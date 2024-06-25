Liverpool transfers: Kimmich, Olise, Yoro - Summer window has been BIZARRE so far

Liverpool’s reported transfer plans for the summer can best be described as bizarre, at best.

The Reds are battling it out with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United for Lille sensation Leny Yoro. There was also talk that Bayern Munich-bound Michael Olise was on the club’s radar, with multiple outlets claiming the French playmaker was a priority for the Merseyside club as they looked to find an heir to Mohamed Salah, while the latest name linked with a switch to Anfield is Joshua Kimmich.

The Bayern Munich legend, who turns 30 in February, is into the final 12 months of his deal and reports in Germany claim an extension isn’t in the works. The Bundesliga juggernauts are going to want to cash in on the one-time RB Leipzig man in order to fund their summer plans.

Vincent Kompany has already added versatile defender Hiroki Ito to their ranks. They are looking to complete a move for Olise and they are also believed to be front runners for the signature of Xavi Simons as they look to get back to winning ways having failed to defend their Bundesliga crown last season.

Bochum, Vonovia Ruhrstadion, 19.02.2024: Joshua Kimmich München am Ball beim Spiel der 1.Bundesliga VFL Bochum vs. FC Bayern München. *** Bochum, Vonovia Ruhrstadion, 19 02 2024 Joshua Kimmich Munich on the ball at the 1 Bundesliga match VFL Bochum vs FC Bayern Munich

Kimmich has been with the club for nine years. He’s played multiple roles for Bayern across this time and has more than likely done enough to justify a contract renewal. However, reports suggest the club wants to get his estimated €20 million-per-year salary off the books.

READ MORE: Kimmich's trust in Bayern has been 'DESTROYED'

Bayern Munich can be pretty ruthless when it comes to getting rid of players. It might be one of the reasons they have been able to be so successful over the years. They are perpetually looking to evolve and they know there’s no room for sentiment.

The right-back-cum-centre-midfielder is rumoured to be a transfer target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Kimmich Liverpool move doesn't make sense

However, a move to Anfield doesn’t really make sense, does it?

Liverpool don’t need a high-earner who isn’t really sure what their best position is. Even if Trent Alexander-Arnold does depart, it would be hard to justify a move for Kimmich. The 29-year-old would need time to adapt to the rigours of the English top-flight for starters. It would put him to the test physically and he’s had a few injury issues over the past four seasons. He’s missed a total of 31 games in this period which might not sound like much but in two of those seasons, he missed a minimum of 10 matches.

While in charge of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel wasn’t convinced Kimmich would play as a No6 while Julian Nagelsmann, now in charge of Germany, has him playing at right-back.

He might possibly be able to do a job as a No8 but Liverpool have an abundance of those players within the squad already. He’s clearly a talent at right-back but Alexander-Arnold is still here and Conor Bradley is someone the Reds should put their faith in. Kimmich could be a utility player, but he’d be an expensive one, wouldn’t he?

He has a top-end Expected Transfer Value of €69million and you know he’d likely be one of the high earners at the club if he did join. Tying someone down into their mid-30s on big money isn’t clever business.

Baffling Liverpool - Olise links

The links to Olise, in all honesty, were just as baffling.

The 22-year-old had injury issues, his sample size last season, the season in which he posted his best numbers, was too small to really determine whether that was the new norm or a hot streak. Going all in on him would’ve been risky business. Furthermore, he was already believed to be on a high salary at Crystal Palace.

To bring him to Anfield, you would’ve had to make him a top earner. The Reds are usually reluctant to do that unless the player has delivered for the club. So a move for him could’ve potentially caused issues with contracts.

Then there’s Yoro.

A hat-trick of public failures

It isn’t a surprise to see Liverpool interested in what would be an opportunistic signing. But with the player reportedly set on a move to Real Madrid, why are those on Merseyside waiting around to discover the outcome of this?

We’ve seen what happened with Jude Bellingham and Aurlien Tchouameni. Why make it a hat-trick of public failures when there are others out there who might want to join the project at Anfield?

This is a big transfer window for Liverpool. It shapes the new era under Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Arne Slot. As things stand, it is looking a little confused.

