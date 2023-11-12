Liverpool vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool take on Brentford this afternoon in their bid to maintain a challenge towards the top of the Premier League table. The Reds are three points behind leaders Manchester City, though Pep Guardiola’s men face Chelsea in Sunday’s late kick off.

Still, three points for Liverpool will add a bit of pressure to City’s trip to Stamford Bridge and Jurgen Klopp will want his team to get back to winning ways today. Klopp’s men suffered a setback against Luton in their last league outing, with Luis Diaz’s stoppage time goal rescuing a point at Kenilworth Road.

Defeat to Toulouse in the Europa League continued Liverpool’s downward trend and they will want to turn around the form that has seen them take only eight points from their last five league games.

In contrast Brentford are in fine shape. Thomas Frank’s men have won each of their last three fixtures after a slow start to the season and are now up to ninth in the table. A win at Anfield would be another impressive results and give the Bees a realistic sense that they can compete to get into Europe during this campaign.

Follow the action from Anfield below

Liverpool host Brentford in the Premier League with kick off at 2pm

The Reds can draw level on points with Man City if they win

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended but Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness

Brentford have won their last three league games

Liverpool vs Brentford prediction

12:32 , Mike Jones

Despite Brentford’s recent success in the Premier League, Anfield is still a tricky place to go and win.

Jurgen Klopp has a tendancy to inspire his team when they’re going through a rough patch - which they are - so expect the Reds to come out firing in front of their home support.

Liverpool should secure a victory but it’ll be a close one.

Liverpool 2-1 Brentford

Liverpool vs Brentford early team news

12:31 , Mike Jones

Alexis Mac Allister is suspended after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season against Luton, forcing Jurgen Klopp into a midfield change. Wataru Endo is likely to come in, though Klopp admitted on Friday that he would consider Trent Alexander-Arnold as a midfield option. Virgil van Dijk should be available after illness but Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara are among Liverpool’s longer-term absentees.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank took off goalkeeper Mark Flekken last week with an apparent injury, but the Dutchman seems to have recovered sufficiently from a dead leg to start. Aaron Hickey, though, will miss the rest of the year to add to a growing injury list for Frank.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Brentford XI: Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Janelt; Jensen, Norgaard, Onyeka; Mbeumo, Wissa.

How to watch Liverpool vs Brentford

12:30 , Mike Jones

Liverpool vs Brentford is due to kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Anfield.

Viewers in the United Kingdom will not be able to watch the match live, with Sky Sports showing West Ham vs Nottingham Forest instead.

Free-to-air, extended highlights will be available to watch on Match of the Day 2, which airs at 10.40pm on Sunday evening on BBC One and is available via the iPlayer.

The fixture has been moved from a Saturday 3pm kick-off due to the Reds’ involvement in the Europa League on Thursday.

11:41 , Mike Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds come into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw with Luton, in which they were the second best side, and a Europa League defeat to Toulouse meaning they desperately require a win to turn around their form. Jurgen Klopp is without the services of Alexis Mac Allister in the middle of the pitch and will need to come up with a tactical plan to nullify the high flying Brentford.

The Bees have won their last three Premier League games and are up to ninth in the table. Thomas Frank’s men are full of confidence and will be focused on earning a fourth straight win this afternoon.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the day so stick around as we build up to kick off at 2pm.