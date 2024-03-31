Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE! Premier League result, match stream and latest updates today

Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE!

Liverpool are celebrating going back to the top of the Premier League table on Easter Sunday, for a couple of hours at least. The Reds came from behind once again to keep their long home unbeaten streak alive on Merseyside, bouncing back after Danny Welbeck had struck after only 87 seconds to stun the home supporters and score the earliest goal by any away team in a league game at Anfield since 2019.

Luis Diaz restored parity for Jurgen Klopp’s side shortly before the half-hour mark, beating Bart Verbruggen from close range after the ball was inadvertently played back towards his own goal by Joel Veltman. Mohamed Salah wasted numerous chances on a rare off-day in front of goal for Liverpool’s top scorer, but he still managed to net what proved to be the winner with 65 minutes on the clock after rifling low into the bottom corner following a fine assist from the influential Alexis Mac Allister against his former club.

Diaz saw a second goal ruled out for offside before both sides fashioned further opportunities during an engrossing finale, Liverpool eventually holding on to go back to the top with a three-point advantage before title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal go head to head in a huge showdown at the Etihad Stadium. Follow Liverpool vs Brighton reaction live below!

Liverpool vs Brighton highlights

NO GOAL! Diaz second ruled out for offside

GOAL! Salah finally scores after missed chances

POST! Nunez hits the woodwork for Liverpool

GOAL! Diaz volleys home first-half equaliser

GOAL! Welbeck fires Brighton into shock early lead

Liverpool on top for now as all eyes turn to the Etihad

16:51 , George Flood

So Liverpool produce yet another stirring comeback to go back to the Premier League summit on Easter Sunday, at least for a couple of hours.

They leapfrog Arsenal and are three points clear of the Gunners, who now face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool will end the Easter weekend on top if there is a draw in that game or a win for City, who are now four points off the pace in third.

However, Arsenal will return to the summit if they pull off a first victory at the Etihad since 2015, owing to their superior goal difference.

Brighton stay ninth, six points off the top six after another loss on the road.

Liverpool are next in action against bottom club Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday, while Brighton travel to Brentford 24 hours earlier.

(REUTERS)

GOAL! Liverpool 2-1 Brighton | Mohamed Salah 65'

16:37 , George Flood

65 mins: Salah finally has his goal and Liverpool lead at Anfield!

It’s a brilliantly worked effort, Van Dijk first feeding the ball out right to Szoboszlai and the Hungarian captain then picking out Mac Allister in the middle.

Mac Allister then plays a lovely pass into the box to Salah, who takes one touch with his right and then fires ruthlessly into the bottom corner with his left.

Anfield erupts!

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:59 , George Flood

Full-time

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:55 , George Flood

93 mins: A thrilling end to proceedings at Anfield as Welbeck takes on Van Dijk and blasts into the side netting from a tough angle.

Brighton aren’t done yet!

The fit-again Ryan Gravenberch is coming on for Liverpool now for his first appearance since being injured in the Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley last month.

Szoboszlai off.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:53 , George Flood

90 mins: The lively Elliott picks out Salah, whose deflected effort is saved brilliantly with one hand by Verbruggen low to his right.

Brighton still alive, just. They have six minutes of added time to rescue a point here.

How many chances has Salah spurned today?!

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:50 , George Flood

88 mins: Van Hecke, retrospectively booked himself for a challenge a few minutes ago, is now dragged down by Endo, who is also booked.

Gakpo is coming on for Diaz.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:49 , George Flood

86 mins: Nervy moments for Liverpool now as they lose possession up the pitch and Lallana ends up dragging a low attempt wide of the far post.

What a moment that would have been for him...

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:46 , George Flood

84 mins: Almost an instant impact from Elliott, who flicks on a corner at the near post and Ferguson controls it before just about clearing under pressure from Quansah.

That was risky!

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:46 , George Flood

83 mins: Brighton have sent on Ferguson and ex-Liverpool man Lallana for Moder and Adingra.

Elliott on for Nunez for Liverpool.

