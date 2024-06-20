Liverpool Transfers: Every completed signing and done deal for the 2024 summer window

Liverpool Transfers: Every completed signing and done deal for the 2024 summer window

The summer of 2024 marks a pivotal moment for Liverpool FC as the club ushers in a new era under the guidance of head coach Arne Slot - starting with crucial decisions around transfers.

With Jurgen Klopp's departure after an unforgettable tenure, fans are filled with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation of what the new gaffer can bring to the table.

Klopp's legacy has left the Reds with cherished memories and a burning desire for more silverware. Now, with Slot at the helm, alongside new sporting director Richard Hughes and the return of Michael Edwards as CEO of football operations, the entire Premier League is awaiting the strategic moves which will shape the club's future.

As the transfer window heats up, let's dive into every completed signing and done deal that will define Liverpool's summer.

Done Deals for summer 2024: Completed signings, done deals and loans

The 2024-25 summer transfer window opened on June 14 and it will close on August 30 at 23:00 GMT.

This page will be updated regularly to detail every Liverpool transfer during the summer window, both ins and outs.

At the time of writing (Thursday June 20), Liverpool have not made any summer signings official publicly.

Liverpool summer signings - which players are in

As noted, the Reds haven't made any signings as of yet, but hopefully we'll be able to fill in the table below with some massive names in the coming months!

Player From Fee

Liverpool summer sales - which players are out

A number of players have been released and one sent out on loan, and they are as follows:

Player To Fee Joel Matip Released NA Thiago Alcantara Released NA Calvin Ramsay Wigan Athletic Loan Adam Lewis Released NA Melkamu Frauendorf Released NA Mateusz Musialowski Released NA Nathan Giblin Released NA Francis Gyimah Released NA Luke Hewitson Released NA Niall Osborne Released NA Cody Pennington Released NA

The big contract decisions facing Liverpool

It's a massive summer for the Reds with three of their most important players all heading towards the final year of their contracts.

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all due to be out of contract in the summer of 2025, meaning the clock is ticking down for any new deals to be agreed.

All three would be free to speak to interested clubs next January, meaning Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and co face a challenging summer ahead.

Alexander-Arnold has been consistently linked with a free transfer to European champions Real Madrid next summer, while Salah is once again being reportedly courted by the Saudi Pro League.

Van Dijk meanwhile is another huge decision, as the rock on which all that success under Jurgen Klopp was built.

You can check out the contract situation for the entire Liverpool first-team squad by clicking here.

Liverpool transfer targets

As ever, with so much change at the club, Liverpool are being linked with a host of potential incoming signings. Here are just a few of the most prominent and regularly linked stars:

Leny Yoro: Exciting young Lille defender who is also interesting the likes of Man Utd and Real Madrid. It is Los Blancos who appear to be favourites to land Yoro - though it might not be until next summer.

Goncalo Inacio: Highly-rated Sporting CP defender who could leave the newly-crowned Portuguese champions this summer. Again the Reds will have competition from Man Utd here.

Mohammed Kudus: West Ham's former Ajax star has been regularly linked with the Reds in recent months, but the latest reports suggest a massive Saudi bid could scupper those hopes.

Dario Osorio: Exciting Chilean wide man who has really prospered since moving to Europe with Danish side Midtjylland last summer. Linked with Liverpool in recent days.

Willian Pacho: Ecuadorian centre-back who has been a real find for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. A key option for the Reds as they look to shore up the middle of their back line.

Teun Koopmeiners: Talented Dutch midfielder who was part of the Atalanta side which knocked the Reds out of the Europa League in 2023-24. Appears more likely to head for Juventus than Anfield though.

Ederson: Another member of that excellent Atalanta midfield, linked with a move to Anfield in recent days. But for now will focus on the Brazilian national team after being called up for Copa America.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Hugely talented and coveted Napoli wide man who appears to be in a contract impasse with his current club. Would likely demand a huge fee though, could the Reds afford it?

Liverpool player values

Our ETV (Estimated Transfer Value) model provides a completely data-driven value for every single player. It factors in age, performance, contract length and several more important metrics.

