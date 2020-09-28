Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture tonight

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions began their title defence with a thrilling but uncharacteristically error-prone 4-3 victory over Leeds on the opening day of the season, before outclassing Chelsea in a comfortable win at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side have continued the momentum of their back-to-back Wembley victories, defeating both Fulham and West Ham. The Gunners will also be confident of causing an upset, having beaten Liverpool in the pair’s last two meetings. Follow all the action below at the conclusion of Fulham vs Aston Villa: