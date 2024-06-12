Liverpool transfer target ‘curious’ about the Premier League

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has said he is ‘curious’ above the Premier League amid reported transfer interest from Liverpool.

Ederson impressed as Atalanta secured a top-four finish in Serie A and won the Europa League in 2023-24, beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the latter final to win a first major trophy in 61 years.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side dumped out Liverpool in the quarter-finals and secured a 3-0 win at Anfield in the first leg, with Ederson one of the team’s standout performers on their run to Europa League success. The defensive midfielder has been linked with Liverpool in recent weeks as the Arne Slot era prepares to get underway on Merseyside, and has opened up on his future.

Ederson said he is happy at Atalanta and focused on Brazil’s Copa America campaign after earning a place in the squad for the tournament, but admitted the Premier League is a competition that interests him amid speculation surrounding his future in Bergamo.

“I’m happy at Atalanta, my focus is on Brazil now,” Ederson told Diaro AS.

“I like Italy but I’m also curious about the Premier League. The only possibility to leave is if Atalanta receive a proposal and then… they decide, it’s up to Atalanta.”

The 24-year-old, who was linked with Juventus, Spurs and Newcastle in January, is understood to be valued at around €35m at Atalanta.

