Liverpool v Everton: Best moments from previous Merseyside derbies

The 244th Merseyside derby takes place on Wednesday with Everton hosting Liverpool at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds start second in the Premier League, while Sean Dyche's Toffees are 16th.

Liverpool have had the better of the recent meetings and have only lost one of the past 26 league encounters.

BBC Sport has taken a look back at some of the best moments in 21st century matches between the two famous clubs.

1 December, 2021 - Everton 1-4 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah ended the 2021-22 season as the joint top scorer in the Premier League with 23 goals [Getty Images]

A tough day for Everton and manager Rafael Benitez as Mohamed Salah scored twice to help Liverpool cruise to an easy win against their former boss, with home fans protesting during and after the match.

This proved to be Benitez's only Merseyside derby in charge of Everton with him sacked the following month.

20 February, 2021 - Liverpool 0-2 Everton

Everton won at Anfield for the first time since 1999 with this victory in a match played behind-closed-doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richarlison scored after three minutes with Gylfi Sigurdsson adding a second through an 83rd-minute penalty.

4 December, 2019 - Liverpool 5-2 Everton

An incredible first half saw six goals - two for Liverpool's Divock Origi as well as one apiece for Xherdan Shaqiri and Sadio Mane, while Michael Keane and Richarlison netted for Everton.

Georginio Wijnaldum added a fifth for Liverpool in the 90th minute with the Toffees sacking boss Marco Silva two days later.

2 December, 2018 - Liverpool 1-0 Everton

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was later fined £8,000 by the Football Association for running on to the pitch to celebrate Divock Origi's late winning goal [Getty Images]

One of the most dramatic endings to a Merseyside derby as Divock Origi took advantage of an error from Jordan Pickford to score a 96th-minute winner at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp then raced from his technical area into the centre circle to celebrate with goalkeeper Alisson, amid hectic scenes of jubilation.

19 December, 2016 - Everton 0-1 Liverpool

Another late decisive goal, again for Liverpool to win it.

Sadio Mane scored in the 94th minute after Daniel Sturridge's shot had bounced off the foot of the post as the Reds won at Goodison Park in dramatic fashion.

23 November, 2013 - Everton 3-3 Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge came on in the 79th minute and equalised 10 minutes later [Getty Images]

More late drama in this epic derby. Philippe Coutinho put Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool ahead early on, but Kevin Mirallas quickly equalised for Roberto Martinez's Everton.

Luis Suarez restored Liverpool's advantage before two goals from Romelu Lukaku gave Everton a late lead. However, they could not hold on as Sturridge scored in the last minute to ensure a point apiece in a six-goal thriller.

28 October, 2012 - Everton 2-2 Liverpool

All the goals came in the first 35 minutes with Steven Naismith completing Everton's recovery from 2-0 down [Getty Images]

Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead at Goodison Park thanks to a Leighton Baines own goal and one for Luis Suarez. He celebrated with a dive in front of Toffees boss David Moyes, who before the game had said the Uruguayan fell to ground too easily.

Everton fought back with goals from Leon Osman and Steven Naismith and it ended 2-2, despite Suarez, controversially and incorrectly, having what would have been a late winner ruled out for offside.

17 October, 2010 - Everton 2-0 Liverpool

Tim Cahill opened the scoring in the 34th minute before Mikel Arteta added a second early in the second half [Getty Images]

This was the first match since John W Henry and Tom Werner bought Liverpool, but it was the Toffees fans left celebrating.

Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored the goals that left the Reds in the rare position of being in the relegation zone with only six points from eight games and only goal difference keeping them off the bottom of the table.

9 September, 2006 - Everton 3-0 Liverpool

This was Everton's biggest win over Liverpool since 1964 - and they have not won by a three-goal margin in the Merseyside derby since this match [AFP]

What a day for Everton fans.

The Toffees secured their biggest win over their city rivals in more than 40 years thanks to a goal from Tim Cahill and two from Andrew Johnson.

16 April, 2001 - Everton 2-3 Liverpool

This fiery match saw 12 bookings before Gary McAllister won it late on [Getty Images]

A five-goal thriller at Goodison Park with late drama.

Emile Heskey gave Liverpool an early lead before Duncan Ferguson equalised. Markus Babbel restored the Reds advantage, Robbie Fowler missed a penalty that would have made it 3-1 before Igor Biscan was sent off for the visitors.

David Unsworth converted an 83rd-minute spot-kick to make it 2-2, but Liverpool won it in the last minute with Gary McAllister's superb free-kick.

And one for the older fans...

20 February, 1991 - Everton 4-4 Liverpool (FA Cup, fifth round replay)

We know this did not take place in the 21st Century but it was just too good to be left out.

Everton came from behind four times in this pulsating 4-4 draw after extra time with Liverpool in the 1991 FA Cup fifth round, in what was to be Kenny Dalglish's final match as manager in his first term with the Reds.

This was the last season of multiple replays in the FA Cup, with Everton winning the second replay 1-0.