Diaz goes close again for the hosts.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:43 , George Flood

80 mins: Dunk crucially thwarts Diaz at one end before connecting with a free-kick at the other and earning Brighton a corner.

He gets his head on that too, with his latest effort spilled but regathered by Kelleher.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:38 , George Flood

75 mins: Liverpool could so easily be out of sight here as Brighton are countered from their own corner.

Diaz bursts forward and returns the favour for Salah, whose low effort is fired straight at Verbruggen.

You’d usually put your house on him burying those.

A very non-Salahesque performance today in terms of his finishing, crucial second goal aside of course.

Harvey Elliott will be on for Liverpool shortly.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:35 , George Flood

73 mins: NO GOAL!

The lines are drawn and it is offside... just.

Correct decision. 2-1 it remains!

A real reprieve for Brighton.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:34 , George Flood

71 mins: Liverpool have the ball in the net for the third time after Welbeck slips in midfield and Salah ends up teeing up Diaz, who finishes again past Verbruggen.

The Colombian’s joy is short-lived though for now as the offside flag goes up. This looks really, really tight...

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:33 , George Flood

69 mins: Brighton’s first change of the day sees Facundo Buonanotte replace Lamptey.

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

15:31 , George Flood

67 mins: This is a crucial period in the game now as Liverpool continue to press and pile on the pressure in search of a third goal that would all but kill off this game.

Suddenly Brighton look shaky at the back as Szoboszlai’s delivery is headed over his own crossbar by Baleba.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:26 , George Flood

63 mins: Now Nunez’s powerful attempt forces a strong parry from Brighton’s Dutch goalkeeper at his front post.

Brighton need an out ball here as the pressure is ramping up again.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:24 , George Flood

62 mins: Brighton are maintaining their defensive shape and discipline well at the moment as Liverpool struggle to get between the lines.

Szoboszlai flashes a low shot wide of the far post.

Verbruggen was not sure about that at all.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:23 , George Flood

60 mins: An hour gone at Anfield and Brighton have now gained a foothold in an otherwise thoroughly one-sided second half.

Both managers must surely be thinking about changes soon.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:20 , George Flood

57 mins: That’s a rather wild attempt from Brighton midfielder Baleba that was never troubling Kelleher.

Liverpool are swiftly back down the other end and a dangerous corner from the right is repelled by Van Hecke.

Gomez floors Lamptey with a late challenge to thwart a potential Brighton counter and becomes the fifth player to pick up a yellow card in this game so far.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:17 , George Flood

55 mins: Brighton are absorbing a lot of pressure at the start of this second half as Diaz shows some tricky feet before his cross is too high and nodded over by Salah at the back post.

Salah then twists and turns inside Dunk, falling under the Brighton captain’s challenge but seeing his penalty claim dismissed by referee David Coote.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:15 , George Flood

53 mins: Another effort from Bradley is blocked before a poor throw from Brighton ‘keeper Verbruggen leads to more Liverpool pressure.

Nunez picks the wrong option on the edge of the box but Liverpool quickly come again and Szoboszlai has a couple of bites at the cherry before a searching left-wing cross from Gomez is headed wide by Mac Allister.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:14 , George Flood

48 mins: Threats at both end of the pitch again to start this second period, with Welbeck and Van Dijk quickly joining Mac Allister and Gross in the book.

Van Dijk furious to have been carded for dragging back Baleba.

Welbeck’s appeared to be for arguing that Mac Allister should have received a second caution himself for a risky foul in midfield.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:07 , George Flood

Back underway at Anfield!

No changes from either manager at the break.

This should be a thrilling second half in store...

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

15:06 , George Flood

That Danny Welbeck opener was officially timed at 87 seconds, the earliest goal scored by a visiting Premier League team at Anfield since Harry Kane for Tottenham in October 2019...

