Liverpool v Norwich LIVE: FA Cup fourth latest goals and updates as Darwin Nunez scores to restore Reds’ lead

Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup looking to spark a strong finish to the season as Jurgen Klopp bids farewell to the club.

The German made the shock announcement on Friday that he will prematurely end his time with the Reds, despite more than two years remaining on his contract, explaining to fans that he is “running out of energy”.

Klopp is still chasing a famous quadruple to finish his reign on a high, having guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup final midweek by defeating Fulham over two legs in the semi-finals.

And this fourth round tie with the Canaries is the immediate focus ahead of a taxing schedule, which includes matches against Chelsea and Arsenal coming up next.

Liverpool v Norwich - FA Cup fourth round

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; McConnell, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Norwich: Long; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Nunez; Fassnacht, Sara, Hernandez; Barnes

10’ - Nunez hits the post with quick turn and strike

Goal 21’ - Gibson flicks in a header from a corner to level (1-1)

Goal 15’ - Jones heads in the opener from McConnell’s cross (1-0)

Goal 28’ - Nunez runs through to finish clinically and restore Reds’ lead (2-1)

Liverpool FC 2 - 1 Norwich City FC

32’ - Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

15:03 , Karl Matchett

Should be 3-1 - a quite unreal miss for Gakpo, then Gravenberch also spurns a chance!

Bradley cuts a ball back to the forward who should sweep home but scuffs wide, then from the ensuing goal kick Norwich try to play out, Jones wins a tackle on the edge of the box and Gravenberch spins to shoot - he beats the keeper but two defenders are on the line to scramble it away.

GOAL! 28’ - Liverpool 2-1 Norwich

15:00 , Karl Matchett

GOAL! And Liverpool are right back ahead again! Brilliant from Conor Bradley down the right flank, as he wins a challenge then takes off down the wing. A one-two opens a gap, he surges through and squares for Nunez who holds off his man and buries a finish inside the far bottom corner.

2-1 to the Reds.

26’ - Liverpool 1-1 Norwich

14:58 , Karl Matchett

Norwich looking a little more active in the game now since that unexpected route back in. More possession from the back, more bodies looking to get into the Liverpool half.

They have lost possession a few times outside their own box though and must be careful there - the Reds’ counter-press is notably dangerous against the best, never mind against Championship opponents.

GOAL! 21’ - Liverpool 1-1 Norwich

14:54 , Karl Matchett

Equaliser! Great response from Norwich as they push forward, win their first corner and Ben Gibson rises at the near post to flick his header in past Alisson!

An unexpected setback for the Reds after total domination early on in this fixture but we’re all square again, 1-1 the scoreline.

GOAL! 15’ - Liverpool 1-0 Norwich

14:47 , Karl Matchett

GOAL! They don’t survive for much longer!

McConnell delivers a curling, accurate ball to the far post with his left foot and finds Curtis Jones running in unmarked and the Scouser plants a firm header, past the keeper and inside the opposite corner.

1-0 to the Reds.

14’ - Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:46 , Karl Matchett

Another opening for the Reds as Jones sends them forward and Jota crosses low from the left for Nunez arriving at full speed - he’s sliding in at the back post but can’t quite make contact with the ball. Only needed a touch for the opener but the Canaries survive for now...

10’ - Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:42 , Karl Matchett

Woodwork!! So close for Darwin Nunez who picks up a loose ball and immediately spins to shoot - bending a 25-yard effort past the keeper and bouncing onto the post!

Bradley’s effort on the rebound is smothered by the keeper.

8’ - Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:39 , Karl Matchett

Jota and Nunez combine to give Gakpo a sight of goal - his half-volley is taken under pressure though and he smashes it wildly over the bar.

A few openings for the home team already and we’re not yet ten minutes into the match. A few jeers for Norwich keeper Long too, taking his time over every goal kick.

4’ - Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:36 , Karl Matchett

Early possession for the hosts as you’d expect. Jota almost snuck in down the right channel early on but was crowded out; a Gomez cross left to right eventually results in the ball coming back his way, he rockets in a shot - just past the near post!

1’ - Liverpool 0-0 Norwich

14:31 , Karl Matchett

Underway at Anfield! Huge ovation for Klopp, the Reds get us started.

14:27 , Karl Matchett

We’ve just heard that the delayed FA Cup fifth-round draw will now take place at half-time in this fixture, so stay tuned for the first half here and we’ll divert you to our live draw coverage at the break!

Two minutes to kick-off then we’re ready to go.

14:21 , Karl Matchett

Klopp has just spoken on ITV over his departure and first game since the announcement:

“It didn’t feel different to me. I knew it longer than anybody, but I can imagine for a few people. But everyone can expect I’m in full preparation for the game, not thinking about me. I’m completely back on track.

“We cannot create a special story every week, do this for the boss. The boys did a great job already - it won’t be a reason for not winning a football game.

“At the end of the season there will be a moment to say goodbye but between now and then there’s a massive job to do.”

14:16 , Karl Matchett

15 minutes to kick-off at Anfield! The Reds will be looking to resume their quest for no fewer than four trophies this season and they’re already in the final of one cup.

Norwich will be up against it for sure, though prior to defeat at Leeds last time out they had won two and drawn one of their previous three games, so they are not in awful form at least.

Liverpool won five in a row prior to drawing at Fulham, which yielded an aggregate victory and the EFL Cup final.

14:05 , The Independent

Jurgen Klopp’s shock Liverpool exit is the ultimate cost of his full-throttle football

13:55 , Karl Matchett

Eight years and three months earlier, at his unveiling at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp had pronounced himself as “the normal one”. It proved one of the most deceptive things he ever said, but after a distinctly abnormal reign, he will leave Liverpool on a quest for a little normality. “I arrived here like a normal guy and I never lived that,” he said. “I don’t know how normal life is so I have to find out.”

His achievements are such that he will not be granted anonymity, but he is savouring the thought of time off from football. “No club, no country for the next year, no English club ever, I can promise that, even if I have nothing to eat – that will not happen, by the way, thanks to Liverpool,” he said. Chief executive Billy Hogan smiled as he recounted how his son had said he thought Klopp would manage Liverpool forever. Now, to his disappointment, they are counting down the days to his departure.

For Premium readers:

Jurgen Klopp’s shock exit is the ultimate cost of his full-throttle football

FA Cup fifth round draw

13:50 , Karl Matchett

One of these sides will of course be in the fifth round, but both are in the hat for the fifth-round draw itself - because it’s taking place ahead of kick-off.

If you want to follow the draw, you can do so right below - it starts in around ten minutes and is all wrapped up before we get underway back here.

Jurgen Klopp expects same attitude from Liverpool players after shock exit news

13:45 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect the attitude of his players to change with the shock news he is to leave the club at the end of the season.

The news the 56-year-old will not see out his contract until 2026 was a seismic event in football and the inevitable questions immediately followed about how it would affect a campaign which, with a bit of luck, has the potential to be the greatest in the club’s history.

Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the Premier League, into the last 16 of the Europa League, the Carabao Cup final next month and home advantage against Championship side Norwich on Sunday for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Klopp notified owners Fenway Sports Group of his decision in November but his squad only found out an hour or so before the news went public.

Jurgen Klopp expects same attitude from Liverpool players after shock exit news

13:38 , Karl Matchett

Confirmed lineups! Liverpool see James McConnell come into midfield for a full senior debut, while Cody Gakpo, Jarell Quansah and Ryan Gravenberch also start.

Norwich have made changes too, but Ashley Barnes starts up front in a powerful looking side.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; McConnell, Gravenberch, Jones; Gakpo, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Beck, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Clark, Diaz

Norwich: Long; Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, McCallum; McLean, Nunez; Fassnacht, Sara, Hernandez; Barnes

Substitutes: Gunn, Ansen, Giannoulis, Fisher, Gibbs, Sorensen, Sainz, Placheta, Idah

13:25 , Karl Matchett

It is rare in the modern game that news completely stuns the football world but that’s exactly what happened with Jurgen Klopp’s resignation. There was shock among major European managers and players.

It is, with an odd sense of appropriateness, the modern equivalent of Bill Shankly retiring in 1974. That can’t quite feature the incredible clips of a successor to Tony Wilson literally informing Liverpool fans on the street that their patriarch had left. They will have no doubt checked their smartphones, given everyone in the Premier League was sharing the news with exclamation marks and emojis within seconds.

Unlike Shankly, too, many of the consequences are immediately apparent. This is a very different and more financially defined game.

European football has, for the time being, lost the greatest counterweight to the continent’s current champions and most dominant team. Klopp is not just the only manager to have won Liverpool a title since their glory era. He is the only manager to have got close to Manchester City’s levels in England. His Liverpool are the only other team to get past 90 points since Pep Guardiola started winning titles and he did it three times. An arrival from the Bundesliga was almost the single biggest influence in preventing the Premier League looking like its German equivalent.

Miguel Delaney on Klopp’s impending exit:

The consequences of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool departure

13:15 , Karl Matchett

Two of the leading contenders in the immediate aftermath of Klopp’s decision were Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

While the Brighton boss is considered an outsider, he was still asked his view on the speculation and Klopp’s exit, while Alonso - whose Bayer Leverkusen team are top of the Bundesliga - is seen as the early favourite.

Here’s how he reacted to questioning on the matter ahead of the weekend.

Xabi Alonso responds to Liverpool job ‘speculation’ after Klopp announces departure

13:05 , Karl Matchett

We may as well start at the top: the big news ahead of the match was Jurgen Klopp announcing that he’ll step down as Liverpool manager at the end of 2023/24.

While it’s still a few months away, it’s massive news for the Reds after nearly nine years under Klopp, who has won absolutely everything with them along the way.

Klopp offered fans an explanation and the club spoke afterwards over their plans for an appointment. But the news itself still needs some digesting, coming somewhat out of nowhere just days after the Reds qualified for the League Cup final.

Jurgen Klopp announces shock decision to resign from Liverpool

12:31 , Karl Matchett

Welcome to our FA Cup coverage of Liverpool vs Norwich in the fourth round - but of course lots of focus will be on Jurgen Klopp and his decision to depart the Reds at the end of the campaign.

We’ll bring you all the latest news on that, the fifth-round draw and the match action itself right here on the Independent.