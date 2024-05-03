Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is doubtful through injury, while this match comes too soon for Diogo Jota.

Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara remain long-term absentees but Conor Bradley is back in contention.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there was no "significant" injury news following Thursday's defeat at Chelsea but added that several players are are "feeling the effects of the game".

Timo Werner and Ben Davies are among six players who remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool's only defeat in their past 29 home league games against Tottenham (W19, D9) was a 2-0 loss in May 2011.

Spurs controversially beat the Reds 2-1 in September and are vying to record a league double in this fixture for the first time since 2010-11.

Liverpool

Victory in Jurgen Klopp's penultimate home game would take the Reds past 700 league points under the German. They have 698 points from 331 fixtures since his appointment.

Liverpool have never lost a Premier League match in May under Klopp (W9, D4).

The Reds have won one of their previous five top-flight fixtures (D2, L2).

They have conceded the opening goal in 16 league games this season.

The Merseysiders have kept one clean sheet in 14 Premier League matches, including none of the last eight.

They are at risk of losing three consecutive home games in all competitions without scoring for the first time since March 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur