Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Liverpool vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Liverpool host Arsenal this evening it was a massive clash in the Premier League title race. A draw at Anfield would be enough for the Gunners to sit top of the table at Christmas, but Jurgen Klopp's side can move to the summit themselves with three points.

Arsenal surrendered a two-goal lead on this ground in April as their title challenge began to fade, and they will be desperate to prove that this time they are ready to go the distance. Mikel Arteta was on the pitch for the Gunners when they last won in the League at Anfield, that victory coming in 2012.

Klopp has called for a white-hot atmosphere this evening, as Liverpool look to respond to last weekend's tame draw with Manchester United. Since then they have hammered West Ham in the Carabao Cup and the Reds know victory here over the league leaders would be a major statement of their own title ambitions. Follow all the action with Standard Sport's LIVE blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal team news

15:02 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is set to name an unchanged team for the third Premier League game in a row.

The Gunners have a handful of fitness concerns, but not with the 11 players who started their previous two League games.

Jurrien Timber (knee), Fabio Vieira (groin) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) are all expected to miss out. Midfielder Jorginho was absent for Sunday’s win over Brighton with a foot problem and is being assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield.

Thomas Partey has been out since October with a hamstring injury and is itching to get back playing over the festive period, but he will not return in time to feature here.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news

14:56 , Matt Verri

Darwin Nunez is expected to continue up front for Liverpool this evening.

Although the Uruguayan failed to score as the Reds smashed West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, there is every chance he gets the nod to lead the line

Cody Gakpo started as the central striker and scored in midweek but Jurgen Klopp will likely trust his first-choice starters for the visit of Arsenal.

The key questions come in midfield, where Ryan Gravenberch is fit after being rested due to fatigue. However, Curtis Jones starred with two goals against West Ham.

Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota are both nearing returns from injury but this match will come too soon, while Andy Robertson won't be back until January and the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic remain long-term absentees.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal

14:50 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action here, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

14:45 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Arsenal!

Huge evening ahead - probably the biggest game of the Premier League season so far. Both sides have the chance to sit top of the table at Christmas, and make a major statement in the title race. Promises to be a match to remember.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm GMT. Stay with us!