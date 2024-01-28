Is Liverpool v Norwich on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch FA Cup online today

Liverpool take on Norwich City on Sunday in the FA Cup fourth round, and the game will take on extra poignancy as the first since Jurgen Klopp announced he will walk away from Anfield at the end of the season.

Klopp made the shock revelation on Friday morning, telling Liverpool fans: “I will leave the club at the end of the season.”

He explained: “I am running out of energy ... I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Supporters will give the manager a rapturous reception, as he takes on his old friend David Wagner in the Cup. The pair have known each other more than 25 years and Wagner was best man at Klopp’s wedding, after being team-mates at Mainz.

Norwich are eighth in the Championship under Wagner and chasing a place in the play-offs.

Here is everything you need to know about Liverpool v Norwich, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.

When is Liverpool v Norwich?

The FA Cup tie kicks off at 2.30pm GMT on Sunday 28 January.

How to watch on TV and online?

Liverpool v Norwich will be broadcast live on ITV1. Viewers can also stream the action online via the ITVX app and website.

Team news

Liverpool are still without Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic, Thiago Alcantara and Kostas Tsimikas. Mohamed Salah is both injured and technically still on international duty, as is Japan’s Wataru Endo.

Norwich have no major injury worries. Wagner are without the injured Danny Batth, but Grant Hanley is expecting to be fit enough to come into defence following a back injury.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Elliott, Gakpo, Jota.

Norwich: Gunn; Stacey, Duffy, Hanley, Giannoulis; McLean, Nunez; Rowe, Sara, Hernandez; Idah.

Prediction

Liverpool will be galvanised by the shock news of Klopp’s departure and they will have too much for their Championship visitors. Liverpool 3-0 Norwich.