Liverpool survive late Brighton siege to increase Premier League lead as Alisson is sent off

Virgil Van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates scoring his teams first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brighton & Hove Albion

4:53PM

FULL TIME

Liverpool hang on to earn a big three points!

4:48PM

90 mins+2 - Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Alisson is the first Liverpool goalkeeper to be sent off in a Premier League game since Doni vs Blackburn in April 2012.

Does anyone remember Doni? I have no idea who that is. Nice stat though.

4:47PM

89 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Ooooohhhhh Brighton are getting close here! Nervous times at Anfield. A header at goal is spilled horribly by the goalkeeper and he's lucky to grab and smother the ball before Maupay can tap in to an empty net!

4:45PM

87 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Great save by Adrian! Brighton getting closer, being limited to long range efforts but testing the goalkeeper with them anyway. There's a spring in the Brighton step.

4:42PM

84 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Brighton have the entire Liverpool half to play in now. Klopp has his players defending deep, blocking the box.

4:39PM

82 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Adrian's next involvement is better, the goalie claiming the ball out the air from a cross sent into the box. Brighton finding space to pass into now, Liverpool defending in a 4-4-1, everyone behind the ball.

4:36PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!!

BRIGHTON HAVE ONE BACK!

Liverpool 2 Brighton 1

Is this the worst a goalkeeper has started a game in the Premier League? Adrian is setting up his wall on one side of the goal, Dunk spots it and just pings a shot into the opposite corner! A ridiculous goal to concede. Liverpool complain but it's legit!

4:36PM

78 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Alisson off

Adrian replaces Oxlade-Chamberlain.

4:34PM

RED CARD!

red card

WOOOOOHHHH!!! Alisson is off! Straight red card for the goalkeeper who came 25 yards off his line and punched the ball away. Bit of a nuts thing to do really.

4:33PM

75 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Alisson comes 30 yards off his line to put the ball out of play, Brighton look capable of producing something at the moment, even if they're short of some quality in the final third. Origi is away to come on now for Liverpool, Maupay will on soon for Brighton too.

4:31PM

73 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Brighton work the ball around the final third from left to right and try a cross into the box which is blocked, Liverpool fall back to defend in a 4-5-1. They don't need to do anything fancy now, just see the game out and save some energy.

4:27PM

70 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Van Dijk is nearly in for his hat-trick, staying up for a corner and chesting the ball down as it's lifted into the area. The defence manage to get it clear.

Salah is taken off and shakes his head as he leaves the pitch, having offered little to nothing all game long. Lallana on in his place.

4:24PM

67 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

It should probably be 3-0. Yet another Robertson overlapping run and this time he does pick out a teammate. Oxlade-Chamberlain takes a touch, shifts onto his left foot and shoots at goal but it takes a deflection and flies wide. On target and that was a goal.

Aaaaand it should be 3-0 again! Wijnaldum on the left, passes inside to Mane on the penalty spot and he mis-hits his shot, the ball bobbling straight into the goalie's gloves.

4:21PM

64 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

A quick Liverpool attack is cut out as Robertson overlaps and tries to pass back across goal towards a striker. Brighton still seeing quite a lot of the ball - they've had 47 per cent of possession so far, which is rare at Anfield. Connolly fires a shot at goal after controlling an early Montoya cross, but Alisson saves relatively easily at his near post.

4:18PM

61 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last 97 Premier League games at Anfield when leading at half-time (W88 D9), since a 1-2 defeat to Arsenal in December 2009.

4:17PM

60 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Salah tries a volley that is so badly executed it flies directly up in the air and spins out for a throw. He's been fairly anonymous today.

4:14PM

57 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Propper bounces into Mane and is down with a head knock. Total accident but his skull has taken a whack and he's having a lie down as a result.

4:13PM

54 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Alisson slips while taking a goal kick and Brighton win possession... and a throw in turns into a corner. The ball is hooked in to the six yard box and Dunk wins a header... and the shot goes juuuuuuust wide of the far post! Liverpool get away with one there.

4:10PM

51 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Liverpool playing at a slightly slower tempo than the first half. That'll suit Brighton who are setup to counter-attack, but it's also sensible - no point wasting precious energy with the game half won.

4:06PM

48 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Klopp is trying to get his players fired up at the start of this match, they've not started with the intensity he's after.

4:04PM

KICK OFF 2

We're back.

4:00PM

The importance of Big Lads

Since start of last season, Liverpool have scored 29 headed goals in the Premier League - 10 more than any other team.

Interesting stat that. It's certainly helped them this season and Man City's lack of height hasn't done wonders for their defending of set pieces in particular.

3:47PM

HALF TIME

Ruthlessly efficient Liverpool have a deserved lead, as expected, against a Brighton side who are causing them problems. I reckon there's one more goal in this game.

3:47PM

45 mins +2 Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Another great Liverpool move - great work by Mane on the left wing - ends with Oxlade-Chamberlain's shot well saved by Ryan.

3:45PM

44 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Brighton are trying to get heaps of players on whatever side of the pitch the ball is, like they're trying to outnumber Liverpool and stop them getting up the pitch. Oxlade-Chamberlain wins a foul by dribbling past about three at once - if he hadn't been taken down Brighton might have been in trouble!

3:42PM

41 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Another chance for Brighton! They're getting a bit of joy at the end of this half, Bissouma is great and Propper takes the opportunity to shoot from distance, gets a block on it and the ball pings wide of the post. Brighton pushing high up the pitch and having fun with it.

