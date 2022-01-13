Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Granit Xhaka red card

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Due to the initial postponement of this fixture, owing to a number of suspected Covid cases within Liverpool’s squad that were later deemed to be false positives, the other semi-final tie has already been settled, with Chelsea cruising past Tottenham to secure their spot at Wembley next month. Jurgen Klopp will still have to make do without the two stars of his squad, though, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both competing in the African Cup of Nations, although the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are now available for selection again after recovering from injury.

Mikel Arteta clashed on the touchline in Klopp when the two sides met in the Premier League earlier this season, with the altercation stirring an intense atmosphere at Anfield as Liverpool went on to win 4-0. The Spaniard will be keen to avoid a repeat of that fate as he chases a second piece of silverware as head coach but is juggling several injury problems of his own, particularly in midfield where Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard are all unavailable. Follow all the latest updates below:

Liverpool vs Arsenal

First leg kicks off at 7.45pm

Winner of tie to face Chelsea in final

23 mins: Arsenal down to 10 as Xhaka sees red for bringing down Jota

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:23 , Michael Jones

81 mins: Half chance for Liverpool as Jota sweeps in from the left before setting Henderson up with a shot from range. The Liverpool captain doesn’t catch his effort well though and leans back as he makes contact with the ball meaning he hoofs it well over the crossbar.

Saka comes off now for Arsenal with Tavares the man to replace him.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:21 , Michael Jones

78 mins: As Saka hobbles off the pitch, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta both issue orders to their captains. This has been a good defensive display from Arsenal and Klopp looks frustrated as he chats to Henderson.

Story continues

Nuno Tavares is getting ready to come on for Arsenal but for now Saka is going to continue.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:19 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Changes for Liverpool as Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain come on to replace Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho.

Sakahas a touch of cramp and stays down after the substitutions are made. If he’s not badly hurt it’s a good time-wasting tactic from the Arsenal winger.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:17 , Michael Jones

72 mins: Chance! Arsenal come close to an unlikely goal as Kierna Tierney brings the ball down the left side and whips a cross into the area. Saka drifts inside from his position on the right wing and brings the ball down. He can’t control it properly and Alisson comes flying out to recover the ball.

He sends it up the pitch to Diogo Jota who has a free run towards the Arsenal box. This looks like a good chance for the Reds but Gabriel is quickly across to cover and hacks Jota to ground earning himself a yellow card.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:15 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Arsenal have possession in the Liverpool half now. Chambers sends a cross in from the right wing but Van Dijk is there to deal with it. His clearance gives the ball to Saka though and he weaves back into the penalty area before having a cross of his own blocked in the box, The Arsenal fans appeal for handball but there’s no appeal from the players.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:12 , Michael Jones

67 mins: It’s a wall of blue shirts camped on the edge of the Arsenal penalty area as Liverpool try to find their way through with Minamino bringing the ball down the left wing. He hits one from range but doesn’t come anywhere near scoring.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

21:11 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Firmino and Henderson combine to work the ball down the right wing. Henderson tries to feed the ball into the box but he’s tackled by Lacazette who bursts for for Arsenal. There’s no one ahead of him and he just buys his team a few minutes without having to defend.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:59 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Alexander-Arnold steps inside from the right and gets the ball. He passes it across to Milner who fails to bring it under control and allows Chambers to clear the danger. His clearance comes up to Lacazette and for a moment Arsenal look threatening on the counter-attack until Matip closes down the Arsenal forward and wins back the ball.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:55 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Liverpool are missing that spark in front of goal without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. They’re dominating possession with Arsenal sitting in deep but haven’t found a way to challenge Aaron Rasmdale yet. James Milner hits one from range and boots it high and wide.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:52 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Good pace from Minamino to work the ball away from Chambers in the middle of the pitch. He sprints away from the Arsenal defender and chips a cross into the box. The cross looks to by dipping into the far corner and has Ramsdale worried. The goalkeeper comes out to flap at the ball but misses it and luckily for Arsenal the ball bounces wide of goal.

Second half: Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:49 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool get the game back underway by working it out to the left wing towards James Milner. There hasn’t been any further changes from either team at half-time.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:43 , Michael Jones

No shots on target from either team in the first half. That’s a good effort from Arsenal seeing as they played the last 20-odd minutes with 10-men.

It’ll be harder for them to keep Liverpool out in the second half but if the Gunners can hold on to a clean sheet here they’ll feel as though they’ve won the advantage heading to the Emirates next week.

