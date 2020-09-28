Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings: Who shone as reigning champions maintained perfect start to the season?

Liverpool

Alisson 6

Seemed to go down far too early for the opening goal, when Lacazette’s shot bounced over his head. Saved well from Lacazette later.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 8

The quality of his delivery from wide is remarkable. Caused so many problems for Arsenal and created Liverpool’s second, scored by Robertson.

Joe Gomez 6

More troubled than Van Dijk alongside him, with Arsenal focusing their attacks down Liverpool’s right. Exposed at times by Lacazette’s running.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Went close with a back-post header for Liverpool’s first glimpse at goal. Commanding on his side of the defence and tested Leno from range.

Andrew Robertson 7

Dreadful clearance allowed Lacazette to give Arsenal a shock lead. The left-back made up for it with a tidy finish from Alexander-Arnold’s cross.

Naby Keita 6

Pressed with energy and drifted wide to pull Arsenal out of their shape. Not as involved in the attacking play as he might have liked.

Fabinho 7

Played with his usual composure and control at the base of midfield. So effective at shutting down attacks and playing the simple passes.

Georginio Wijnaldum 7

Fired straight at Leno with a low shot early in the first half. As aggressive as ever when pressing the ball and pinning Arsenal back.

View photos

Chris Bascombe's Liverpool briefing

Weekly analysis and expert insight direct to your inbox every Tuesday

Sign up

View photos

Story continues