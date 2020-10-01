Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Carabao Cup tie tonight

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round at Anfield this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated the Gunners as recently as Monday, with the champions recovering from Andrew Robertson’s early error to win 3-1 as new signing Diogo Jota wrapped up the victory with a Premier League debut goal. Liverpool have won all three of their league games so far and appear to be in as imperious form as ever, despite the short turnaround between seasons.

Arsenal continue to put up a firm resistance against the Reds, though, having beaten them in the league towards the end of last season before a penalty shootout victory in the Community Shield. The Gunners remain an improving side under Mikel Arteta but face an uphill task to earn their place in the quarter-finals tonight. Follow all the action below: