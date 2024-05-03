Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats
TEAM NEWS
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is doubtful through injury, while this match comes too soon for Diogo Jota.
Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara remain long-term absentees but Conor Bradley is back in contention.
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there was no "significant" injury news following Thursday's defeat at Chelsea but added that several players are are "feeling the effects of the game".
Timo Werner and Ben Davies are among six players who remain sidelined.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Liverpool's only defeat in their past 29 home league games against Tottenham (W19, D9) was a 2-0 loss in May 2011.
Spurs controversially beat the Reds 2-1 in September and are vying to record a league double in this fixture for the first time since 2010-11.
Liverpool
Victory in Jurgen Klopp's penultimate home game would take the Reds past 700 league points under the German. They have 698 points from 331 fixtures since his appointment.
Liverpool have never lost a Premier League match in May under Klopp (W9, D4).
The Reds have won one of their previous five top-flight fixtures (D2, L2).
They have conceded the opening goal in 16 league games this season.
The Merseysiders have kept one clean sheet in 14 Premier League matches, including none of the last eight.
They are at risk of losing three consecutive home games in all competitions without scoring for the first time since March 2021.
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs are in danger of losing four consecutive league matches for the first time since losing six in a row in October and November 2004 (three under Jacques Santini, three under Martin Jol).
They have won two of their last 11 away league fixtures (D4, L5).
Tottenham have kept two clean sheets in their previous 25 Premier League matches.
They have conceded 16 Premier League goals from set-pieces in 2023-24 (excluding penalties), a figure exceeded by only Luton, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.
Twenty of their 25 league goals this calendar year have been scored in the second half.
Son Heung-min is set to play his 300th Premier League game, which would move him outright third among Spurs' leading appearance makers in the competition, behind only Hugo Lloris (361) and Harry Kane (317).
Son has scored in each of his last four league appearances versus Liverpool. The only player to have netted in five consecutive Premier League matches against the Reds is Leicester's Jamie Vardy between 2016 and 2017.