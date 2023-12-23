Liverpool vs Arsenal player ratings: William Saliba stars in defence as he bullies Cody Gakpo

William Saliba was excellent defensively for Arsenal - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

Liverpool were held by Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling match at Anfield.

Arsenal took the lead through Gabriel’s fourth-minute header but Mohamed Salah evened the score in the 29th. Salah’s 151st Premier League goal moved him to 10th on the all-time list. Liverpool pressed hardest in the second half and hit the woodwork twice.

Mikel Arteta’s team will go into Christmas at the top of the Premier League, with Liverpool a point behind in second.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker 6

Neither came for the ball nor stayed in position for Gabriel’s goal, for which he will be disappointed. Not overly busy otherwise.

Exquisite passes are simply what the fans have come to expect. Fabulous assist for Salah’s goal but hit the bar when he had to score.

Ibrahima Konate 7

Lost Gabriel for Arsenal’s opener and appeared nervous at first. Grew into the game, though, and helped Alexander-Arnold in the battle with Martinelli.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Arsenal’s forwards kept their distance, instead preferring to target Konate. Calm on the ball and strong in the air, as usual.

Kostas Tsimikas 6

Forced off the pitch with a bizarre injury after tumbling into Jurgen Klopp on the touchline. He had been shoved by Saka. Replaced by Gomez.

Dominik Szoboszlai 6

Shuttled from box-to-box and found some encouraging positions in midfield, but never made the most of them. Diligent and disciplined.

Wataru Endo 7

A physical and energetic showing in midfield, where he lunged into tackles and stopped a number of Arsenal attacks. Impressive.

Curtis Jones 7

His running power, on and off the ball, caused problems for Arsenal. More than anyone, he helped to build momentum for Liverpool after their slow start.

Mohamed Salah 7

Produced a typically decisive finish to bring Liverpool level in the first half. Aside from the goal, he was strangely sloppy in promising positions.

Cody Gakpo 5

Seemed unable to shake off the monstrous Saliba and was bullied at times. Never had a sight of goal before he was replaced by Nunez.

Luis Diaz 5

Nowhere near his electrifying best and failed to trouble White here, despite opportunities to run. Substituted after receiving treatment for a heavy knock.

Substitutes

Gomez (Tsimikas 35)

Nunez (Gakpo 68)

Gravenberch (Jones 68)

Elliott (Diaz 68)

Arsenal

David Raya 6

The Arsenal goalkeeper had no chance of stopping Salah’s powerful strike. Has been jumpy at times this season but was calm on the ball here.

Ben White 6

Had the upper hand in the one-on-one duel with Diaz. Tried to get forward when he could but was more preoccupied with his defensive duties.

William Saliba 8

A giant at the back, once again. Totally dominated Gakpo and seemed to grow even stronger as the match progressed. Built for these games.

Gabriel Magalhaes 8

Powerful header gave Arsenal the lead, and he went on to defend with all of his usual aggression. Has become a leader.

Oleksandr Zinchenko 5

Beaten too easily by Salah for Liverpool’s goal and was clearly targeted. Offers so much on the ball but defensive vulnerability was a problem.

Martin Odegaard 6

Delivered the free-kick for Gabriel. Lived through some challenging moments but kept playing. Fortunate that his handball wasn’t punished.

Declan Rice 7

Defensive work was crucial as Arsenal faced sustained pressure for long periods. Showed his personality and ability to cover huge spaces.

Kai Havertz 6

Struggled to find a foothold in the game but did his defensive work when needed. Harshly booked for an innocuous challenge on Endo.

Bukayo Saka 7

Up for the physical challenge of playing at Anfield, shoving Tsimikas off the pitch. Arsenal’s biggest threat throughout, but could not find a decisive moment.

Gabriel Jesus 6

Fired over with his best chance, early in the first half, and was restricted to feeding off scraps after that. Needed more support at times.

Gabriel Martinelli 5

Willingness to run in behind made him a constant threat, but he did not do enough with the openings he had. Fired wide with one of the best chances of the game.

Substitutes

Trossard (Martinelli 68)

Nketiah (Jesus 78)

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.