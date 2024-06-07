Liverpool Transfer Rumours Today: Ederson BID, De Bruyne BOOST and Osimhen LATEST

We are just days away from the OFFICIAL start of the summer 2024 window but we have plenty of early Liverpool transfer rumours today (Friday June 7, 2024).

The Reds are heading for a seismic summer after the return of Michael Edwards to head up a new backroom structure while Arne Slot replaces Jurgen Klopp as head coach.

Throw in major contract sagas incoming around Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and it's easy to see why the next three months will be the most important for a long time on Merseyside.

So, without further ado, let's get into all that LFC transfer speculation - and an update on what their potential title rivals are up to:

Liverpool transfer rumours

Let's start with a bit of good news - the Reds could pocket a cool £9m this summer for doing absolutely nothing. If any buying club triggers the £65m release clause in Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke's contract, Liverpool will get 20% of the difference between £19m and the final fee. So at LEAST £9m. Nice work Michael Edwards ( The Athletic ).

Liverpool have made a €45 million offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson , according to Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola . Ederson, 24, was a standout for La Dea in midfield last season alongside another reported Reds transfer target in the shape of Teun Koopmeiners.

Luis Diaz has been revealed as Barcelona’s priority target this summer with the Catalans now desperate to add the Liverpool winger to their ranks. Diaz, 27, has come out on top after the club’s hierarchy scrutinised the market with claims that the Catalan giants are “playing on the father’s desire” to see his son play for Barca ( Mundo Deportivo ).

Any Reds fans out there fearing that Wataru Endo is about to depart after just a season at Anfield, rest easy. Liverpool HAVE made a decision on Endo's future and he is expected to stay on Merseyside ( James Pearce, The Athletic ).

The future of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will be discussed next week by major players in the Saudi Pro League with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) scheduled to meet over its list of latest high-profile targets. The PIF - Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund - took 75 percent control of FOUR SPL clubs last year. Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli are the biggest clubs in the region, attracting stars such as Neymar, Sadio Mane, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez to the league over the last 12 months.

Arsenal transfer rumours

The Gunners' appear to have one big need this summer as they look to battle the Reds and Man City for the title once again next season - a proper striker. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are not the prolific force Mike Arteta needs, which is why he's going after RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko. As yet though reports that Sesko has agreed to move to the Emirates this summer are wide of the mark - with PSG also in the hunt for his signature ( Ben Jacobs ).

The other big name striker linked with Arsenal is of course Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen . He's set to leave Italy this summer, and according to the latest reports the Gunners are the only club really in the running so far. The problem is, they are still some way from meeting the £113m release clause in Osimhen's current contract ( Gianluca Di Marzio ).

Arsenal and Man City are both in the pack of clubs monitoring Benfica midfield sensation Joao Neves. They will have to pay 120m to land him this summer with the Portuguese giants sticking to their view that the release clause must be paid (Fabrizio Romano).

NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: SSC Napoli's Victor Osimhen during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli won 4-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Man City transfer rumours

Chelsea AND PSG are both interested in signing Man City star Julian Alvarez this summer. He wants more playing time, City want him to stay, but Chelsea and PSG both circling. No official bids yet though ( Rudy Galetti ).

Remember all that talk from Kevin De Bruyne a couple of days back about him potentially heading to Saudi this summer? That would be quite the boost for the Reds and it seems like it's likely to happen. Take this particular related update with a slight pinch of salt but some reports claim the 115-charge Blues have already identified Dutch star Xavi Simons as his future replacement ( Fichajes ).

Both City and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes - with all that speculation he may have to be offloaded thanks to FFP. The player himself though is playing a straight bat - saying he has a contract at Newcastle and he's happy there ( TNT Sports Brazil ).

Another man linked with City in recent days (and Liverpool for that matter) is Real Madrid Champions League winner Rodrygo. He's shut down the speculation though - and appears set to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu unless Real suddenly decide he is surplus to requirements (DAZN).

