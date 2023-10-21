Liverpool v Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Ryan Gravenberch starts

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday in a bid to bounce back following two successive matches without a win.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds suffered a last-gasp defeat at Tottenham following a VAR-fueled controversy and also drew 2-2 with Brighton in the last game before the international break.

Liverpool have had problems in midfield and at the back this season and have conceded nine goals in the opening eight matches. However, they have had no problems at the other end of the field, having netted 18 times.

Everton have been floundering towards the foot of the table so far this season, having only just escaped relegation last time, but have won twice in their last three league fixtures.

Liverpool host Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield

Sean Dyche looking for just his third win against Liverpool as a manager

Liverpool have only lost once at Anfield against Everton this century

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsmikas, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Brathwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

17’ Onana makes a stunning challenge to deny a dangerous Liverpool counter [0-0]

31’ The fouls are coming here, and Tarkowski has now been shown a yellow card for a foul on Gravenberch.

29’ Liverpool are just content to play it around and build from the back here, but they need to be a bit more clinical in the final third to really force an opportunity.

Another long ball goes behind for a goal kick.

25’ Liverpool have been dominant and have had most of the ball, but they have struggled to do a lot with it.

23’ Jota fouled just outside the box, possibility of a yellow, but not given by the referee, a good free-kick chance for Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold goes for a shot...but it’s straight into the Everton wall.

20’ It has been an end to end start in the Merseyside derby, but with few if any really clear cut chances at either end..

19’ First yellow card of the match goes to Ashley Young for a foul on Diaz, it was late and lazy, just stuck his leg out.

17’ Alisson comes for the corner but doesn’t get there, and Liverpool are able to hook the ball clear.

Onana has to make a stunning challenge to prevent the Liverpool counter, it is where they look the most dangerous.

16’ Tsimikas might just have to watch himself here he’s been called up for a couple of fouls.

Harrison sends in a ball and Kounate does well to defend and head the ball behind for a corner.

14’ Liverpool’s defence has been a cause for concern this season and they have conceded nine goals, but it has looked strong so far today, but it is at the other end where they have been exceptional.

12’ And there’s a corner to Everton at the other end, Kounate heads clear and Liverpool counter...

Ashley Young has managed to get back and make a key tackle on Diaz who looked like he could be on to score there on the left hand side, and the ball deflects behind.

10’ Liverpool have their first corner of the game after a break, the final ball wasn’t quite there but they attack with numbers and Everton will have to stay alert.

The corner was cleared up to Alisson.

9’ Everton had to be alert there at the back as Salah had looked to play in Diaz, but it was just too far ahead of the player in red and Pickford was able to clear.

6’ Pickford has to come and punch the ball away to deal with a great ball from Tsmikas who is taking the place of the injured Andy Robertson.

5’ Liverpool’s forwards are not quite linking up yet in this match, but there is a long way left to go in this match.

Both teams have started with a high intensity and looking to get stuck into challenges.

4’ Salah has completely miss-kicked a chance but there might be a let off as it looked like the Liverpool forward was slightly offside.

2’ Everton have a chance almost straight away, the ball falls to Calvert-Lewin, but his header was straight at Alisson.

1’ The players take the knee before Everton kick the game underway.

There is a minute’s silence for all the victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict just before the game gets underway and a reminder that flags from either country are banned from the Premier League grounds this weekend.

The players are just coming out onto the field, past the This Is Anfield sign, the Liverpool fans are singing You’ll Never Walk Alone and the flags are all being held aloft.

Less than 10 minutes to go before the first Merseyside derby of the season and the crowd are already in good voice.

The players are out warming up and the atmosphere is just getting going ahead of the highly anticipated Merseyside derby. Here are some shots from the ground and outside:

Jurgen Klopp on his excellent record against Everton: “It is rather uncomfortable if you tell me about my good record because it doesn’t matter.

“We try to make sure we don’t think about these things but make sure we are ready, we understand the importance of the game and can’t remember one moment when I said ‘weekend derby’ and enjoyed this thought.”

Sean Dyche on his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, following an infamous bust-up when Burnley won 1-0 at Anfield in the 2020/21 season: “Every manager should be passionate in what they do. I’ve never properly fallen out with a manager or held a grudge.

“We just both want the best for our teams, no problem with showing passion and commitment to the cause. It’s a proper derby. This is the biggest one I know. I’m still relatively new to Everton and you earn the right to have the same depth about this game, I’m learning all the time.”

Jurgen Klopp on how his new boys will take to playing Everton in the Merseyside derby: “It is a special game no doubt but a high pressure game and they all played them. Macca played the World Cup with Argentina, Dom played Serbia recently in a super-important, high-pressure game so they are all used to the kind of game.

“The exact game, not, but I cannot show them a movie of derbies and say that is how they should be. I don’t think we have to make it too big.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche insists he “knows what he needs to know” about the club’s off-field issues and is comfortable with his position.

This week saw the start of an independent commission into charges the club breached Financial Fair Play regulations by posting financial losses of almost £372million over the previous three years when the limit is £105m.

