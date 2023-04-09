Liverpool vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League - Reuters

05:10 PM

39 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2

25 - Gabriel Martinelli's opener was his 25th goal in the Premier League, joining teammate Gabriel Jesus as the only other South American player to reach this tally while 21 or younger. Samba. pic.twitter.com/ecfVNF6TIo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2023

05:09 PM

Chris Bascombe live from Anfield

Arsenal look like they can get as many as they want against this `Liverpool defence. Like watching a Formula One car versus a tractor so far.

05:08 PM

36 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal are given a free-kick near the corner flag after Jesus was adjudged to have been fouled. Never a foul in a million years. Saka whips it in but is cleared

05:05 PM

33 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2

Big chance for Salah to get a goal back. Henderson wins the ball back for Liverpool and feeds it forward for Salah to run onto. As Ramsdale rushes out, Salah tries to poke it past him but it goes wide

05:03 PM

33 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2

GABRIEL JESUS DOUBLES ARSENAL'S LEAD! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7PXqE2GZgU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

05:02 PM

31 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal fully deserve their 2-0 lead and Liverpool are all over the place. Van Dijk goes into the book for hacking down Jesus. Arsenal are in complete control and Liverpool are absolutely woeful at the moment

05:00 PM

28 mins: GOOOAAALLLL! Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal are now 2-0 up and it is just way too easy for the league leaders. The ball is fed into Martinelli on the left and he has so much time and space. He cuts inside and crosses to the back post where Jesus heads in to double Arsenal's advantage.

04:56 PM

25 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

Liverpool have a corner. Alexander-Arnold plays a dangerous cross into the box but Holding does really well to head out for a corner. Arsenal deal with the danger

04:54 PM

23 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

Bad challenge from White on Jota as his scythes the Portuguese forward down. White is the first man into the book this afternoon

04:52 PM

20 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

First chance of the game for Liverpool and will that wake them up? Fabinho plays a delightful lofted ball into the path of Robertson who charges into the Arsenal penalty area, but he drags his shot wide. Ramsdale has now gone down for absolutely no reason and is receiving treatment. Unsurprisingly, Ramsdale is absolutely fine

04:48 PM

17 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

Big chance for Arsenal to make it 2-0. The ball is shifted wide to Saka, who cuts onto his left foot and whips it to the back post. Jesus cannot keep his shot down as he stretches and it goes over the bar

04:46 PM

15 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

This has been a really poor start from Liverpool and Arsenal are in control at the moment. Liverpool need to get some momentum going

04:44 PM

Gary Neville on Sky Sports

"What a start from Arsenal! This is brilliant from Saka. His run does Robertson and then he drives into that space. Van Dijk deflects it into a path and Martinelli has switched with Gabriel Jesus. The first movement from Saka is brilliant. I'd hate that as a full-back. Arsenal are alive!"

04:43 PM

12 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal have a corner after Alisson saves from Zinchenko's shot. The corner comes to nothing. Arsenal are in the ascendancy at the moment and have started the game well

04:42 PM

11 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

MARTINELLI! 🇧🇷



What a start! Arsenal LEAD at Anfield! 💪 pic.twitter.com/oZXQzciHkf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

04:40 PM

8 mins: GOOOAAALLL! Liverpool 0 Arsenal 1

Arsenal take the lead. White slips it into Saka just as Robertson slips. Saka's ball to Martinelli deflects off van Dijk right into the path of Martinelli. He drives into the box and just pokes it past the onrushing Alisson and gives the league leaders the lead inside the opening ten minutes

04:37 PM

6 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0

First shot of the game for Liverpool but it is way off target. Alexander-Arnold, who is popping up a lot so far in midfield, lifts the ball to Gakpo on the left. He cuts inside but his shot is way off target

04:35 PM

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0

04:34 PM

3 mins: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0

04:33 PM

1 min: Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0

Arsenal have an early free-kick which is played out wide to Martinelli, who drives into the Liverpool box. Arsenal have a corner which Liverpool clear away and break. The attack comes to nothing in the end

04:31 PM

Kick-off

We are underway at Anfield

04:29 PM

Hillsborough anniversary

This is Liverpool's closest home game to the anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. 34 years on, Anfield pays tribute to the 97 lives lost on 15th April 1989. A minute silence is now observed

04:26 PM

Quick reminder of the team news

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

04:24 PM

Arsenal getting ready

04:23 PM

Klopp: Liverpool must play better football

Liverpool have lost more league games in 2023 than they did throughout the whole of 2022 - the year they won two trophies and were runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League.

"We have to play better football and keep the ball in decisive areas."

"It sounds so simple but the last game against Chelsea was a super example."

"Those two teams played at an incredible level last season but neither side was able to do that. That just shows us what happens if the confidence levels aren't at the highest levels.

"We have to help the boys with different things, and in a home game, a massive boost can be the crowd."

04:20 PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to Sky Sports

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hoping his side can get their first PL victory at Anfield since 2012...⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ncrviu4vyS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

04:18 PM

Mo Salah back in the starting XI for Liverpool today

04:17 PM

Liverpool out to warm up

04:16 PM

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Sky Sports

"It's all on the line!" 💪



Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher with their pre-match thoughts...💭 pic.twitter.com/hiRioHRDNh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

04:15 PM

Thoughts of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

"When they have the ball, we have to be like ANIMALS!" 🦈



Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side need to be aggressive AND calm against Arsenal in this afternoon's HUGE Premier League clash 👇 pic.twitter.com/wKKzpeRnMV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

04:14 PM

Thiago returns from injury on the bench for Liverpool

Back in the squad 👌 pic.twitter.com/HXgZWzaqgS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023

04:13 PM

Inside the visitors' dressing room

A look inside the away dressing room ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4wDUDjmJ0c — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023

04:12 PM

Liverpool arriving

04:11 PM

Full team news

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to the Liverpool side who drew 0-0 with Chelsea.

Virgil van Dijk has recovered from illness, while only Ibrahima Konate retains his place in the back four with the regular starters returning.

Mohamed Salah also returns up front alongside Cody Gakpo. Thiago is back from injury and on the bench.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Salah, Gakpo.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.

There is just one change to the Arsenal side who beat Leeds United in their last outing but it's a strong one.

Bukayo Saka is back in the side, replacing Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

03:58 PM

Liverpool team news

The Reds to take on Arsenal 👊#LIVARS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2023

03:37 PM

From Chris Bascombe at Anfield

Alexander-Arnold straight back into the side after being rested against Chelsea. That was no formality given his form and Joe Gomez performing reasonably well in midweek. It sets up Alexander-Arnold versus Martinelli - one of many potentially defining duels today. The Brazilian left the Liverpool full-back dizzy when the sides last met.

03:31 PM

Arsenal team and subs

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️



🧱 White at the back

🔙 Saka returns

💪 Jesus in attack



Let’s do this - together! pic.twitter.com/n7mlX1qjQC — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 9, 2023

03:31 PM

Liverpool team vs Arsenal

Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Darwin Nunez is on bench.

02:57 PM

Mikel Arteta calls on Arsenal players to be ready for Anfield 'jungle'

By Sam Dean

Mikel Arteta has told his title-chasing Arsenal players to “embrace the moment and go for it” as they look to claim victory in the Anfield “jungle” for the first time in more than a decade.

Arsenal’s trip to Liverpool, where they have not won in the league since 2012, represents arguably their biggest test of the campaign as they pursue a first title in almost 20 years.

Arteta’s side begin the weekend eight points clear of Manchester City, and are 29 points ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s struggling Liverpool team ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

The Arsenal manager has said his players are being driven by the prospect of ending their woeful run of form at Anfield, and has urged them to attack their opponents with “courage”.

“We have to enjoy it, and we really need to embrace the moment and go for it,” said Arteta. “The team is full of enthusiasm and positivity.

“We know that we have a challenge but it is a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we have not done in many years. That is what is driving the team.”

Arsenal have conceded at least three goals in each of their last seven league trips to Anfield, a run so disastrous that Arteta last year played ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to his players in training in an attempt to prepare them for the stadium’s atmosphere.

That strategy backfired, with Arsenal going on to lose 4-0, but Arteta defended his decision by saying he had to prime his team for the “unique experience” of playing at Anfield.

“You have to prepare the players,” he said. “You have to tell them what they are going to be facing and you have to recognise that. You have to expose yourself, you cannot train the players in the zoo and then go to the jungle on Sunday.

“We have been at a few grounds where we have not won in many years but we have managed to do that [in recent seasons]. We know we are going to have to be at our very best to win the game and certainly better than we were last year, when we just opened up and allowed Liverpool to attack open spaces.”