Jurgen Klopp will be telling his players that this is the time to finish off the tie. Liverpool’s desire to get goals could backfire on them though with Arsenal’s pace on the counter-attack. They’ll have to strike the right balance in the second half.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:38 , Michael Jones

How costly will Granit Xhaka’s red card prove to be for Arsenal? Since his debut season with Arsenal in 2016/17, no Premier League player has been sent off more times in all competitions than Granit Xhaka (5)

(Getty Images)

Half-time: Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:34 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Goalless at the break then. The big talking point of the first half being Granit Xhaka’s red card and Arsenal dropping down to 10-men.

Liverpool will want to take advantage of that and score as many goals as they can in the second 45 minutes. Arsenal will play on the counter-attack, try to keep a clean sheet and maybe even get a goal.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:31 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half. Arsenal will be desperate to get in for half-time and a chance to regroup.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:31 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Jota is flagged offside just past the halfway line and Arsenal are awarded a free kick. Ramsdale boots it long and picks out Chambers on the right side of the pitch. He slips a pass into the box for Lacazette but the forward gets tackled quickly. The ball comes back out to Chambers who whips a cross into the box but sends it too close to Alisson and the Liverpool goalkeeper claims the ball.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:27 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Arsenal have had just 10% possession over the last 15 minutes or so but Saka wins the Gunners a corner with a forward run down the right. He flicks a cross into the middle and Joel Matip’s clearance is skewed behind.

The corner comes curling into the box but Alisson comes off his line and punches it away for the home side.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:24 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Henderson gives the ball to Robertson who darts in side from the left. He brings the ball into the box and slides a pass in to Minamino who sends the ball into the six yard area and wins a corner.

Alexander-Arnold is on set piece duty again but doesn’t get this cross right either and Arsenal manage to work the ball clear.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:22 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Fabinho passes the ball out to Alexander-Arnold who attempts to work the ball into the box but uncharacterisically boots it straight out of play.

Mikel Arteta is gesturing wildly on the sidelines issuing instructions to his 10-men as trying to get them to keep hold of possession when they win it back.

Since the sending off it’s been all Liverpool.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:17 , Michael Jones

32 mins: The red card has seen a change in formation for Arsenal. They’re set up in a back five off the ball with Lacazette the targetman for any counter-attacks. It seems as though Arteta wants to limit the damage and kepp the tie alive for the second leg.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:15 , Michael Jones

29 mins: Liverpool have a man advantage now and will need to make use of it. Alexander-Arnold plays a corner short to Milner who floats a cross towards the back post. Van Dijk keeps it alive with a header back into the box from the byline but Chambers gets there first and clears the danger for Arsenal.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:13 , Michael Jones

26 mins: Liverpool have a free kick just outside the penalty area and Alexander-Arnold is the man to take it. He sends his shot straight into the wall before skewing the rebound wide of the back post.

Rob Holding is brought on by Mikel Arteta who takes off striker Eddie Nketiah.

Red card! Granit Xhaka is off!

20:12 , Michael Jones

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

23 mins: Arsenal break forward with Bukayo Saka carrying the ball down the right wing and driving into the box. He squares it across towards Eddie Nketiah but Henderson manages to intercept the ball.

Liverpool work it across to Robertson who flicks a long ball over to Diogo Jota sprinting in behind from the right side. Xhaka spots him over his shoulder and feels as though he needs to make a challenge. He sticks out a high boot and catches Jota in the chest, denying Liverpool a goal scoring opportunity.

Referee Michael Oliver doesn’t nedd long to make his decision and pulls out a straight red card. Arsenal are down to 10-men.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:05 , Michael Jones

20 mins: Henderson turns into trouble in his own half and gives the ball away to Lokonga who pokes it straight up to Lacazette. He spots Alisson off his line and goes for goal from outside the box but completely mishits his attempt and fires the shot high and wide.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

20:04 , Michael Jones

17 mins: There’s an edge to this game already. Gabriel hits James Milner with a heavy tackle in the middle of the pitch but wins the ball then Martinelli clips Henderson in the face with a stray arm.

Robertson works the ball into the box and shifts it to his right foot before taking a shot that gets deflected behind for another Liverpool corner.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

19:59 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Close! Arsenal clear a Liverpool corner but only knock the ball out as far as Henderson. He passes it across to Fabinho who floats the ball back into the box. Van Dijk heads it down and Liverpool work the ball out to Minamino on the left side. He drills a low ball into the six-yard box where Ben White just gets to the ball before Firmino and manages to glance it wide of the back post!

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

19:57 , Michael Jones

12 mins: This isn’t good news for Arsenal as Cedric Soares has gone down off the ball again. He took a breather earlier in the game and after failing to jump into an aerial challenge with Robertson he’s signalling that he can’t continue.

