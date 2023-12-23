Is Liverpool v Arsenal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash.

With the halfway point of the season fast approaching, the two clubs have established themselves as contenders in a title chase that is bubbling nicely.

Liverpool were held at home by Manchester United in their last league outing, and Jurgen Klopp will also have been pleased by a dominant cup win over West Ham in midweek.

Klopp was less happy with the home crowd, though, urging Liverpool supporters to up the noise level for the visit of Arsenal, who beat Brighton last time out.

When is Liverpool vs Arsenal?

Liverpool vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 23 December at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Youngster Ben Doak has been added to Liverpool’s injury list, joining Diogo Jota, Alexis Mac Allister, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson, among others.

Arsenal are likely to again be without Thomas Partey, with Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny also absent from last weekend’s win against Brighton. Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu all remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Odds

Liverpool win 13/10

Draw 13/5

Arsenal win 15/8

Prediction

A narrow Liverpool victory. Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal