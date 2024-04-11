Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE!

The quarter-finals of the Europa League kick off tonight with favourites Liverpool in action at Anfield against Italian side Atalanta. Jurgen Klopp’s men are hoping to reach the final in Dublin for what would be his farewell game with the Reds, with a trophy no doubt the perfect send-off for the German manager.

First though they must tackle this first leg which could see Mohamed Salah rested from the line-up. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker are nearing their returns from injury, which would be a big help for a Liverpool team fighting on two fronts as the games pile up.

The Merseyside giants have won the Europa League three times and this evening face an Atalanta side not fully firing, and all three of its quarter-final ties in major European competition. Former Everton ace Ademola Lookman should start against his old rivals. Follow Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog!

Tonight's destination

18:01 , Marc Mayo

Anfield is looking prim and proper ahead of this quarter-final first leg.

Kick-off in just under two hours!

Liverpool vs Atalanta prediction

17:55 , Marc Mayo

The Italians head to Merseyside at a bad time but much will depend on whether Liverpool click back into gear after a wasteful display last time out.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

How we reckon Atalanta could line up

17:46 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Atalanta XI: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

Injuries: Scalvini

Unregistered: Palomino

Early Atalanta team news

17:41 , Marc Mayo

Talented young defender Giorgio Scalvini will miss out for Atalanta due to a muscle injury.

Former Everton forward Ademola Lookman could continue up front alongside Gianluca Scamacca, with Russian striker Aleksey Miranchuk the alternative option.

How Liverpool could line up tonight

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Jones, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Injuries: Thiago, Matip, Doak, Bajcetic

Doubts: Alisson, Jota, Alexander-Arnold

Early Liverpool team news

17:21 , Marc Mayo

The Reds are deciding whether to include the previously injured trio of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker in time for the first leg, after all three returned to training.

Ibrahima Konate is primed to enter the defence with Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott also options to start having been benched at Old Trafford.

Pre-game rumours suggest Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz will both be rested by Klopp.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta

17:09 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

17:02 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Liverpool vs Atalanta!

Tonight’s Europa League quarter-final first leg kicks off at 8pm BST from Anfield.

The Reds will be keen to make home advantage pay in the first leg before a potentially tricky trip to Italy, against a side which has become used to challenging Europe’s big guns in recent years.

We’ll have all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction for you right here.