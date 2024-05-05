Liverpool v Tottenham: Sutton's prediction

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's matches, he takes on Kings of Leon drummer Nathan Followill.

Sutton's prediction: 2-3

Liverpool are not in great form and the incident with Mohamed Salah has not helped. I hope he apologised to Jurgen Klopp for the way he behaved on the touchline last week.

Salah is a great player but he is no different to everyone else in the squad in that, if he doesn't perform well, I am afraid he is droppable.

It is going to be very interesting to see whether Salah starts this game, which should be an absolute cracker.

I thought Tottenham's tactics would suit Arsenal last week and allow them to hit them on the counter-attack, and the same applies here.

When Liverpool turn the ball over, they are pretty devastating on the break, so the key for Spurs when they commit men forward will be to get the balance right. It will make for one hell of a game.

Probably no-one fancies Spurs to come out on top, other than me, but that's what I think will happen, with the wheels coming off for Klopp properly this time.

Nathan's prediction: 4-3