That is expected to be concluded next week, although a decision may not be made public until November, with suggestions if found guilty the club could face a fine or points deduction.

In addition, further concerns have been raised about the suitability of United States-based investment firm 777 Partners’ suitability as prospective new owners after they agreed a deal to buy Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1 per cent stake.

The New York Times reported 777 had failed to supply information to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about their bid, although a company spokesman insisted it had submitted all the relevant documentation at the time it was requested to do so.

It is not the ideal build-up to a return to Premier League action with a Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield but Dyche said he had become well-accustomed to filtering the vast amount of information which is swirling around the club.

“I know what I need to know and that’s enough for me,” said Dyche.

“I don’t need to add in another level of someone’s opinion. I know what I know from inside, it is often irrelevant what someone is saying from the outside because I know what’s going on.”

Everton set to learn Premier League fate as FFP hearing nears conclusion

Liverpool vs Everton team news

11:34 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool make four changes from their 2-2 draw with Brighton before the international break, some are to be expected some slightly more surprising.

Kostas Tsimikas replaces the injured Andy Robertson, who sustained a shoulder injury while playing for Scotland, and Diogo Jota returns from a one-game ban.

Ibrahima Konate replaces Joel Matip and Ryan Gravenberch will make his first Premier League start and take the position of Harvey Elliott.

Everton are unchanged from their 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Build from the front? Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are repeating an old trick

Build from the back. So the cliché goes. It tends to be the objective of any manager who takes over or constructs a new team. Jurgen Klopp sounded a voice of footballing orthodoxy when he said: “I like to build a team from the defensive side.”

Yet, for the second time, Klopp may be going against the grain and building from the front. “Liverpool Reloaded,” as their manager branded them at the start of the season, have a solitary clean sheet in the Premier League. They have conceded in the first half of all seven other games. But they have scored in all eight games, with at least two goals in six of them and three in each of their Anfield encounters. In the tradition of Liverpool 1.0, the first incarnation of his first great side, they promise entertainment.

Yet if Klopp would like to build from the back, the sense is that, once again, he is building from the front.

By Richard Jolly

Build from the front? Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are repeating an old trick

How Sean Dyche turned Everton into a better attacking team than Liverpool

The Merseyside derby features the side second only to Tottenham in the table. Not Liverpool, and not the standings that matter most. But in the shot charts, Everton, with 133, are behind only the actual league leaders. They have a higher expected goals in league football this season than Manchester City. They average more shots per match than Barcelona.

An early-season anomaly or is Sean Dyche a born-again entertainer and Dycheball football’s newest great attacking philosophy? If logic dictates that the answer veers towards the former – after all, at this stage of last season, Frank Lampard’s Everton had the Premier League’s best defensive record – Dyche has had a point during the post-match interviews where he has repeated a mantra about the number and quality of chances his side have generated.

How Sean Dyche turned Everton into a better attacking team than Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is facing three months on the sidelines with manager Jurgen Klopp admitting the defender’s pending shoulder surgery will be “a big loss” for the club.

The Scotland captain sustained the problem on international duty against Spain but having been assessed on his return to Merseyside the club have decided an operation is the best solution - even if it means the 29-year-old faces a lengthy absence.

“There is a little chance we could try without but talking to pretty much all experts it looks like surgery will be the best thing, especially in the long term definitely, and that means he is out for a while,” said Klopp.

“You only see the real extent of injury when you have a look into it, like properly open (up the shoulder) and fix it - but my experience tells me around about three months.

“That is a shoulder (injury), usually not a lot of times you say it was earlier but Robbo is a quick healer, that is true.

“In this specific case we have to make sure the shoulder structure is stable, because the moment the boy starts all the normal contact stuff again the player has to be ready for that.

“I don’t exactly when, but next Wednesday (or whenever he has the operation) we will know more.

“In my experience you can train pretty quickly again but not football-specific because you have to be careful of challenges and all these kind of things so he will be out for a while. It is a big loss.”

Everton could welcome back Idrissa Gueye, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit to lead the line for the visitors.

Predicted line ups:

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsmikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Diaz, Jota, Salah

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Calvert-Lewin

Team news

Liverpool could be boosted by Cody Gakpo, who returned to training ahead of the clash having missed the last two matches with a knee problem sustained in the Spurs defeat, while Diogo Jota is available again.

Despite playing recent World Cup qualifying matches, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Alisson Becker are all expected to feature. Liverpool will be without Andy Robertson who sustained a shoulder injury on international duty with Scotland, and Kostas Tsimikas is expected to take his place.

When is the match?

Liverpool host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday 20 October with a kick off time of 12:30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The Merseyside derby will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports with live coverage starting at 11am BST. It will also be available to watch online on the TNT Sports player.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Hello and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Everton from Anfield. Fresh off the international break, both sides return hungry for a win in this crunch derby fixture.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a strong start to the season - losing just once in all competitions - and sit just three points off Tottenham at the top of the table. Everton, meanwhile, remain just above the relegation zone after another slow start to the season. However, Sean Dyche’s side have won two of their last three league fixtures and will now plot an unlikely victory away from home today.

Stay tuned for all the latest build-up and team news to come!