeper japery.

The big news is: Philippe Coutinho is back in the Liverpool starting XI. And, talking of backs, Dejan Lovren is only on the bench because he's got a sore one. A sore back that is.

Daniel Sturridge, James Milner and Andy Robertson all start for Jurgen Klopp's side, but the Ox is only a substitute.

For Burnley, Nick Pope starts in goal (eventually) with Tom Heaton nursing a shoulder injury.

2:11PM

They've re-posted it!

Spot the difference.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

They are of course forgetting a key thing: THE INTERNET NEVER FORGETS.

2:08PM

Having a mare

The eagle-eyed among you may also have noticed that Burnley right back Matthew Lowton has had his surname changed to Lawton on the Burnley Twitter feed.

Anyone getting the sense a social media vacancy may soon arise in the north-west?

2:04PM

Only need 10 men?

Have Burnley opted not to field a keeper today? That is bold. Seriously bold.

Hold on a minute... ARE THEY PLAYING MONKEY RUSH?

2:02PM

More team news

The men in the claret corner are:

2:01PM

Team news

Hello and welcome to 3pm Saturday top-flight football, featuring Liverpool and Burnley.

Today's runners and riders in the red corner are:

1:57PM

Match preview

What is it?

It's Liverpool vs Burnley, both sides' fifth match of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

When is it?

It's today, so September 16, 2017.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 BST.

What TV channel is it on?

This one isn't being broadcast live, but you can follow all the action as it happens right here with goal updates and in-game analysis.

One problem your team inexplicably failed to address this summer, and how to fix it for now

What is the team news?

Liverpool

Playmaker Philppe Coutinho is in contention for his first start of the season. Egyptian winger Mohammed Salah, who scored against Sevilla in midweek, faces a late fitness test after being struck down with illness. Sadio Mane is suspended after his red card in last week's 5-0 thrashing at Manchester City. The Reds will also be without long-term absentees Danny Ings, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne, as well as reserve goalkeeper Adam Bogdan.

Pick your Liverpool team to play Burnley

Burnley

Clarets boss Sean Dyche will be missing first-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in his collision with teammate Ben Mee during the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last Sunday. New striker Nakhi Wells and long-serving midfielder Dean Marney are both out, but midfielder Jeff Hendrick is in contention to return having recovered from a thigh strain.

Pick your Burnley team to play Liverpool

What are they saying?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "I really like is what Sean Dyche is doing [at Burnley]. They have a clear plan. You see it in every game. They don’t take one step left or one step right. They stick to the plan. It’s good that everyone knows they had two away games and took four points. It’s not an easy game for us and that’s something I’ve got to consider."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche: "[Liverpool] are a good side, without a shadow of a doubt, and they have a lot of strength in depth. Our players are aware these are tough places to go to but we have enjoyed the challenge so far this season. We have delivered decent performances away from home [so far this season] and we are looking to do that again."

What does the table look like?

What are the odds?

Liverpool to win: 1/4

Draw: 51/10

Burnley to win: 23/2

What's our prediction?

This is the kind of fixture Liverpool should win if they have the cushion of a three goal lead with 20 minutes remaining. Anything less, and Sean Dyche will tell his Burnley players they can benefit from Anfield’s lack of composure epidemic. Jurgen Klopp’s side's inability to withstand pressure has already costing them points this season – both Watford and Sevilla demonstrating being outplayed is no barrier to success against this Liverpool team.

Chris Bascombe's prediction: Liverpool 3 Burnley 1