Liverpool v Crystal Palace preview: Team news, head-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool's Diogo Jota made his long-awaited return against Atalanta on Thursday and is likely to be involved against Crystal Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker are nearing comebacks and will be monitored but Joel Matip remains a long-term absentee.

Crystal Palace have Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure and Matheus Franca out with injuries.

Manager Oliver Glasner says the fit-again Michael Olise may start the game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in 13 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (W11, D2) since a 2-1 home loss in April 2017.

Palace have only had longer top-flight winless runs versus Manchester United (22 games from 1991-2019) and Coventry City (14 between 1969 and 1990).

The Eagles have won three top-flight matches against Liverpool at Anfield, compared to just two at Selhurst Park.

In the reverse league fixture this season, Liverpool defeated Roy Hodgson's Palace 2-1 courtesy of goals by Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliott after Jean-Philippe Mateta had given the hosts the lead.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League home games (W22, D6).

They have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past eight matches at Anfield, their worst such run since a sequence of nine fixtures between December 1998 and May 1999.

The Reds have won a league-high 27 Premier League points from losing positions in the current campaign, including three in December's 2-1 win away to Palace.

Jurgen Klopp's side have attempted 629 shots in the top flight this season, at least 70 more than any other club. Their average of 20.3 shots per game this term is the third highest by any team in a Premier League season since 1997-98.

Darwin Nunez has had a league-high 100 shots this term. He's the first Liverpool player other than Mohamed Salah to reach triple figures in a single campaign since Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino both did so in 2016-17.

Salah has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances versus Crystal Palace. The only players to have netted more against the Eagles are Sadio Mane, Harry Kane, Jermain Defo and Son Heung-min.

The Reds have scored 700 Premier League goals under Jurgen Klopp, including 72 this season, three short of their final total in 2022-23.

Crystal Palace