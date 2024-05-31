Liverpool transfers: Paqueta charge opens door to Kudus West Ham sale

Liverpool have identified Mohammed Kudus as a future Mohamed Salah replacement, according to sources.

The Reds are expected to sign a new winger in the upcoming summer transfer window, despite club legend Salah likely remaining for the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

One of the players Liverpool are seriously considering is West Ham star Kudus.

The attacker has a release clause of £85 million that will become active next year. But Liverpool are set to make an attempt this window, though any potential offer will be below this rate.

West Ham to LOSE Paqueta payday

Due to the recent betting probe into teammate Lucas Paqueta, West Ham could be willing to lower their price for the Ghanaian international.

Paqueta has been charged by the FA over alleged involvement in illegal betting, making it increasingly unlikely that he will be sold until the case is resolved, causing West Ham to miss out on a significant payday from Manchester City.

Lucas Paqueta challenge, West Ham vs Liverpool

West Ham United v Liverpool - Premier League - London Stadium

This could lead the London club to accept a lower price or structured deal for Kudus this summer.

In his inaugural season for the Hammers, Kudus made 33 Premier League appearances, starting 27 of those and coming on as a substitute in six, and he provided his side with 14 goal contributions during that period.

Kudus making waves in London

His impact in East London has made Kudus a fan favourite but such form has also piqued the interest of Arne Slot’s side.

The forward also earned a formidable reputation in Amsterdam, scoring 27 goals in 87 matches for Ajax before his surprise move to West Ham.

He is a versatile left-footer, who can play in numerous positions in attack. Like Salah, he has been stationed mostly on the right wing but has also excelled in attacking midfield and at centre forward.

West Ham have contracted Kudus until 2028, with an option for a further year.

