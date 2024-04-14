Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Sutton's predictions

[BBC]

Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's games, he takes on actor and Leyton Orient fan Daniel Mays.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

This is a must-win for Liverpool following their slip-up at Old Trafford. They have got some tricky games in their run-in but I don't see this being one of them, even though they played in the Europa League against Atalanta on Thursday.

One issue for Jurgen Klopp's side is that Mohamed Salah has not been at his sharpest since he has come back from injury - he has been missing chances that you expect him to put away.

Crystal Palace have now gone five games without a win since beating Burnley in Oliver Glasner's first match in charge. They need to pick up some points, and quickly, to avoid being dragged into the relegation battle but they are not getting anything at Anfield.

Daniel's prediction: 2-0

This should be straightforward for Liverpool.

See the full list of predictions here