Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool host Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie at Anfield this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour continues with the Reds having dipped into second place in the Premier League following a 2-2 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

Now, Liverpool are tasked with excelling in Europe’s second competition where they are one of the favourites to win the trophy after a strong group stage. The Reds won four of their six matches and finished top of Group E setting up a round of 16 clash with Sparta Prague.

The Czech side were no match for Klopp’s positive side and slumped to an 11-2 aggregate defeat over the two legs with Liverpool netting six at Anfield back in March. If they can replicate those performances Liverpool have the chance to put one foot in the semi-finals when they take on Atalanta tonight. The Italian side sit in sixth in Serie A having won just two of their last nine games.

Follow all the action from Anfield plus get the latest Europa League odds and tips right here:

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE

Liverpool host Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals with kick off at 8pm

The Reds defeated Sparta Prague in the last-16 and are one of the favourites to win the trophy

Atalanta edged past Sporting 3-2 on aggregate but are in poor form ahead of this match

Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

16:35 , Chris Wilson

The Europa League now represents Jurgen Klopp’s best chance to sign off from Liverpool with another trophy. Football betting sites have the Reds priced at 23/10 to win the Premier League following their disappointing 2-2 draw at Manchester United, but they are evens at best to win this competition and odds-on in most places.

The winners will face either Benfica or Marseille in the semi-final, leaving second favourites in the Europa League odds Bayer Leverkusen lurking in the other half of the draw.

Atalanta won their only previous visit to the red half of Merseyside 2-0, in 2020, though the pandemic meant that the game took place behind closed doors.

Liverpool have won 22 and drawn three of their 25 matches at Anfield in 2023/24, with an aggregate score line of 78-21. Betting sites make them no bigger than 1/3 to win the first leg.

A draw is priced at 19/4, with an away win at 17/2.

Liverpool vs Atalanta tips: Europa League predictions, football odds & free bets

Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? Kick off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

16:15 , Chris Wilson

First of all, some details on how you can watch tonight’s game.

Liverpool vs Atalanta kicks off at 8pm BST (9pm CEST) on 11 April 2024 at Anfield, Liverpool.

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, which subscribers can stream via the Discovery + app and website. Coverage will begin at 7pm BST.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips, here.

Is Liverpool vs Atalanta on TV? How to watch Europa League fixture

Liverpool vs Atalanta LIVE

16:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s game between Liverpool and Atalanta at Anfield.

The Reds host the Italian side in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, with Jurgen Klopp’s team likely looking for a big win that would enable them to put one foot in the semi-finals ahead of a tense Premier League run-in.

You can follow all the action here.