87 - After 87 seconds, Danny Welbeck has given Brighton the earliest 1-0 lead by a visiting side in a Premier League game at Anfield since Tottenham in October 2019 (Harry Kane, 47 seconds). Stung. pic.twitter.com/Xu1m1xqZ8G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2024

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:58 , George Flood

Here is the equalising goal from Luis Diaz at Anfield...

Luis Díaz pounces and Liverpool are LEVEL! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/CUdpsZcpUX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:58 , George Flood

Half-time

A thrilling first half at Anfield ends all square after Danny Welbeck's very early opener was cancelled out by Luis Diaz.

Chances aplenty at both ends and a brilliant, relentless tempo, there are surely more goals to come in this one.

(Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:52 , George Flood

49 mins: A Diaz nudge halts a potential Liverpool counter-attack and Brighton now have a chance to swing a late first-half free-kick into the box from wide on the right.

However, Gross’ underhit delivery is easily cleared by Mac Allister and the half-time whistle sounds.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:50 , George Flood

47 mins: Welbeck is fouled by Endo and Liverpool fans are getting agitated by the amount of time it’s taking for Dunk to punt this free-kick forward from just inside the Brighton half.

He eventually does, but Bradley is able to let the ball run out for a goal kick as the Reds reset.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:48 , George Flood

45 mins: Brighton are back causing their own problems in possession now as the fourth official reveals four minutes of additional time at the end of a fascinating, end-to-end first half at Anfield.

Is there another twist to come before the break?

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:47 , George Flood

43 mins: Salah sees a threaded pass intended for Szoboszlai crucially cut out before Liverpool give up a pressure-relieving free-kick.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:45 , George Flood

42 mins: Mac Allister’s hopeful effort is blocked and trickles behind as Liverpool earn another corner before the break.

Nothing comes of it, but the hungry Reds are soon straight back monopolising possession.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:44 , George Flood

40 mins: A slight let-up in the relentless nature of this game with half-time approaching.

Liverpool are pressing high and probing patiently now in search of another opening to try and take the lead before the interval.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:40 , George Flood

38 mins: Almost impossible to keep up with this game!

Dunk beats Nunez to a near-post cross from Bradley, but the Uruguayan then somehow manages to poke an effort against the post off the deck.

The energetic Bradley comes roaring forward once again, picked out by Salah before shooting over the crossbar.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:39 , George Flood

36 mins: A big chance for Liverpool, who break dangerously but Adingra gets back to make a crucial challenge on Salah, who had Nunez in support.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:38 , George Flood

35 mins: Liverpool are all at sea once more down their right-hand side, Welbeck doing really well again to get into the channel and unleash a drive that is deflected over by Van Dijk.

Liverpool manage to clear the subsequent corner.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Brighton | Luis Diaz 27'

14:37 , George Flood

27 mins: The Reds are back on level terms!

Estupinan concedes another corner and Szoboszlai’s delivery from the right is initially headed away by Dunk, before being turned back into the box by Salah.

Veltman makes a hash of his attempted clearance and Diaz steals in to turn a volley beyond Verbruggen from close range.

Brighton’s players surround referee David Coote - they are certain Diaz was offside.

However, the goal stands after a VAR check. Veltman’s touch the key.

Game on!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:35 , George Flood

32 mins: This is truly end-to-end stuff at Anfield, Szoboszlai now teeing up Salah for a scuffed low effort that is held by Verbruggen.

The missed chances are piling up for Salah.

Now Verbruggen also gets down low to prevent Diaz from scoring again after fine work from Bradley.

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton

14:34 , George Flood

31 mins: Endo makes a block inside the Liverpool box after they are cut apart down the left again, but the offside flag eventually goes up.

Welbeck then fires into the side netting after Liverpool are ripped open yet again on that side.

Klopp has a big problem to fix.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:27 , George Flood

23 mins: Liverpool are trying to keep their tempo up as they force another corner on the left-hand side, but Nunez is eventually flagged offside.

One or two sloppy moments now from Brighton at the back, the second involving Dunk who had such a rough time with England during the international break.

Passing a little loose from the Seagulls too.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:25 , George Flood

Here is the thumping opening goal from Danny Welbeck that stunned Anfield...

