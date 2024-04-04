Liverpool v Sheff Utd: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For the midweek matches, he takes on UB40 drummer and Birmingham City fan Jimmy Brown.

Sutton's prediction: 5-0

This is top versus bottom and Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is going to be captaining my fantasy team - that should tell you all you need to know about what I am expecting to happen here.

Against Brighton on Sunday, Liverpool did what they have done all season, which is finding a way to win even when they fall behind.

This should be far more straightforward because Sheffield United do not have the quality to cause them the same problems the Seagulls did.

Liverpool cannot just expect to turn up and win easily, though. The finish line is in sight but they need to put their foot down to get there first, and that is what I think will happen here.

Looking at the table, goal difference could play a big part in the title race. Arsenal have the advantage there at the moment, but a big scoreline here could change that.

Brown's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool are actually my second team, and my Premier League team at the moment. I love Liverpool, I love the city and I love the people and I think they will get an easy win here.