Calum Chambers is quickly stripped and goes on to replace the Arsenal right-back.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

19:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Gabriel Martinelli and Virgil van Dijk come together in the middle of the pitch. Martinelli was chasing down a loose ball but Van Dijk gets to it first and knocks a long ball over to the right wing. Martinelli continues his run and jumps into the big centre-back who shrugs off the challenge and leaves Martinelli a little worse for wear.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

19:52 , Michael Jones

6 mins: A wayward backpass gives Liverpool another corner that Alexander-Arnold delivers into the box. Alexandre Lacazette beats Van Dijk to the aerial ball and heads it out as far as Jordan Henderson. He flicks the ball back into the box but Saka is there to clear it for Arsenal.

Liverpool come at the vistors again with an attack down the left side. Minamino and Roberto Firmino make runs into the near post as Andy Robertson swings a left-footed cross into the box. Firmino almost gets a glancing touch to the ball but it just evades him and bounces safely into the hands of Ramsdale.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

19:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Virgil van Dijk floats a diagonal ball over to the right wing where Trent Alexander-Arnold has pushed up the pitch. His first touch knocks the ball behind Kieran Tierney but the Arsenal left-back holds him off and works the ball behind for a Liverpool corner that the Gunners then defend well.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal

19:47 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Arsenal get the match started with a pass back to Aaron Ramsdale. He boots the ball long down the right wing where Bukayo Saka brings the ball under control. Takumi Minamino attempts tp win the ball for Liverpool but knocks it out of play for an Arsenal throw in.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:42 , Michael Jones

There’s a packed crowd at Anfield tonight which will provide a good atmosphere for a semi-final. It will be interesting to see what kind of performance Arsenal put in here.

They have the ability to challenge Liverpool and get a positive result from the game but on the other hand Mikel Arteta’s side could also get hammered three or four nil.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:35 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until kick off at Anfield. In the other Carabao Cup semi-final Chelsea did the damage against Tottenham in the first leg with a 2-0 victory at home.

Will Liverpool do the same to Arsenal tonight or can the Gunners hang in there and keep the tie competitive for the second leg at the Emirates?

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:31 , Michael Jones

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have versus any other opponent but the Gunners have more goals in the Carabao Cup (16) this season than any other side.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:28 , Michael Jones

Three Liverpool players have started all three League Cup fixtures this season: Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino with only Minamino in the starting XI tonight.

Twice before Liverpool have defeated Arsenal and gone on to lift the League Cup. They won 3-0 in a fourth-round replay at Anfield in 1981-82, and in 1994-95.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp ‘very positive’ about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract situation

19:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is “very positive” about Mohamed Salah’s contract situation.

The Egypt forward has less than 18 months left on his current deal and, in an interview this week, said he was not asking “for crazy stuff”.

Klopp has said in the past the contract is not something which can be sorted quickly – Salah is reportedly looking for wages in excess of £300,000 a week – and he remains upbeat despite time ticking on.

Jurgen Klopp ‘very positive’ about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract situation

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:21 , Michael Jones

If Takumi Minamino scores tonight he will become only the fifth player to net in four successive Liverpool games in the competition, following Kenny Dalglish in 1980, Ian Rush (1982), Steve McMahon (1986) and Vladimir Smicer (2000-01).

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:18 , Michael Jones

No player has scored more goals in the Carabao Cup this season than Eddie Nketiah who has netted five times. He has 10 goals in nine appearances overall in the league cup.

Will he be Arsenal’s biggest threat tonight?

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:14 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have played seven previous semi-final first legs at home in this competition, winning five and drawing two.

They have lost only one of 15 semi-final first legs played at Anfield in any competition – that defeat coming in the 1970-71 Fairs Cup when they lost 1-0 to Leeds United.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:11 , Michael Jones

This is the 13th League Cup tie between Liverpool and Arsenal with both teams having previously won six games each.

This fixture also has a history of goals with the last five meetings in the League Cup between the teams having produced 28 goals.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Liverpool enter new year wrestling with old midfield woes

19:07 , Michael Jones

It was after the evisceration of Manchester United that Jurgen Klopp delivered assessments which still, three months later, offer the brush strokes of Liverpool’s conflict in evolution.

At the height of their blitzing this season, a period in which they blazed 37 goals in 11 games across all competitions, having gone on their longest undefeated run since 1989, the manager purposely zoned in on their flaws.

Liverpool were a free-scoring machine in a throwback to their 2017-18 vintage, but there was little sign of the control, steel and surety that delivered the status: champions of England, Europe and the world.

Liverpool enter new year wrestling with old midfield woes

Liverpool vs Arsenal

19:03 , Michael Jones

This is Liverpool’s 18th League Cup semi-final with only Tottenham Hotspur (19) appearing in more.

There has only been one previous semi-final meeting between Liverpool and Arsenal in the League Cup, with Liverpool winning 2-1 over two legs in 1978.

All the goals came in the first leg at Anfield as Kenny Dalglish and Ray Kennedy were on target for the Reds after Malcolm MacDonald gave Arsenal an early lead.

This will be the first occasion in League Cup history that Liverpool have faced the same club in three successive seasons.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: 'Postponements out of our control’ says Arteta

18:58 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta has been speaking about the decision to postpone the first leg of this Carabao Cup tie to next week after Liverpool’s player recorded a high number of false positive Covid tests. The Arsenal boss says the situation is not something he can control and that the EFL has to come to the correct decisions regarding postponements. He said:

It’s something that’s not in our control. The EFL is responsible to check every single player’s status and make the decision whether the game is played or not. The decision was to postpone the match and I’m sure they had the right arguments to do so. “We trust every test is going to be as reliable as possible. It is always going to be a percentage that might get the results wrong. “First of all, you have to trust the people who do it, that it’s done in the right way and we have the right equipment or the best possible equipment.”

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Odegaard out with Covid

18:54 , Michael Jones

Both managers have named strong starting XI’s meaning we should be in for a good contest at Anfield. Arsenal have tweeted that Saed Kolasinac misses the game due to a tight hamstring and Martin Odegaard is out because of a positive Covid-19 test.

⚠️ Team news update ⚠️



Martin Odegaard has tested positive for Covid.



Sead Kolasinac is out with a tight hamstring.



Martin Odegaard has tested positive for Covid.

Sead Kolasinac is out with a tight hamstring.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Team changes

18:51 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes to the Liverpool side who lined-up against Shrewsbury at the weekend. Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, and Fabinho are the only players to keep their spots as there are returns for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker. In the absence of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Takumi Minamino join Diogo Jota in the front three.

Mikel Arteta makes fives changes to the Arsenal team that lost to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup. Aaron Ramsdale returns in goal with Kieran Tierney and Gabriel back in defence alongside Ben White and Cedric Soares. Granit Xhaka passed his pre-match assessment and makes the starting XI and Alexandre Lacazette takes Martin Odegaard’s place as the number 10 with Eddie Nketiah once again leading the line.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Line-ups

18:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Lacazette, Martinelli; Nketiah

Liverpool vs Arsenal: World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

18:41 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal can still attract the world’s best players as the club continue to be linked with a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League as they look to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years and travel to Liverpool on Thursday for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Despite consecutive eighth-place finishes in the last two seasons and missing out on Europe entirely this term, Arsenal were the highest spenders in England during the summer transfer window as the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Martin Odegaard arrived at the Emirates Stadium.

World’s best players ‘always interested’ in joining Arsenal, Mikel Arteta claims

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Recent results

18:37 , Michael Jones

Both these teams have had contrasting starts to the New Year. Liverpool are undefeated in their two games so far having given up a two goal lead against Chelsea to draw 2-2 in the Premier League before sweeping Shrewsbury aside 4-1 in the FA Cup third round at the weekend.

Arsenal meanwhile has lost both games. They put in an admirable performance against Manchester City on New Year’s Day but Gabriel’s sending off put the Gunners on the back foot and allowed Rodri to score a 93rd minute winner for the Premier League leaders. Worse was to come for Mikel Arteta’s side as they were outplayed by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup with the Championship side winning 1-0 at home to knock Arsenal out at the third round stage.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Arteta talks team selection

18:31 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about trying to juggle his players around the African Cup of Nations and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic saying the situation is ‘volatile and uncertain’. This fixture was postponed from last week and Arteta hasn’t changed his stance that if a game can be played it should be. He said:

It is extremely volatile and uncertain. In the last week or so we lost so many players for different reasons and we’re trying to adapt to that. "There are some injuries, Covid and players that have to be away for the Africa Cup of Nations. It can change in 10 seconds when the doctor gives you bad news, but our willingness is always to play."

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Early team news

18:26 , Michael Jones

Both sides are missing key players for this Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. For Liverpool, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are at the Africa Cup of Nations whilst Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are sidelined with respective hip and knee injuries.

Arsenal quartet Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are all playing in AFCON as well so are unavailable for the Gunners. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are likely to miss the game through injury but Granit Xhaka may bit fit after testing positive for Covid-19.

Liverpool host Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi-final first leg

15:01 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Liverpool host Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Due to the initial postponement of the tie, after an outbreak of Covid within the Reds’ squad, both Arsenal and Liverpool already know that it is Chelsea who await one of them in the final. The Blues completed a dominant 3-0 aggregate victory over Tottenham last night in the other semi-final.

Liverpool have benefitted from the delay, with a number of suspected Covid cases latterly found to be false positives, while the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota have returned from injury.

There has been no such luck for Arsenal, though, who have lost both Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard to injury, and will still feel the scars from their damning 4-0 defeat at Anfield earlier this season.