Danny WELBECK finds the net in UNDER 2 minutes!! 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/ZgXcfLHQa7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 31, 2024

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:25 , George Flood

20 mins: Mac Allister is now back on his feet and fine to continue after some brief treatment following that challenge by Gross.

Brighton must do better to contain Salah - easier said than done, I know - as more sharp movement sees him latch onto another peach of a lofted pass into the box from Mac Allister.

This time a heavy touch sees the ball go behind for a goal kick.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:22 , George Flood

18 mins: Another chance goes begging for Salah, the Egyptian firing wide after being teed up by Bradley this time.

Gross has just caught Mac Allister late and joined his former Brighton midfield colleague in the book.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:20 , George Flood

17 mins: Mac Allister is pulling the strings for Liverpool against his former side, lofting a lovely pass towards Salah who fires a tough volley over the top on his left foot.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:17 , George Flood

15 mins: Here comes the dangerous Adingra sprinting down the left again for Brighton, nudged over by Mac Allister who receives the first yellow card of the game for his troubles.

Liverpool are incensed with that. It looked harsh.

They end up scrambling clear the resulting free-kick after an initial knock down from Dunk inside the box.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:16 , George Flood

14 mins: A rare mistake from Salah there as he goes with the wrong foot after being played in by Mac Allister, allowing Estupinan the chance to get back and crucially block behind for a corner.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:15 , George Flood

13 mins: Still a rip-roaring early tempo to this contest in the Easter sunshine.

Mac Allister miscues over the crossbar after some nifty passing football on the edge of the Brighton box.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:14 , George Flood

11 mins: Liverpool just cannot live with Adingra, who is now pulled back by a combination of ex-Brighton favourite Mac Allister and Endo as he looks to fashion another chance for the Seagulls.

Mac Allister heads clear Estupinan’s free-kick, but Brighton quickly come again and earn a corner that is delivered by Gross but sails over the head of everyone inside the box.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:12 , George Flood

10 mins: Close from Salah as he cuts inside off the Liverpool right and bends a gorgeous effort narrowly wide of the back post with Verbruggen at full stretch.

Cracking start to this game.

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:11 , George Flood

8 mins: Wounded Liverpool need to be very careful here as they push to hit back quickly, with Adingra a serious threat as he makes another menacing run down the Brighton left.

This time the Reds escape unharmed.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Brighton | Danny Welbeck 2'

14:10 , George Flood

2 mins: A dream start for Brighton as Liverpool are stunned!

What a finish that is from Welbeck, who rifles beyond Kelleher after a good run from Adingra down the Brighton left.

The Ivory Coast international had tried to pick out Moder in the middle, with a touch from Van Dijk taking the ball into the path of Welbeck.

Not even 90 seconds on the clock! Wow.

(REUTERS)

Liverpool 0-1 Brighton

14:09 , George Flood

5 mins: Liverpool are already pressing hard in search of an equaliser, with shouts for a penalty after Nunez is pulled down by Estupinan.

However, the referee waves away the appeals and the decision stands after a VAR check.

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:03 , George Flood

Here we go then!

Will Liverpool return to the Premier League summit before title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal clash at the Etihad later on?

It’s red against blue and white today as you might expect, with David Coote the referee.

Liverpool vs Brighton

14:01 , George Flood

We will have a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off at Anfield in memory of former Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and England defender Larry Lloyd, who died this week at the age of 75.

Liverpool’s players are also wearing black armbands in memory of Lloyd.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:57 , George Flood

Here come the teams on a bright and sunny Easter Sunday afternoon at a typically noisy Anfield.

Perfect conditions for football!

A warm embrace and chat between Klopp and De Zerbi ahead of kick-off.

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ starts up.

Liverpool vs Brighton

13:55 , George Flood

Final preparations at fortress Anfield, where Liverpool - bidding to go back to the top-flight summit - are 31 matches unbeaten and counting now.

But they have only won one of their last seven Premier League meetings against a real bogey team in Brighton.

