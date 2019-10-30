Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Score, goals and latest updates from Carabao Cup fourth round

AP

Liverpool look to take a step closer to gaining more silverware this season with the visit of Arsenal with a Carabao Cup quarter-final place up for grabs.

The Gunners come into this tie short of confidence with a divided fanbase after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Unai Emery is under big pressure and defeat at Anfield could push the Gunners closer to a mid-season change.

Kick-off at Anfield is 7.30pm GMT on October 30.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Sky customers can watch the match via the Sky Sports Go app or via the online player.

Team News

Liverpool have confirmed that youngster Caoimhin Kelleher is set to start in goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side, while there is likely to be plenty of rotation elsewhere. Ki-Jana Hoever, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are among those potentially in the frame for starting berths.

Arsenal are also likely to give opportunities to younger players, with Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli perhaps in line for starts in the front four. Reiss Nelson remains absent, and it is unlikely that Mesut Ozil’s exile is ended.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Ki-Jana Hoever, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, James Milner; Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita; Curtis Jones, Divock Origi, Adam Lallana.

Arsenal XI: Emiliano Martinez; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac; Joe Willock, Lucas Torreira; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Gabriel Martinelli

Prediction

It is somewhat hard to predict a fixture of this nature, with the exact composition of the two sides unknown. Either side could go with a stronger line-up in a bid to progress, but Liverpool are the more confident squad, and have the added benefit of playing at home.

2-1 to Liverpool is our prediction.