3:38PM

38 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Good save by Alisson! Brighton work a move through the middle of the pitch, Propper is able to turn and run at goal and fires an effort from 20 yards which the goalie pushes behind for a corner. That is subsequently headed away, Burn collects the clearance and crosses in AND BRIGHTON MUST SCORE! Oh my god. Dunk has just missed an open goal. From the penalty spot, nobody near him and he's shanked it. What a waste.

3:36PM

35 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Liverpool really trust Alisson with the ball. When they build from the back the centre-backs split so wide they are basically full-backs, then Alexander-Arnold and Robertson push up to be wingers. Wijnaldum and Henderson drop in to cover the full-backs.

3:33PM

33 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

The ball sits up so nicely for a shot from distance for Dunk but he wastes the opportunity (which is from about 35 yards tbf) and slices it miles over the bar.

3:31PM

30 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Brighton struggling to get out of their own half with the ball. Liverpool's press is intense.

3:28PM

27 mins - Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

Brighton looking a little stretched, Liverpool getting the ball forward and chasing it. There is a loooot of time to go as well.

3:24PM

GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLL!!!!!

VAN DIJK SCORES AGAIN!

Liverpool 2 Brighton 0

And Alexander-Arnold gets another assist. This time a corner is hooked in to the near post, Van Dijk gets across his man and powers past the goalkeeper. The promising Brighton start is ruined.

3:24PM

23 mins - Liverpool 1 Brighton 0

Connolly holds the ball up in the corner flag and wins a throw from Lovren. Brighton move up, the ball is fizzed across the box by Montoya and nobody is quite close enough to it at the back post to convert.

3:22PM

20 mins - Liverpool 1 Brighton 0

Liverpool look in the mood for it now. A cross is hooked in and cleared, the ball bounces loose around the area and Mane is unable to beat the goalkeeper from six yards. A great save but he should have scored. Might actually have been offside anyway.

3:19PM

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!

VAN DIJK SCORES!

Liverpool 1 Brighton 0

Alexander-Arnold lifts the ball to the far post, Van Dijk leaps and plants the ball back across goal. Ryan has no chance - a brilliant header.

3:19PM

18 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

Mane almost sprints on to an L1+Triangle pass from deep but Ryan comes off his line early to close it down. Liverpool starting to get more of a hold of the game, pushing higher, squeezing the pitch. Gross fouls Oxlade-Chamberlain wide of the box, this will be crossed in.

3:15PM

15 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

This is really impressive from Brighton so far. They're not just sitting back and waiting for the inevitable and they're winning the ball in midfield a fair bit too. Webster reads an early cross from Alexander-Arnold and is in position to block it. Liverpool switching play trying to stretch the Brighton defence.

3:13PM

13 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

The ball almost drops for Wijnaldum to volley inside the box but Brighton snatch it away and Connolly gets in behind Lovren, who goes down and wins a free-kick.

Salah takes on Burn, plays the one-two and races behind him but crosses into the side netting.

3:11PM

10 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

Brighton are winning the ball back quite high up the pitch and they're moving it through the lines nicely, staying in control of possession when they get it. Liverpool drop really deep before breaking out of their defensive shape.

3:09PM

8 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

Still trying to work out Brighton's shape. Dan Burn is coming across from left-back to form a three at times.

3:06PM

5 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

Liverpool attack in a narrow shape through the middle of the pitch, Robertson basically a left winger joining in, but a shot from outside the box is blocked and nobody can deal with the loose ball. Brighton move up the other end of the pitch and win a corner.

3:03PM

3 mins - Liverpool 0 Brighton 0

Brighton move up the pitch, Liverpool win the ball back and attack, Robertson lines up a wonder volley from 30 yards but gets it all wrong. Brighton in a 4-5-1 out of possession.

3:01PM

KICK OFF

And they're off! Brighton players have a little huddle and then kick off the match.

2:54PM

Brighton's change of shape

Potter started the season with a 3-4-3 that allowed Brighton to keep the ball and control possession. Nice to watch, lots of movement, positional play, Lewis Dunk as a sweeper - it looked good but wasn't yielding results. A few matches ago he switched things to a 4-4-2, a more defensively sound counter-attack style which has helped the team climb up the table. It's obviously working - Potter was given a new six year deal last week.

2:47PM

Anfield is getting bigger

There's already a fair noise at Anfield during Liverpool games, especially before the match and directly after they score, but there are plans to develop the stadium and add over 6000 extra seats. Read Chris Bascombe's story on that here.

2:23PM

Big result at St James' Park

Liverpool can go 11 points clear of Man City if they win today - Newcastle have held Pep Guardiola's team in a 2-2 draw!

2:05PM

Good afternoon

Oh, hello there. I didn't see you come in. Make yourself welcome, pour a whisky (it's early but it's St Andrews day and therefore allowed) and sit back as I write many, many words describing the buildup and action for Liverpool's game against Brighton.

What Liverpool will we see today? Fabinho is injured, Mo Salah is recovering from a dodgy ankle, Napoli showed everyone how you control them... Brighton aren't quite as good a team as Carlo Ancelotti's but Graham Potter will have learned a thing or two from that game midweek.

There are 22 points and 11 league places between these teams today and you'd think Jurgen Klopp's side should come away with the win, but it will be interesting to see how they cope without Fabinho, who keeps everything nice and tidy, links defence with attack and has been one of their best players all season.

The teams are in and this what they look like:

I think Wijnaldum is the six today, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Henderson will be the attacking midfielders. Looks like a 4-5-1 from Brighton, Connolly preferred to Maupay upfront.