The ninth-placed Seagulls, though, have really struggled for results on the road of late in their quest to qualify for European football again next season.

Can Roberto De Zerbi make an impression on what could yet prove to be a job audition?

(REUTERS)

Xabi Alonso explains decision to snub Liverpool return chance

13:48 , George Flood

So now we know that Xabi Alonso will definitely not be replacing Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager this summer.

The former Reds midfielder had long been considered as the overwhelming favourite to take the reins at Anfield as the club battled Bayern Munich for his signature, though he has now confirmed that he will be staying at Bayer Leverkusen, who have a huge 13-point lead over Bayern now as they close in on their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Explaining that choice on Saturday, Alonso said before a dramatic comeback win over Hoffenheim: “I tried to respect everyone.

“I tried to take my own decisions, that they are the right ones and now I feel like this is the right one to keep in this club and keep improving and developing.

“This is my first season as a coach in a pro team, first season complete so I think I still have time to try things.

“At the moment it feels right to be here. I'm really happy. The club is great. The fans are great. The players are unbelievable, so many reasons.”

(Getty Images)

Three Brighton changes from Roma win

13:30 , George Flood

Brighton’s scheduled home Premier League clash with Manchester City on March 17 was postponed due to Pep Guardiola’s side being in the FA Cup quarter-finals that weekend, so the Seagulls have not played since their 1-0 win over Roma on March 14 that, while certainly morale-boosting, was not enough to continue their Europa Conference League campaign after a heavy first-leg loss in Italy.

Roberto De Zerbi makes three changes from the side that lined up against the Giallorossi at the Amex, with Billy Gilmour and Julio Enciso both now sidelined and former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana dropping to the bench.

In come Joel Veltman, Carlos Baleba and Jakub Moder.

Danny Welbeck retains his starting berth up front after scoring the winner against Roma, with no Joao Pedro or James Milner yet as expected.

Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati are both on the bench.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

One Liverpool change as Bradley replaces injured Robertson

13:22 , George Flood

So Liverpool make just the one change from their agonising FA Cup quarter-final extra-time defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

Andy Robertson is not involved with that ankle injury sustained on international duty with Scotland, so Joe Gomez switches to left-back and Conor Bradley comes in on the right side of defence.

Otherwise it’s a case of as you were from Jurgen Klopp, with Darwin Nunez fit to start after a hamstring issue and Luis Diaz having shaken off a groin problem to keep his place.

Cody Gakpo and Ibrahima Konate are both on the bench after injury complaints of their own, with Jarell Quansah once again partnering captain Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Still no Curtis Jones for Liverpool, who continue with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal in the absence of Alisson.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Brighton lineup

13:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Lamptey, Baleba, Gross, Estupinan, Adingra, Moder, Welbeck

Subs: Igor, Webster, Lallana, Barco, Steele, Ferguson, Fati, Buonanotte, Chouchane

Liverpool lineup

13:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Subs: Konate, Adrian, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Danns

Lineups on the way

12:55 , George Flood

Just five minutes to go now until we get the official teamsheet from Anfield.

Will Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones be involved for Liverpool?

Klopp insists remaining Liverpool games are all 'finals' in triple trophy bid

12:42 , George Flood

We are of course now entering the final throes of Jurgen Klopp’s glorious nine-year stint at Liverpool, with one trophy already in the bag in the form of the Carabao Cup and two more up for grabs in the Premier League and Europa League.

Speaking ahead of today’s clash with Brighton, the German labelled all Liverpool’s remaining games this term as “cup finals” as he seeks to finish with a flourish.

"These are all finals for us - it is like that. It does not mean you cannot lose one or whatever. We have to play them like normal football games,” he said.

"I think everybody is excited about it, and rightly so. Anfield will be rocking on Sunday.

“We have not only home games unfortunately but we have still a few, and there we must make the difference.

"(If) you want to win anything, you need to play top, top, top football, you need to be lucky - what I hope we are from now on with injuries - and then let's see what we can do."

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp hails 'incredible' De Zerbi job amid Liverpool speculation

12:26 , George Flood

It seems possible that Jurgen Klopp himself could yet be willing to give the seal of approval to Roberto De Zerbi to replace him at Anfield, having this week lavished praise on the Italian for his impressive work at Brighton.

"Roberto is doing an incredible job there,” he said.

“It was quite impressive how quick he got the team in his way, and since then, it only got better, it's really impressive.

“He's a top coach, he's doing really well.

“On their day, they can beat any team. But, good news - we can do that as well, and so we will try."

(Action Images via Reuters)

De Zerbi 'no closer' to new Brighton deal amid Liverpool links

12:11 , George Flood

One intriguing subplot to today’s game at Anfield is the speculation surrounding Roberto De Zerbi.

Along with Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, and with frontrunner Xabi Alonso now confirmed to be staying at Bayer Leverkusen, the Brighton head coach continues to be linked as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp once his Liverpool counterpart steps down in the summer.

De Zerbi - who has also been mentioned as a possible successor to Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich - added fuel to that particular fire this week by admitting that he is currently no closer to agreeing an extension to a deal at the Amex that is due to expire in 2026.

“At the moment, no,” said the Italian, who has also courted attention from numerous other clubs around Europe for his fine work since leaving Shakhtar Donetsk to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton in September 2022.

"We didn't find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future.

"It's important for me, it's important for everyone but it's a small part, the big part is the plan. We have to speak with the club.

(Getty Images)

"I have a different way to decide my future.

"I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract - the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.

"For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with [chairman] Tony (Bloom), my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems.”

He added: "My relationship with my players, my fans, I think it can't change depending on the future. What we did is history and we can't forget it.

"The future I want to keep my ambition, my motivation, I live for football 24 hours a day, I want to know what is the plan, what is the project, what is the future because if I don't feel comfortable, I don't feel the right motivation, I can't stay any longer."

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction

11:53 , George Flood

Brighton have caused some real problems for Liverpool over the years yet they have struggled a bit more in big games this season.

If the Reds turn up, few teams can stop them and this one may just end up being about who can outscore the other.

Liverpool to win, 4-2.

(REUTERS)

Brighton team news

11:51 , George Flood

There will be no return to Anfield today for James Milner, who remains unavailable for Brighton due to a thigh injury.

The game also comes too soon for Joao Pedro, whom reports claim could make his comeback from a hamstring issue against Brentford on Wednesday night.

Like compatriot Andy Robertson, Billy Gilmour suffered an injury - to his knee - on Scotland duty at Hampden Park in midweek and misses out this afternoon, along with Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood.

Paraguayan forward Julio Enciso is also doubtful for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Liverpool team news

11:45 , George Flood

Liverpool planned to assess Andy Robertson ahead of today’s game after their stalwart left-back limped out of Scotland’s friendly defeat by Northern Ireland on Tuesday night with an ankle injury.

Darwin Nunez is fit after a hamstring issue, while the likes of Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Cody Gakpo all shook off knocks to feature for their respective countries during the international break.

Today’s clash will come too soon for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, plus Stefan Bajcetic, while Alisson Becker remains out along with Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak.

Curtis Jones could feature after returning to training following his own ankle complaint.

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Welcome to Liverpool vs Brighton live coverage

11:38 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of what could be a pivotal day in the 2023/24 Premier League title race.

Manchester City vs Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium is the main event on a blockbuster Easter Sunday, but first we head to Anfield, where Liverpool have the chance to return to the top-flight summit (however briefly) and pile the pressure on their title rivals in a captivating three-way championship scrap.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in action against Brighton, who have struggled for results away from home of late as they battle to return to Europe next season but have caused the Reds no end of trouble in recent years - including in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium back in October.

There is also the added subplot of Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi continuing to be mentioned among the possible summer successors to Klopp on Merseyside, with Xabi Alonso now staying at Bayer Leverkusen.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news plus live minute-by-minute updates.