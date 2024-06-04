Liverpool transfer targets: Why a move for Bryan Mbeumo makes sense for Arne Slot’s Reds

Bryan Mbeumo is ready for a “tantalising” switch to a top club.

The Cameroon international impressed for Brentford last season — registering nine Premier League goals and six assists, despite missing over three months of the campaign with an ankle injury.

And that form looks to have piqued the interest of Liverpool, with Mbeumo reportedly keen to move on from the Gtech Community Stadium.

We consider what the Bees forward would add to Arne Slot’s squad.

Transfer time

Mbeumo has racked up 92 goal contributions across 200 matches for Brentford (50 goals and 42 assists).

But the 24-year-old now appears ready to take the next step in his career.

“I have spent five years at Brentford, at a club that has allowed me to grow and pass a milestone but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, at the best clubs,” he said, in an interview with L’Equipe.

“It is tantalising to see some big clubs interested in me. We will see.”

Brentford are not under any pressure to sell, though, with Mbeumo under contract until June 2026 plus an option for a further year.

It may, therefore, take a bid of over £50million to secure his services.

Brentford’s asking price is unlikely to deter any potential suitors, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United all believed to be interested in Mbeumo.

Whoever wins the race will be getting a proven Premier League performer with an eye-catching set of attributes.

For starters, he is a clinical finisher who scored 0.37 big chances per 90 last term — inside the division’s top 20 performers for that metric.

His delivery from wide areas is impressive, too, having completed a significant 1.33 crosses per 90.

And the 14-cap international has a penchant for ambitious passes, with his average of 0.69 attempted through-balls per match falling just outside the league’s top 10 players.

Mbeumo is also capable of pressing from the front, registering 0.87 regains in the attacking third per 90 in 2023/24.

Logical addition

Mbeumo can operate as a central striker or as a right-sided attacker, making him the ideal signing for Liverpool.

The Reds need to find a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah on the right flank, with the 31-year-old only contracted until June 2025.

However, they would also benefit from an alternative to Darwin Nunez up front, following his mixed form in the latter stages of last season.

Mbeumo’s ability to fill both roles to a high standard should put him high on Slot’s shopping list this summer.