Liverpool vs Arsenal, live! Score, live updates, stream link, video highlights, analysis

It's the game of the weekend in the Premier League, and Liverpool versus Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday may end up playing a huge role in who wins the division (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC, online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium ).

The Gunners enter the day one point ahead of the second-place Reds, who are level on points with Aston Villa as all three could finish the weekend atop the Premier League.

Liverpool advanced to the League Cup semifinal round with a midweek win to wash the bad taste from last weekend's dangerous but finish-free home draw with Manchester United. The Reds have only lost twice in all competitions this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Villa and beat Brighton 2-0 last time out to re-summit the standings.

A quirk of scheduling will see the Gunners and Reds meet again in just five matchdays, a February 4 clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool, Arsenal odds to win Premier League title

Arsenal +250

Liverpool +275

Manchester City remain betting favorites to win the 2023-24 Premier League title, at +125.

Liverpool vs Arsenal head-to-head record

Liverpool: 94 all-time wins (25 in PL)

Arsenal: 82 all-time wins (17 in PL)

Draws: 63 all-time (20 in PL)

Liverpool vs Arsenal recent Premier League results

Last 10 PL meetings

Liverpool: 6 wins

Arsenal: 2 wins

Draws: 2

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (April 2023)

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool (October 2022)

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool (March 2022)

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal (November 2021)

Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool (April 2021)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (September 2020)

Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (July 2020)

Liverpool 5-5 Arsenal (October 2019)

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (August 2019)

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal (December 2018)

Liverpool lineup

Focus on Liverpool, team news

OUT: Alexis Mac Allister (knee), Diogo Jota (undisclosed), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Gravenberch (thigh)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

OUT: Thomas Partey (thigh), Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (foot), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)