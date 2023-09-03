Liverpool vs Aston Villa live: Dominik Szoboszlai stunner and Cash own goal put hosts in control

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates his goal - Propaganda/David Rawcliffe

02:29 PM BST

25 mins: Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0

The Liverpool right-back has showcased his full range of passing today. At least four wonderful balls have left Villa chasing shadows. A masterclass.

02:24 PM BST

GOAL! Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 0 (Cash og, 22)

A fluent Liverpool move, Alexander-Arnold starts on the halfway line, the front three come alive, and he finds Salah who spins his marker and finds Nunez. The Uruguayan’s shot hits the post but rebounds in off Matty Cash.

02:20 PM BST

17 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa have come back into it – Ollie Watkins almost got in at the far post before a decent John McGinn cross was cleared from the inrushing Matty Cash.

02:16 PM BST

Debut strike

Szoboszlai

Superb technique from Szoboszlai, striking the ball on the bounce from about 20 yards out and it whistled in. He has certainly made a good start to life at Liverpool.

02:10 PM BST

10 mins: Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0

Villa look stunned and need to regroup fast. Deja-vu for Emery, who has a bad record against the Anfield club. It has been a sloppy start from the visitors and Liverpool have punished them ruthlessly.

02:07 PM BST

GOAL! Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 0 (Szoboszlai, 3)

A lovely half-volley from Dominik Szoboszlai from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross and the Hungarian gets his first goal for Liverpool. It was a superb strike.

A Pau Torres error was at the root of it all, when the Spaniard got caught in possession and Villa gave away a corner.

02:03 PM BST

1 min: Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 0

Alexis Mac Allister tidies up for Liverpool after Luis Diaz gives the ball in a potentially dangerous area.

02:00 PM BST

Kick off...

We are under way

02:00 PM BST

Nearly time to go...

The Kop belts out You’ll Never Walk Alone under the late summer sunshine...

01:57 PM BST

A new Fab Three?

As Chris Bascombe said below, a first start for Darwin Nunez means a slight reshuffle in the Liverpool midfield, but what a front three Jurgen Klopp is fielding today – Salah, Nunez and Diaz.

Mouth-watering.

01:54 PM BST

A reminder of today's starting line-ups at Anfield

Team news! 📣



Darwin Nunez makes his first start of the season.



Liverpool 🆚 Aston Villa #TelegraphFootball | #LIVAVL pic.twitter.com/lgj06k7qhf — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 3, 2023

01:52 PM BST

Gravenberch forced to wait

Gravenberch

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, whose transfer to Liverpool from Bayern Munich was not finalised until after the deadline, is not eligible as his paperwork still needs to be completed, but he is here today to support his new team-mates after training for the first time in Liverpool yesterday.

01:47 PM BST

Darwin out to show how he is evolving today

01:45 PM BST

A poignant memory for both clubs

On what would have been his 76th birthday, we remember Gérard Houllier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/y8QLqJsuex — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

01:39 PM BST

Emery Cashes in

Villa’s rise since Unai Emery took over at the helm from Steven Gerard last October has been well documented, as he took the team from 16th in the table to seventh place and into Europe.

Despite that opening day shocker at Newcastle, they have continued their rise this term, and Emery was credited with another tactical masterstroke last weekend, when his switching of Matty Cash from right-back to midfield was rewarded with two goals in the 3-1 win at Burnley.

Cash

01:33 PM BST

The ‘real scouser’ is back

Curtis Jones has gone straight back into the Liverpool side today after returning to fitness and in the build-up this week he gave his first major national newspaper interview to Telegraph Sport’s chief football writer Sam Wallace.

It was a fascinating read about Liverpool’s ultimate local lad, who grew up just a short walk from the Royal Albert Dock and the Cavern Club, and is proud to be “a real scouser from the L1 postcode”. Read the full interview about how the 22-year-old attacking midfielder has dealt with the high expectations around him.

INTERVIEW: Curtis Jones, the #LFC prodigy from L1 and U21 European champion, on life as a local lad in the team. The #LFC squad is changing, and nowhere more so than midfield - he is up for the challenge. Pictures by @super_jon https://t.co/Jl7l8fLDJ0 — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) September 1, 2023

01:28 PM BST

Barcelona signing on the bench

Welcome to the squad, CL17. 🆕 pic.twitter.com/srt5Nogk0J — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 3, 2023

An eye-catching move from Villa on transfer deadline was their capture of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. The France international centre-back, signed after the Villa lost Tyrone Mings to a long-term injury, is on the bench today.

01:22 PM BST

Form guide

Liverpool have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and victory today would lift them back into the top four. They began the campaign with an entertaining 1-1 draw at Chelsea and have since won 3-1 at home to Bournemouth and stunned Newcastle last weekend at St James’ Park when Darwin Nunez struck twice in the last 10 minutes for a 2-1 victory.

Aston Villa suffered a shocking start, going down 5-1 at Newcastle on the opening day, but have responded superbly, with a 4-0 home win over Everton and a 3-1 away triumph at Burnley, along with an 8-0 aggregate win over Hibs in their Europa League qualifier. Unai Emery’s side would jump into the top six with three points today.

01:21 PM BST

Liverpool rejig, Saudis to be disappointed

As expected, Darwin Nunez has been rewarded for his winning cameo performance last week. More surprising is the instant recall of Curtis Jones after injury. Nunez’s inclusion inevitably means a tweak in the formation for Klopp. Suspect Jones and Mac Allister will form a deep pairing while the forwards and Dominik Szoboszlai are instructed to unleash hell.

Unai Emery has a mixed record against Liverpool. He triumphed against Klopp while Sevilla manager but endured some nightmares while Arsenal coach. Villa’s Anfield draw at the end of last season ended Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes. We’ll know a lot more about what stage Klopp’s rebuild is at this afternoon.

In this age of players going on strike, or developing a ‘slight back injury’ when a club makes a massive bid for them, there might be some relief in some quarters that Mohamed Salah is in Liverpool’s starting line-up today. Klopp said the Egyptian is as committed as ever so it would have been out of character had it been any other way. If the Saudis were hoping Salah would agitate for a move after their £150 million bid, they must be disappointed by his professionalism since Friday.

01:16 PM BST

The main man

Salah

Mo Salah arrives at Anfield after a week in the headlines regarding a humongous bid from Saudi Arabia, which Liverpool batted straight back (see first post).

01:12 PM BST

Villa in the house

01:08 PM BST

The Aston Villa line-up

Your Aston Villa team at Anfield. 👊 pic.twitter.com/MDMGLqUHvg — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 3, 2023

Emiliano Martinez returns in goal as the only change to the side that started in the 3-1 win at Burnley in their last Premier League game.

Clement Lenglet, a deadline day arrival from Barcelona, is on the bench.

01:07 PM BST

Liverpool starting XI

The Reds to take on Aston Villa 📋🔴#LIVAVL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 3, 2023

After his sensational late double at Newcastle last weekend, Darwin Nunez gets his first start of the season.

Joe Gomez comes in for the suspended Virgil van Dijk, while Curtis Jones starts after recovering from an ankle injury.

01:00 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

12:50 PM BST

Just over an hour to go...

The match will get underway at Anfield at 2pm

12:48 PM BST

Salah in the spotlight

The big noise this week has been around Saudi Arabia’s audacious attempt to sign Mohamed Salah before the Premier League transfer window closed on Friday.

Al-Ittihad’s eye-watering £150 million offer was firmly rebuffed by Liverpool, but this is a story that will not got away in the short term, as the Saudi Pro League’s transfer deadline is not until Thursday 7 September, nor, probably, in the long term.

The Saudi club – one of four taken over by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF in June – are expected to return with an improved bid of £200 million this week.

Telegraph Sport’s Merseyside football writer Chris Bascombe has reported that Liverpool intend to remain resolute in their not-for-sale stance – not least because they would not be able to replace their lead striker if he left now, and manager Jurgen Klopp has been adamant that the Egyptian is staying.

But the sheer size of the bid for a 31-year-old (and what that money could mean in terms of Liverpool’s rebuilding plans) and the almost unbelievable wages said to be on offer (some reports suggest he could earn £1.25 million per week) mean that speculation has persisted that a deal could still be struck, if not now then maybe in future transfer windows.

The lure of taking the Arab world’s greatest player to Saudi Arabia should also not be underestimated, but for now, to the relief of Liverpool fans – and perhaps all European clubs – Salah remains a Red.

Telegraph Sport’s chief football writer, Jason Burt, says the Saudi Pro League can no longer be dismissed, as it poses the biggest threat European football has known.

Salah himself has remained silent on this issue this week, but rather than reading anything sinister into this, Bascombe suggests it is likely more indicative of his finely tuned political antennae – that he was being open-minded to whatever circumstances arose in the final days of the window and waiting for Liverpool to respond.

Earlier in the transfer window, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa said the player had no intention of quitting Liverpool this summer, and his performances for the club have remained as committed as ever.

A man who has built a career on thrilling spectators and writing his own scripts, it would be no surprise to see Salah produce fireworks on the pitch today.